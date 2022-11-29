ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

Bladenboro man assaulted outside his home

By Sara Fox Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUUid_0jRQDKCy00

BLADENBORO — On Saturday around 10:57 a.m., Bladen County Communications received a 911 call reporting an assault near the 100 block of Mill Pond Court in Bladenboro.

Family members discovered Demetreus Powell, 40, severely beaten outside his home. Powell was transported via helicopter to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington for treatment.

This case is currently under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for allegedly robbing, beating Bladenboro man in wheelchair

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say robbed and beat a Bladenboro man earlier this month. 18-year-old Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham of Whiteville was arrested Wednesday in connection to the assault of Demetreus Powell, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
BLADENBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington homeowner falls victim to ‘garden grinch’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is claiming a “garden grinch” has been at work in his yard. In the last month, he says he has become a victim of theft and vandalism. Philip Reynolds has lived at his home on Long Leaf Hills Drive from...
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Cocaine, weed, weapon: Raeford felon racks up charges in traffic stop

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop concerning a man’s revoked registration and insurance quickly turned into a drug bust Thursday in Southern Pines. The Southern Pines Police Department said George Anthony Williams, 49, of Raeford, was stopped in a residential area within the 700 block of West New Hampshire Avenue.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WECT

Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Drug charges for Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, ecstasy, 5 guns, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in custody after deputies say they busted him with nearly 25 grams of cocaine, five doses of ecstasy and five guns. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Andre Ervin Blount Jr. was arrested Thursday on five drug charges and is being held at the county’s detention center on a $100,000 secured bond with a court date Friday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WMBF

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said Friday that Lt. James “Reggie” McPhatter died Thursday due to complications from cancer. Kersey said McPhatter started his career with the sheriff’s...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Jody Greene will probably again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'

On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy