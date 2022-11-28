In the U.S., language barriers can make it difficult for non-English speakers to access to banking services, so paying bills and saving money can be more challenging. About one in 12 people in the U.S. speak limited English, and many are unbanked. Today, however, initiatives by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and community banks are taking steps to close the language gap so that more people can get the access to banking services they need.

