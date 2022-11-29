Read full article on original website
Spain Bomb Out? – World Cup Predictions for the Round of 16
Joe Blackburn: 1-0 Joseph Howes: 2-2 (p) The USA come into this match on quite a strong run of form, conceding only one goal in the entire group stage – no side has conceded fewer. They meet the Netherlands and Cody Gakpo, who brings an attacking threat like few others. Defensive solidity and midfield power can win the day here, with a slim USMNT victory.
Canada Lose To Morocco as They Bow Out of the World Cup
ANALYSIS – Canada lose to Morocco by a score of 2-1, which means that Les Rouges go home with no points in the group, but plenty of lessons and experience that will help them on the road to 2026. Canada finished at rock bottom of the group with a...
Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
USA vs. Netherlands World Cup live updates: Americans go for it in round of 16
The USMNT faces off with the Netherlands in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup on Saturday. Follow here for live updates.
Messi to Force Another Win? – Argentina vs Poland Predictions and Best Odds
Argentina and Poland are both still scrambling for their tournament lives, with Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi both pushing their teams towards the last sixteen. See Last Word on Football’s predictions and the best odds for Argentina vs Poland. Argentina vs Poland – Predictions and Best Odds. Argentina...
Autumn International Series: Springboks lay down World Cup marker
The Springboks have roared back into being one of the favorites for the World Cup next year. They utterly destroyed England at Twickenham on Saturday despite being at half-strength. They join Ireland and France as genuine contenders. There were upsets, led by Georgia’s memorable win over Wales, last-minute thrillers, and plenty of controversies. Charlie Inglefield looks over the contenders and the teams who have some serious work to do following the Autumn International Series.
World Cup Emerging Players: USA Captain Tyler Adams
Tyler Adams is officially Captain America. The 24-year-old holding midfielder has put himself on the map in 2022. He’s the engine in the midfield of Leeds United in the Premier League. Now he’s in Qatar with the United States showing the world what USMNT fans have known for years: He’s a remarkable young athlete and human being.
Costa Rica vs Germany Predictions and Best Odds for December 1
With it all still to play for in Group E this is a massive game for both nations. The two countries currently occupy the third and fourth spots in the group but there is a clear path to qualification for both. Let’s preview this match-up in what is proving to be a very hectic group phase for all four teams.
Linda Fruhvirtova – 2022 Season In Review
What is so special about Linda Fruhvirtova? The 17-year-old began the 2022 season as a virtually-unknown teenager on the senior tour, but soon became the talk of the town. Fruhvirtova gave us a glimpse of her potential and talent in her run to a maiden WTA title in Chennai, India, just after the US Open.
Spain vs Japan Prediction and Best Odds for December 1
Group E is one of the more hectic scenes in this World Cup. As we enter the last round of games all four teams are alive with a chance of qualifying. This clash of first versus second is going to be pivotal for qualification as both teams know a win will guarantee them a spot in the knockout stages.
Attacking Reshuffle Around Lionel Messi? – Argentina Predicted Lineup vs Poland
Argentina come into the final World Cup Group C fixture needing a win over Poland to guarantee qualification. See Last Word on Football’s Argentina predicted lineup and why Lionel Scaloni might be tempted to make changes if Lionel Messi is to keep his record of never being eliminated in any group stage.
