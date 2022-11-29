Read full article on original website
San Diego Padres Reportedly Interested in Signing Star Free Agent Shortstop
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the San Diego Padres might be in the market for a free agent shortstop, and possibly have interest in Trea Turner, who last played on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gammons: Xander Bogaerts has 'severed ties' with Red Sox
According to longtime MLB reporter Peter Gammons, the four-time All-Star shortstop has ruled out a return to the Red Sox, the only organization he has known in his decorated professional career.
Boston Red Sox Reportedly Offered $40 Million Contract to Zach Eflin
The Boston Red Sox offered former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin the same three-year, $40 million contract that the Tampa Bay Rays signed him to, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
Latest Shortstop Free Agent Report May Be Good News For Red Sox Fans
The latest shortstop free agent report should be welcomed news by Red Sox fans
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees
After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
Red Sox Reportedly Among 'Serious Suiters' For All-Star Outfielder
The Boston Red Sox finally are looking to upgrade their outfield group this offseason, one year after the position saw lackluster production.
Red Sox moves could be imminent, Sam Kennedy says, acknowledging José Abreu pursuit
BOSTON -- The Red Sox have done little so far this offseason, with their most sizable move coming in the form of the signing of reliever Joely Rodríguez to a $2 million deal. That could change soon, though. With the annual Winter Meetings starting Monday in San Diego, the...
Reunion With Former Cy Young Winner Makes Sense For Red Sox At Right Price
It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox's bullpen struggled in 2022. The Boston bullpen was in flux for most of the season with two of the team's strongest relievers in Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck having their roles changed throughout the season due to injuries. Matt Barnes also mightily struggled to open the season before finishing out the campaign strong. In general, the Red Sox's bullpen wasn't what they hoped it would be last season, and that culminated in finishing the year with the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in the entire league at 4.59.
Braves News: Offseason calm (hopefully) before the winter meetings storm, season review, more
The MLB offseason continued to drag along at a pretty glacial pace on Wednesday. Hopefully the winter meetings, which start Sunday, will catalyze some action. There have been some reports that Aaron Judge is expected to decide by the end of the meetings, and that would certainly be some significant news leaguewide, although the seemingly most likely scenario is a return to New York, which is also the least interesting scenario. Some momentum has built up behind the Phillies for Trea Turner, which would be unfortunate for Atlanta, bringing a notorious Braves Killer (TM) back into the NL East.
Braves have few questions to answer heading into Winter Meetings
The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings will get underway Sunday in San Diego and will mark the return of an in-person event for the first time since 2019. The 2020 meetings were held virtually, and the 2021 session was canceled as a result of the owner’s lockout. The start of...
Three Things to Watch for at the Winter Meetings
Editors’ Note, Dec. 2 at 9:35 p.m. ET: This story has been updated to include the news of Jacob deGrom’s signing with the Rangers. The last time the Winter Meetings were held in person, in 2019, we saw three of the top free agents (Stephen Strasburg, Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon) sign contracts ...
Red Sox Sign Veteran Reliever Coming Off Incredible Stretch To Bolster Bullpen
The Boston Red Sox finally made a notable move in the an offseason full of question marks, adding right-hander Chris Martin to the bullpen.
10 Things John Henry Can Buy With $300 Million Instead of Paying Rafael Devers
According to Jon Heyman, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is asking for $300 million in regards to his contract extension. Also according to Jon Heyman, the Red Sox have offered to pay Rafael Devers just $220 million. Sure, this gap is only $80 million and the two could definitely come to an agreement before Devers’ deadline of Opening Day 2023. But, I think John Henry should put his foot down and say “No! I will not pay our franchise third baseman what he’s worth!”. I think John Henry could better spend that money! Here are some of my ideas!
UNOFFICIAL Pick 5 for the 2023 Red Sox
There is typically an annual tradition within this OTM community where members such as myself try (and fail miserably) to predict 5 players not on the Red Sox roster at the beginning of the offseason who will ultimately end up as members of the 2023 Red Sox on Opening Day. As explained in a previous version of this post, "Players can be free agents (excluding those with options on the Red Sox) or under contract with another team, i.e. trade acquisitions. Once a set of five is posted you cannot chose the same 5 players."
Giants, Mariners, Dodgers Reportedly Interested in Trading for Kolten Wong
According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Milwaukee Brewers are expected to trade second baseman Kolten Wong. The San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers are among teams interested in Wong's services.
Hot Stove: Willson Contreras Could be Intriguing Free Agent Outfield Option
Free agent catcher Willson Contreras could be an interesting option for Major League Baseball teams that are in the market for outfield help this offseason. The Houston Astros are reportedly interested in having Contreras play left field.
2022 MLB winter meetings preview
The winter meetings start on Sunday in San Diego, the four-day affair which brings together all MLB organizations under one roof and tends to stoke the flames of the hot stove. It’s the first full winter meetings in person since 2019, after COVID-19 limited the 2020 meetings to virtual only...
OTM Open Thread 12/1: It is Thursday
Happy Thursday. The rumors are flying about Xander Bogaerts. He’s cut ties with the Red Sox. He’s following the Padres on Instagram. The Phillies might prefer Trea Turner. So far though nothing has changed officially. The real question: what do you think of the patch?. Poll. Mass Mutual...
This event a central focus for A's at Winter Meetings
This story was excerpted from Martín Gallegos' A's Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As the A’s front office contingent arrives in San Diego next week for the Winter Meetings, one event in particular figures to be the central focus of the week for the club.
Could Braves be Adding Another Catcher? Atlanta Has Checked in on Sean Murphy
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the Atlanta Braves have checked in on the availability of Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, despite having a deep group of catchers that includes Manny Pina, William Contreras and Travis d'Arnaud.
