A deep dive into essential nurse leader competencies
A deep dive into essential nurse leader competencies. Our guest for this week is Josh Wymer: an all-star nurse leader with deep expertise in change management, information governance, and digital innovation. Josh is currently the Chief Health Information Officer for the San Diego Market at Defense Health, and is also pursuing his Doctor of Nursing Practice in Executive Leadership program at Johns Hopkins, where he is looking at the impact of specialty certification in the context of professional development and impact on nursing practice.
The Thriving Giver — 7 Principles for Enhanced Self-Care and Burnout Prevention
The Thriving Giver — 7 Principles for Enhanced Self-Care and Burnout Prevention. On episode 398 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews UK-based author, trainer, and resilience coach Sarah Kuiper, MSc, MCAHyp, FHEA, regarding The Thriving Giver, her book and workshop series based on 7 principles for health professionals and caregivers to enhance self-care and prevent burnout.
FOGI: Technology, Informatics, and Healthcare with John Chelico, Chief Medical Information Officer at CommonSpirit Health
FOGI: Technology, Informatics, and Healthcare with John Chelico, Chief Medical Information Officer at CommonSpirit Health. Technology plays a huge part in improving the healthcare that we deliver in the United States. In this Future of Global Informatics episode, TJ Southern interviews Dr. John Chelico, Chief Medical Information Officer at CommonSpirit...
Best Health Care Podcasts of 2022
Our annual look back at some of the best health care podcast episodes of the year with help from a few of our podcast host friends. Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Policymaker in Residence, University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy and host of America Dissected. Keris Myrick,...
Keynote: Health IT Conversations with CIOs from CHIME 22’
Keynote: Health IT Conversations with CIOs from CHIME 22’. December 12: A very special episode today. “Interviews with Leaders on the Floor of CHIME 2022”. Andrea Daugherty, CIO at Dell Medical School / University of Texas Austin talks about her role as CIO of the Future. Pete Marks, CIO & VP at WakeMed discusses what is taking the joy away from practicing medicine. Sarah Richardson, SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer at Tivity Health shares how healthcare leaders can give back to the next generation. And Mark Weisman, CIO & CMIO at Tidal Health discusses what it’s like to juggle both the CIO and CMIO roles.
Episode 83: Telehealth and NRHA Advocacy Update
Telehealth was brought to the forefront of healthcare delivery models during the COVID-19 pandemic as patients were hesitant to leave their homes and the need for isolation and social distancing required more virtual care. During the public health emergency, telehealth has been reimbursed, but the future of that reimbursement is uncertain as the expected end of the public health emergency looms. So, how do rural hospitals understand and advocate for reimbursement to sustain telehealth as a standard care delivery option.
313 – Technology helping kids deal with anxiety. Dr Louise Metcalfe, Gheorg
313 – Technology helping kids deal with anxiety. Dr Louise Metcalfe, Gheorg. Dr. Louise Metcalf is the CEO and founder of Gheorg. Gheorg is the little robot who helps kids 7-12 years old with anxiety and to build resilience. Gheorg connects home, school and psychologists to make a meaningful impact in kids lives.
Amplify Nursing Season 6: Episode 05: Taofiki Gafar-Schaner
Amplify Nursing Season 6: Episode 05: Taofiki Gafar-Schaner. Today on Amplify Nursing, we talk with Taofiki Gafar-Schaner, co-founder of Frontier Health & Resources. During his experience as a bedside RN, Taofiki observed many opportunities for patient care improvement, which inspired him to launch a business focused on creating innovative healthcare products. With their SafeSeizure pads product, Frontier Health & Resources won the 2020 American Nurses Association Innovation Award, as well as the 2019 and 2020 Nightingale Innovation Awards.
The Promise of Clean, Complete and Uncompromised Data for Driving Healthcare Value
The Promise of Clean, Complete and Uncompromised Data for Driving Healthcare Value. Data professionals would love an easy button to be able to make clean, complete, uncompromised data for driving healthcare value. Is this more fantasy than reality? It’s definitely not an easy task. It’s more of a journey of trying to figure out how to make data continuously better. We are blessed with advanced technology but we still have a lot of policy and governance and people work to do. However, we have moved in leaps and bounds with the help of modern day tools, like Machine Learning, that are giving us the ability to move faster, gain more visibility and essentially provide an extra set of hands, which is phenomenal in the field of healthcare.
Time constraints in physical therapy
“Picture this. A patient in a hospital or rehab facility has just finished exercising with therapy. He is thirsty, and he thinks he might as well ask for a snack now because he will be hungry in 30 minutes. His therapist sets him up in his wheelchair (brakes locked), tray table with all necessities positioned in front of him, with his call bell within reach. As she approaches the door to leave, she turns and asks, ‘Is there anything else I can do for you?’ The patient nods and asks for a refill of his water cup and some peanut butter crackers. The therapist grimaces. What should she do?”
