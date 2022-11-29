ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
Reunion With Former Cy Young Winner Makes Sense For Red Sox At Right Price

It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox's bullpen struggled in 2022. The Boston bullpen was in flux for most of the season with two of the team's strongest relievers in Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck having their roles changed throughout the season due to injuries. Matt Barnes also mightily struggled to open the season before finishing out the campaign strong. In general, the Red Sox's bullpen wasn't what they hoped it would be last season, and that culminated in finishing the year with the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in the entire league at 4.59.
Braves News: Offseason calm (hopefully) before the winter meetings storm, season review, more

The MLB offseason continued to drag along at a pretty glacial pace on Wednesday. Hopefully the winter meetings, which start Sunday, will catalyze some action. There have been some reports that Aaron Judge is expected to decide by the end of the meetings, and that would certainly be some significant news leaguewide, although the seemingly most likely scenario is a return to New York, which is also the least interesting scenario. Some momentum has built up behind the Phillies for Trea Turner, which would be unfortunate for Atlanta, bringing a notorious Braves Killer (TM) back into the NL East.
Braves have few questions to answer heading into Winter Meetings

The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings will get underway Sunday in San Diego and will mark the return of an in-person event for the first time since 2019. The 2020 meetings were held virtually, and the 2021 session was canceled as a result of the owner’s lockout. The start of...
Three Things to Watch for at the Winter Meetings

Editors’ Note, Dec. 2 at 9:35 p.m. ET: This story has been updated to include the news of Jacob deGrom’s signing with the Rangers. The last time the Winter Meetings were held in person, in 2019, we saw three of the top free agents (Stephen Strasburg, Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon) sign contracts ...
10 Things John Henry Can Buy With $300 Million Instead of Paying Rafael Devers

According to Jon Heyman, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is asking for $300 million in regards to his contract extension. Also according to Jon Heyman, the Red Sox have offered to pay Rafael Devers just $220 million. Sure, this gap is only $80 million and the two could definitely come to an agreement before Devers’ deadline of Opening Day 2023. But, I think John Henry should put his foot down and say “No! I will not pay our franchise third baseman what he’s worth!”. I think John Henry could better spend that money! Here are some of my ideas!
UNOFFICIAL Pick 5 for the 2023 Red Sox

There is typically an annual tradition within this OTM community where members such as myself try (and fail miserably) to predict 5 players not on the Red Sox roster at the beginning of the offseason who will ultimately end up as members of the 2023 Red Sox on Opening Day. As explained in a previous version of this post, "Players can be free agents (excluding those with options on the Red Sox) or under contract with another team, i.e. trade acquisitions. Once a set of five is posted you cannot chose the same 5 players."
2022 MLB winter meetings preview

The winter meetings start on Sunday in San Diego, the four-day affair which brings together all MLB organizations under one roof and tends to stoke the flames of the hot stove. It’s the first full winter meetings in person since 2019, after COVID-19 limited the 2020 meetings to virtual only...
OTM Open Thread 12/1: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. The rumors are flying about Xander Bogaerts. He’s cut ties with the Red Sox. He’s following the Padres on Instagram. The Phillies might prefer Trea Turner. So far though nothing has changed officially. The real question: what do you think of the patch?. Poll. Mass Mutual...
This event a central focus for A's at Winter Meetings

This story was excerpted from Martín Gallegos' A's Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As the A’s front office contingent arrives in San Diego next week for the Winter Meetings, one event in particular figures to be the central focus of the week for the club.
