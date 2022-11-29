Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
CoinDesk
Former FTX US President Is Seeking Funds for Crypto Startup: Report
Brett Harrison, who was president of FTX's U.S. division until September, is attempting to raise capital to fund a new cryptocurrency startup, The Information reported. He is trying to raise $6 million while valuing the company, which aims to build crypto trading software for large investors, at $60 million, according to the report.
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
The crypto winter just got a whole lot colder, but these top cryptos could be heating up.
bitcoinist.com
How Do Beginners Invest in Crypto’s Like Rocketize and Binance Coin ?
Undoubtedly, the development of cryptocurrencies is one of the most important technical developments of the twenty-first century. Only a few years ago, few people believed it was feasible for us to access the special features we have today. With the help of cryptocurrency, digital assets may be instantly moved over the globe. But it’s crucial to keep in mind that each cryptocurrency now in circulation is clearly different. Every coin has different qualities, some of which are more unique than others.
Crypto Will Never Replace a Major Currency (and It Doesn’t Need To)
Spoiler: it doesn’t need to in order to be widely successful. Cryptocurrencies have experienced rapid growth in value, utility, and popularity over the past couple of years, and we continue to see them creep into the mainstream slowly, but steadily. With Ethereum, the door to all the possibilities that...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
CNBC
Crypto exchange Kraken lays off 1,000 employees
Kraken, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will lay off 30% of employees, their CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts, and amidst massive turmoil...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
bitcoinist.com
Is it Too Late to Buy Cardano? The Failed Stablecoin Project and the Blockchain Future
To say 2022 has been disappointing for the crypto market would be an understatement. The gentle winter that began in late 2021 has drawn out too long, overhauling the industry. Despite being one of the world’s most established cryptocurrencies, Cardano wasn’t spared from its aftermath. ADA has lost close to...
zycrypto.com
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
forkast.news
MetaComp becomes the latest crypto exchange to receive Singapore license
Singapore-based crypto exchange MetaComp has been granted Singapore’s Major Payment Institution license, enabling it to offer digital asset exchange and custody services to institutional investors from Thursday, Dec. 1. Fast facts. The exchange announced on Thursday that it was awarded the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) license, allowing the...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Technology Still Relevant Despite Market Crisis, BlackRock CEO Says
Following in the footsteps of Celsius and Terra Luna is Sam Bankman Fried’s crypto firm FTX, another participant in the ongoing crypto catastrophe narrative. Even while the other two crashes were significant, this one is considerably worse since FTX’s crash snowballed, bringing down other companies with it. What...
bitcoinist.com
Rocketize, Cardano, and Cosmos are Three Crypto Projects with Huge Earning Potential
The diversity of the blockchain provides users with an opportunity to invest in their preferred niche. It also affords users the opportunity for portfolio diversification as users can benefit from a diverse pool of profit. Rocketize (JATO), Cardano (ADA), and Cosmos (ATOM) are three huge crypto projects in different niches...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Looking At ‘Major Move’ In Coming Days, These Technicals Show
Bitcoin continues to inch closer to the pivotal $17K marker as it nurses conservative gains after suffering the effects of the FTX implosion that wiped the entire crypto market of billions worth of valuation. The maiden digital coin managed to go up by 2.6% during the previous 24 hours, pushing...
bitcoinist.com
Toon Finance Protects Users From CEX-Sponsored Regulations
One of the biggest problems with this industry is that a considerable number of investors blindly get involved with a platform or exchange. The recent FTX and Terra disasters are prime examples of this, which has led many to reiterate the idea that true decentralization is indeed the answer. As...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Announces Upcoming Support for Ethereum (ETH)-Based NFT Gaming Studio Altcoin
The biggest crypto exchange in the US says it is adding the native token of the non-fungible token (NFT) gaming studio Vulcan Forged (PYR) to its list of supported digital coins. According to Coinbase, the platform is debuting trading of the Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin on November 29th once liquidity conditions...
bitcoinist.com
Three NFT Tokens to Purchase by 2023: BudBlockz, Avalanche, and Sandbox
Blockchain technology enables financial independence for its users and opens up a new economy by partnering with the virtual world. In light of the absurd NFT hype, some NFT tokens have made tremendous contributions to the cryptocurrency community with their distinctive digital assets. Through their trading activities, these NFTs have seen significant growth in value.
CNBC
Crypto startup MoonPay hires Time president to lead its enterprise business
Time president Keith Grossman is leaving the legacy publisher to take on a new role as the president of enterprise at crypto startup MoonPay, effective December 31. During his tenure at Time, Grossman has become a staunch advocate of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, pioneering the media company's NFT business TIMEPieces.
