The semifinals of the GHSA playoffs start tomorrow, and the game of the week is Cedartown vs. North Oconee. Both teams come into the game undefeated at 13-0 and with a state championship in their sights. Cedartown was tested in their last match against Bainbridge, where they trailed at the half 21-13 but turned it on in the 2nd half with some stout defense and limited their turnovers. North Oconee was tested early in their season with their close wins against Oconee County (17-14) and South Forsyth (7-6). North Oconee head coach Tyler Aurandt talked about what his team learned from those early tests and how it has helped fuel their run.

CEDARTOWN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO