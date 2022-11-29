Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
NASDAQ
Wall Street Might Open Broadly Lower
(RTTNews) - A slew of economic announcements might be the highlight on Thursday. The weekly jobless claims, personal income, and spending and manufacturing activity might get attention on the day. Investors are keen to know more about the slowing of the pace of the rate hikes as Federal Reserve Chair...
NASDAQ
Crude Drops After Higher than Expected Job Additions in November, Traders Speculate Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures fell sharply as higher-than-expected job additions in November poured cold water on investor expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its aggressive monetary policy tightening.
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
NASDAQ
U.S. Treasury's Yellen 'practiced and practiced' her signature for U.S. bills
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she "practiced and practiced" writing the signature that will soon adorn U.S. dollars in order to avoid the illegible scrawls of her predecessors Tim Geithner and Jack Lew. "I knew this was something you could really screw up...
NASDAQ
AM Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.19 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country’s oil set by Ukraine’s Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia needed to analyze the situation before deciding on a specific response but that it would not accept the price ceiling. Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, warned that the cap’s European backers would come to rue their decision. “From this year, Europe will live without Russian oil,” Ulyanov tweeted. “Moscow has already made it clear that it will not supply oil to those countries that support anti-market price caps. Wait, very soon the EU will accuse Russia of using oil as a weapon.”
NASDAQ
Kraken to cut about 1,100 global jobs as crypto winter bites
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Wednesday it would cut its global workforce by 30%, or about 1,100 employees, citing tough market conditions that have crippled demand for digital assets this year. Higher interest rates and worries of an economic downturn have roiled cryptocurrencies as investors fled...
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:. International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
Netherlands v USA: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Americans upset the Dutch to reach the quarter-finals? Follow the latest news and action with Beau Dure
NASDAQ
What Makes Reliance Steel (RS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Why Nio Shares Popped Friday
It's been a turbulent week for the stock of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO). After rocketing more than 21% higher on Wednesday, shares dropped nearly 6%, even after the company reported strong November deliveries. But the stock is soaring again Friday, up 7.6% as of 2:40 p.m. ET.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Solid Power Are Plunging This Week
With the S&P 500 creeping about 1.1% higher this week, Solid Power's stock (NASDAQ: SLDP) swiftly headed in the other direction. Between a shakeup in the C-suite and a bearish outlook echoing on Wall Street, the pessimism regarding the solid-state battery designer was too overpowering for the bulls to overcome.
NASDAQ
Are Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) Stock Buys Right Now?
Mastercard MA and Visa V shares have rallied nicely off their October lows after both slightly beat Q3 earnings expectations. At the moment, Mastercard stock is only 9% off its 52-week highs and Visa is trading 7% from its highs. Let’s see if a continued rebound is in the cards...
NASDAQ
United States Steel (X) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $27.04, moving +1.96% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Musk says Twitter might have interfered in Brazil elections
Twitter might have interfered in another national election, Elon Musk said. The social media platform’s personnel may have tried to swing the political tide in Brazil toward left wing stalwart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who ousted the country’s far right leader, Jair Bolsonaro. “I’ve seen a...
NASDAQ
The Booming Legal Cannabis Market Has Plenty of Upside
The U.S. marijuana industry is booming as states all across the country continue to legalize medical and recreational cannabis. U.S. marijuana sales are reportedly set to jump over 20% to $33 billion in 2022, which is up from just $9 billion five years ago and $3 billion in 2015. Legal...
Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers
Demonstrators marched in South Korea's capital denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight.
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for Apple, IBM & Elevance Health
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1000 in Catalyst Pharmaceutical a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech...
Comments / 0