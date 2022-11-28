Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commission on December 1, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:. Symbol. Tier. Company. Failure to File. Period. Ending. (Y/M/D) IMIN. 2. iMining Technologies Inc. Interim...
General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4
General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under...
Benzinga
HDBank to issue $500m worth of convertible bonds and lift its FOL to 20%
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 2 December 2022 - The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank, or HDBank, is seeking shareholders' approval to issue convertible bonds worth US$500 million to international investors. HDBank is also seeking approval to increase the foreign ownership limit from 18...
Benzinga
International Seaways: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from International Seaways INSW. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, International Seaways will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
Halliburton: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Halliburton HAL. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, Halliburton will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
BVCI introduces CADT stablecoin, the first fully compliant cryptocurrency backed by fiat in Canada and held in custody by Wyth Trust, a federally regulated Canadian financial institution.
TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As the large trading houses that once thrived on arbitraging price gaps pull back in the wake of FTX's collapse, many players -- including both big and obscure quant funds -- are shrinking positions or even closing shop, adding to the pricing volatility of cryptocurrencies across the board. The downfall of FTX may encourage professional traders to seek ways to avoid putting up collateral on any centralized platforms, for instance by using prime brokerages instead. However, even in these wild-west days of crypto markets, stablecoins can be a source of stability in the world of digital assets.
Benzinga
MDU Resources Gr: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from MDU Resources Gr MDU. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 22.25 cents per share. On Wednesday, MDU Resources Gr will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 22.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
Texas Pacific Land: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Texas Pacific Land TPL. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $3.0 per share. On Wednesday, Texas Pacific Land will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $3.0 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Short Volatility Alert: Cuentas Inc
On Thursday, shares of Cuentas Inc CUEN experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.21% to $0.2912. The overall sentiment for CUEN has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
Benzinga
Pathward Financial: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pathward Financial CASH. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Pathward Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
4 Important Reasons Investors Should Buy Lovesac Stock Before 2023
The stock is unbelievably cheap for a business with a very marketable product.
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga
Antero Resources Unusual Options Activity For December 02
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Antero Resources AR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga
What is a Stock Buyback?
US Investors: Get up to an extra $10,000 when you transfer your stocks to Public.com from another brokerage. hen a company or corporation is flush with cash and has spending flexibility, it may pump money into R&D and capital expenditures. The company may acquire other companies or return money to its shareholders. A stock buyback is a way a company returns cash to investors. An alternative approach is by paying dividends.
Benzinga
Intel's Debt Overview
Shares of Intel Inc. INTC decreased by 4.12% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Intel has.
Benzinga
PayPal Holdings Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened...
Benzinga
A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Benzinga
Looking Into American Vanguard's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro data American Vanguard AVD posted a 1.3% decrease in earnings from Q2. Sales, however, increased by 2.72% over the previous quarter to $152.12 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest American Vanguard is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. American Vanguard reached earnings of $6.83 million and sales of $148.08 million in Q2.
Benzinga
CryptoPunk NFT Sold For 79 ETH
CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #7008 just sold for 78.95 ETH ETH/USD ($100,618 USD). The value of...
Comments / 0