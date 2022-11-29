Read full article on original website
bartowsportszone.com
Fourth quarter comeback lifts Excel Christian
The Excel Christian Academy boys trailed by four points at halftime and the Eagles were down by six points with just eight minutes remaining before rallying for a 64-60 home win Thursday night over Rockmart. Excel led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter but the visiting Yellow Jackets...
bartowsportszone.com
Colonels fall at Rome
The Cass boys basketball team lost at Rome Thursday night, 55-48. Rome held a narrow 29-26 lead at halftime and the Wolves were able to maintain their advantage through the second half for an eventual seven-point win. Rome’s Braxton Wade scored a game-high 19 points to pace the Wolves. Bryson...
bartowsportszone.com
Cass swim team captures home victory
The Cass High swim teams won home meets Tuesday night at the Adairsville Swim Center. The Cass girls won a tri-meet with Model and Dawson County while the Cass boys finished ahead of four visitors — Dawson County, Model, Armuchee, and Pepperell. In the combined scores Cass finished with...
scoreatl.com
Najeh’s Game of the Week: North Oconee at Cedartown Semifinal Preview
The semifinals of the GHSA playoffs start tomorrow, and the game of the week is Cedartown vs. North Oconee. Both teams come into the game undefeated at 13-0 and with a state championship in their sights. Cedartown was tested in their last match against Bainbridge, where they trailed at the half 21-13 but turned it on in the 2nd half with some stout defense and limited their turnovers. North Oconee was tested early in their season with their close wins against Oconee County (17-14) and South Forsyth (7-6). North Oconee head coach Tyler Aurandt talked about what his team learned from those early tests and how it has helped fuel their run.
dawgnation.com
Sentell’s Intel: While the ‘Dawgs keep chopping it is time to put some respect on a historic Georgia football run
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep isn’t the latest on the ‘Dawgs and another great class. This one is about the remarkable stretch of football the ‘Dawgs have in their rearview mirror with a lot of potential glories still up ahead.
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Georgia
The past is the past. Doesn’t matter what happened last week. All that matters is the LSU Tigers are playing for an SEC Championship this Saturday and the only team in their way is the 12-0 Georgia Bulldogs. Since LSU only plays them every few years, we don’t know...
Georgia vs. LSU, Instead of Alabama, Isn't Drawing Same Interest as 2021
Ticket demand is surging for one game during college football’s championship weekend, but it isn't for the SEC title game.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Tech sophomore wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'
ATLANTA - A Georgia Tech student won big last night in the final round of "Wheel of Fortune." Quincy Howard had already won over $37,000 when he was going in the bonus round. With his mother and father there to cheer him on, Howard chose the letters A, P, G, and D - putting a bunch of correct spots on the board.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties: Friday, December 2, 2022
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County due to possible late night thunderstorms Friday December 2, lasting into Saturday morning. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A few showers and perhaps a brief thunderstorm...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia schools lock down in response to phony threats, police say
Fake threats affected Cartersville and Cambridge high schools in metro Atlanta. Savannah High School was one of the first schools targeted by the hoax.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
Study finds most dangerous roads in Georgia are all in the Atlanta metro area
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed. The company reviewed fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2018 to 2020 and analyzed 4,307 fatal crashes,...
Major Rockmart intersection renamed after Sgt. Barry Henderson this week
Family and friends of Sgt. Barry Henderson gathered for an intimate ceremony on Tuesday to honor the longtime law enforcement officer who made an impact on Polk County before he lost a battle with COVID-19 in March 2021. Sgt. Henderson’s widow Chrisy was joined by other family members, fellow officers from the Polk County Sheriff’s […] The post Major Rockmart intersection renamed after Sgt. Barry Henderson this week appeared first on Polk Today.
Texts reveal why high school football star was shot and killed outside Gwinnett Dave & Buster’s
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police now say two teenagers accused of shooting a popular high school football player to death outside a Dave & Busters were looking for someone to rob on the night of the murder. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at the Gwinnett...
fox5atlanta.com
Hoax calls regarding gunmen on campuses put several Georgia schools on lockdown
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement in several Georgia cities responded to false threats of violence on school campuses. Two of those hoaxes impacted metro Atlanta Schools. A large law enforcement presence converged at Cartersville High School on Wednesday in response to a threat that’s suspected to be part of a chain of hoax threats across Georgia.
3 arrested for involvement in multi-state theft ring
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police agencies have linked one truck to a ring of thefts around Georgia. Beginning in early September, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department started getting reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
wrganews.com
911 Call Hoax locks down Schools across the State of Georgia
On Wednesday morning the Cartersville Police Department received a call about an active shooter situation at Cartersville High School. The Cartersville Police responded immediately and the school enacted a lockdown procedure. Officers ensured the safety of the school before giving an all-clear. Apparently fake 911 calls regarding school shooters had been made across Georgia that same morning. In Floyd County, Model area schools were also under temporary building lockdown as a precautionary measure. After an investigation by Floyd law enforcement, no credible threat was found at any Floyd County Schools. Other schools all across the state initiated lockdowns on campuses and increased their law enforcement presence. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called the 911 false calls across the state “acts of domestic terrorism” and said the FBI is actively investigating.
allongeorgia.com
Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD work together to bust theft ring
Beginning in early September 2022, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton PD began receiving reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. Fortunately, Trenton PD had video of a truck that was used in one of the burglaries. Dade and Trenton Investigators later saw a post on social media of a stolen trailer posted by Summerville PD, that appeared to involve the same suspect vehicle that burglarized our storage units. Dade and Trenton Investigators contacted Summerville PD Investigators and spoke to them about the theft and compared case notes. It was determined that the trucks posted online, were the same vehicle involved in both agencie’s thefts.
LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several counties
ATLANTA, Ga. — A line of severe storms is moving through metro Atlanta. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said there is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather in parts of northwest Georgia. Other areas are under a Level 1 out of 5 risk.
‘Quiet Hero:’ Georgia elementary school nurse saves parent who was bleeding out at school
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Nurses are seen as caregivers, life savers, even angels, but Adairsville Elementary School Nurse Carla Hardy is adding ‘hero’ to her long list of titles. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Recently, Hardy was informed of a parent on...
