Read full article on original website
Related
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
theindustry.fashion
Jimmy Choo collaborates with Timberland on footwear collection inspired by New York
Following the success of the first brand pairing in 2020, Jimmy Choo has collaborated again with Timberland on a new footwear collection inspired by the city of New York. This capsule sees Timberland’s Original Yellow Boot re-imagined through the lens of Jimmy Choo’s Creative Director, Sandra Choi. With...
theindustry.fashion
Zara named most popular brand on reselling platforms including Depop
Zara has been named the most popular second-hand brand, with over 670,000 listings on reselling platforms Depop, eBay, Vestiaire Collective and ASOS marketplace, with Depop having the most Zara listed items at 439,696. Nike ranked as the second most popular, with over 610,000 listed items across the four platforms, with...
theindustry.fashion
Lyst announces Miu Miu’s ballet flats as product of the year
Global shopping app Lyst has released its quarterly indexes, naming Miu Miu’s ballet flats as the product of the year. Miu Miu's ballet flats, shown for Autumn/Winter 2022, became a TikTok favourite, resulting in the pair becoming the most-searched-for flat shoe on Lyst. The satin flats sparked the ballet core trend and played into the noughties revival of the indie-sleaze style.
theindustry.fashion
The Yards in Covent Garden launches interactive Christmas campaign
The Yards in Covent Garden has launched a new festive activation using geo-located technology, the first of its kind "in a UK retail setting". The '12 Drops of Christmas at The Yards' allows visitors to unlock exclusive destination offers by scanning a QR code found within the area. Once accessed, shoppers will be directed to a map of the destination, offering them the opportunity to redeem exclusive offers.
theindustry.fashion
Desigual unveils first jewellery collection
Desigual has launched its first-ever jewellery collection featuring 57 pieces plated in 18-carat gold or sterling silver. Designed from a genderless perspective, the new collection features "unique, bold designs" to help express the personality of those who wear them. The line-up includes rings, earrings, pendants, chokers and bracelets, which incorporate...
Comments / 0