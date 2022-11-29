The Springboks have roared back into being one of the favorites for the World Cup next year. They utterly destroyed England at Twickenham on Saturday despite being at half-strength. They join Ireland and France as genuine contenders. There were upsets, led by Georgia’s memorable win over Wales, last-minute thrillers, and plenty of controversies. Charlie Inglefield looks over the contenders and the teams who have some serious work to do following the Autumn International Series.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO