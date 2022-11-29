Actionable Techniques for Lowering Your Stress as a Healthcare Provider, with Dr. Annie White, Author of The Calm Code

Read full article on original website
How Far We’ve Come – A Look at the FOXG1 Research and Family Conference with Rare Mama and Co Founder Nicole Johnson
ONCE UPON A GENE – EPISODE 163. How Far We’ve Come – A Look at the FOXG1 Research and Family Conference with Rare Mama and Co Founder Nicole Johnson. FOXG1 Research Foundation Co-Founder and rare mom, Nicole Johnson, shares takeaways from the November FOXG1 Syndrome Science Symposium & Parents Conference.
A deep dive into essential nurse leader competencies
A deep dive into essential nurse leader competencies. Our guest for this week is Josh Wymer: an all-star nurse leader with deep expertise in change management, information governance, and digital innovation. Josh is currently the Chief Health Information Officer for the San Diego Market at Defense Health, and is also pursuing his Doctor of Nursing Practice in Executive Leadership program at Johns Hopkins, where he is looking at the impact of specialty certification in the context of professional development and impact on nursing practice.
The Thriving Giver — 7 Principles for Enhanced Self-Care and Burnout Prevention
The Thriving Giver — 7 Principles for Enhanced Self-Care and Burnout Prevention. On episode 398 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews UK-based author, trainer, and resilience coach Sarah Kuiper, MSc, MCAHyp, FHEA, regarding The Thriving Giver, her book and workshop series based on 7 principles for health professionals and caregivers to enhance self-care and prevent burnout.
TeleMedicine, TeleHealth, TeleCyber: With the Increase in Virtual Doctor Visits, How Do We Keep the Data and Sessions Secure? with Christine Sublett and Mark Jarrett
TeleMedicine, TeleHealth, TeleCyber: With the Increase in Virtual Doctor Visits, How Do We Keep the Data and Sessions Secure? with Christine Sublett and Mark Jarrett. In recognition of the 19 annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month, The Outcomes Rocket Network has launched a 10-part podcast series to elevate Cyber Security Awareness in Healthcare on our main channel, the Outcomes Rocket Podcast. Partnering with leaders in healthcare cybersecurity in their capacity as members of the Health Sector Coordinating Council, the podcast aims to illuminate advances made in protecting critical healthcare infrastructure and patient safety, and areas that need further focus to put a stop to Cyber Crime.
Adopting Clinical Trial Technology: The Key to Success for Patients, Sites, & Researchers
Adopting Clinical Trial Technology: The Key to Success for Patients, Sites, & Researchers. Adoption of new clinical trial technologies is critical to success. These innovations can lift patient burden, improve patient engagement, and increase equity and access to clinical trials. In this episode, Kelly McKee and Alicia Staley of Medidata...
The Promise of Clean, Complete and Uncompromised Data for Driving Healthcare Value
The Promise of Clean, Complete and Uncompromised Data for Driving Healthcare Value. Data professionals would love an easy button to be able to make clean, complete, uncompromised data for driving healthcare value. Is this more fantasy than reality? It’s definitely not an easy task. It’s more of a journey of trying to figure out how to make data continuously better. We are blessed with advanced technology but we still have a lot of policy and governance and people work to do. However, we have moved in leaps and bounds with the help of modern day tools, like Machine Learning, that are giving us the ability to move faster, gain more visibility and essentially provide an extra set of hands, which is phenomenal in the field of healthcare.
313 – Technology helping kids deal with anxiety. Dr Louise Metcalfe, Gheorg
313 – Technology helping kids deal with anxiety. Dr Louise Metcalfe, Gheorg. Dr. Louise Metcalf is the CEO and founder of Gheorg. Gheorg is the little robot who helps kids 7-12 years old with anxiety and to build resilience. Gheorg connects home, school and psychologists to make a meaningful impact in kids lives.
Imprivata presents: Why you need to avoid fragmented digital identity solutions
Imprivata presents: Why you need to avoid fragmented digital identity solutions. This discussion will focus on the dangers of fragmented digital identity. Digital identities, or the unique identifiers and credentials an individual uses to interact online, are the most important part of an organization to secure. Although many solutions can bolster cybersecurity, a holistic digital identity management strategy is the best way to secure user identity and access without hindering workflow productivity. Organizations should implement products that follow this strategy, not uncoordinated solutions.
Time constraints in physical therapy
“Picture this. A patient in a hospital or rehab facility has just finished exercising with therapy. He is thirsty, and he thinks he might as well ask for a snack now because he will be hungry in 30 minutes. His therapist sets him up in his wheelchair (brakes locked), tray table with all necessities positioned in front of him, with his call bell within reach. As she approaches the door to leave, she turns and asks, ‘Is there anything else I can do for you?’ The patient nods and asks for a refill of his water cup and some peanut butter crackers. The therapist grimaces. What should she do?”
