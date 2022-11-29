According to Jon Heyman, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is asking for $300 million in regards to his contract extension. Also according to Jon Heyman, the Red Sox have offered to pay Rafael Devers just $220 million. Sure, this gap is only $80 million and the two could definitely come to an agreement before Devers’ deadline of Opening Day 2023. But, I think John Henry should put his foot down and say “No! I will not pay our franchise third baseman what he’s worth!”. I think John Henry could better spend that money! Here are some of my ideas!

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO