Bladenboro man assaulted outside his home

BLADENBORO — On Saturday around 10:57 a.m., Bladen County Communications received a 911 call reporting an assault near the 100 block of Mill Pond Court in Bladenboro.

Family members discovered Demetreus Powell, 40, severely beaten outside his home. Powell was transported via helicopter to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington for treatment.

This case is currently under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.