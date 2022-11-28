Read full article on original website
Top NFTs of December 2022
The non-fungible token (NFT) sector has had a tough year thanks to a slump in sales brought on by the cryptocurrency bear market. Despite that, there still are some collections that saw big gains, like the Reddit World Cup collectibles, for instance. The following projects are worth keeping an eye on for December.
Overcoming Language Barriers in Banking
In the U.S., language barriers can make it difficult for non-English speakers to access to banking services, so paying bills and saving money can be more challenging. About one in 12 people in the U.S. speak limited English, and many are unbanked. Today, however, initiatives by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and community banks are taking steps to close the language gap so that more people can get the access to banking services they need.
How Buyers Are Financing Holiday Purchases This Year
Despite high inflation trends and concerns about a potential recession, shoppers spent at record levels online on Cyber Monday and Black Friday amid a flurry of steep discounts, thanks in part to buy now, pay later (BNPL) apps. BNPL apps partner with retailers to make it easier for consumers to...
Binance Halts Withdrawals Following An Exploit On Crypto Project Ankr
Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, paused withdrawals following an exploit on the crypto node project Ankr. Binance paused the withdrawal following an exploit on the crypto node project Ankr. The attacker swapped 20 trillion aBNBc tokens for BNB, then moved those to crypto mixer Tornado Cash. Following...
