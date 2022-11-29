The Promise of Clean, Complete and Uncompromised Data for Driving Healthcare Value. Data professionals would love an easy button to be able to make clean, complete, uncompromised data for driving healthcare value. Is this more fantasy than reality? It’s definitely not an easy task. It’s more of a journey of trying to figure out how to make data continuously better. We are blessed with advanced technology but we still have a lot of policy and governance and people work to do. However, we have moved in leaps and bounds with the help of modern day tools, like Machine Learning, that are giving us the ability to move faster, gain more visibility and essentially provide an extra set of hands, which is phenomenal in the field of healthcare.

