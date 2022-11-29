Two pedestrians and a mopped rider killed in 3 crashes in NYC over the Thanksgiving week-end

Read full article on original website
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYPD: Train-surfing 15-year-old boy falls off subway car, dies in Brooklyn
Police say a 15-year-old was killed while train surfing on a city subway.
Man gropes girl, 15, aboard Bronx MTA bus
The NYPD is looking to identify a man accused of groping a teen girl aboard a Bronx MTA bus earlier this week, authorities said.
Hospital worker splashed in face, burned with caustic liquid on Brooklyn subway commute
A woman was splashed in the face and burned with a caustic liquid in the subway as she was headed to work at a hospital in Brooklyn on Friday morning, police said.
Woman critically injured after face burned in NYC subway attack
NEW YORK - A woman was hospitalized with burning on the left side of her face after an unprovoked subway attack in a Brooklyn subway station. The 21-year-old woman was standing on the southbound 2/5 platform the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, around 1 a.m. on Friday. Another woman approached her and started arguing with her before throwing an unknown chemical substance in her face and then took off.
Cops believe man who shot Bronx gas station employee also shot Philadelphia parking agent
Police believe the man who shot a gas station employee in the Bronx last week is also responsible for shooting a Philadelphia parking agent in the back of the head.
Do you know them? Police seeking suspects wanted for Broadway murder
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is continuing their investigation into a murder that took place on Broadway near 140th Street in Manhattan on Tuesday. According to detectives, at around 2:50 am, a 39-year-old man engaged in a verbal dispute with an unknown suspect was shot and killed. Police did not know at this time why the two men engaged each other on the street at 2:50 am or whether or not they were known to each other. The victim was pronounced dead. The suspect, a black male with a thin build, walked away from the The post Do you know them? Police seeking suspects wanted for Broadway murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman burned by chemical substance during argument in Brooklyn subway station
The victim is in the hospital being treated for the burns on her face. Police could not immediately identify the chemical liquid thrown at her.
Car driver dies after being sandwiched between two tractor trailer trucks in fiery NYC crash
According to media, 49 year old Shelly Vilsaint from Bayonne, New Jersey, was driving her 2019 Range Rover west bound of the Cross Bronx Expressway in the middle lane when she rear-ended a tractor trailer contracted by the U.S. Postal Service. Both drivers got out of their vehicles to talk.
Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack
An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid on a hospital worker’s face in a Brooklyn subway station Friday, police said. The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the substance into the 21-year-old victim’s face at 1 a.m. as the worker exited the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from her job at Kings County Hospital, cops said. The victim had just gotten off a No. 2 train ...
Boy, 15, dies while subway surfing on Brooklyn train, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, police said. The teen was riding on top of the southbound J train when he fell under the car and touched the third rail near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg at around 11:23 a.m., according to the […]
Suspect charged in New York City gangland murder
NEW YORK – A Corona man has been charged with murder for a brutal gangland assault and murder on November 13th in Queens. According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Michael Santander was charged with murder, gang assault, and other crimes in Corona following the death of a 22-year-old man. The unsealed complaint states that on November 13, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Santander and a group of unidentified individuals approached 22-year-old Esvin Vasquez at a BP Gas Station located near the intersection of Junction Boulevard and 44th Avenue, Corona. Santander and the others in the group are seen on video The post Suspect charged in New York City gangland murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fiery crash on Cross Bronx kills beloved special education teacher
Shelly Vilsaint was killed when her car and two tractor-trailers collided and quickly caught fire. Students and staff at Frederick Douglass Academy III, where she taught, say they are still in shock and mourning.
Police continue search for driver who ran over family at Brooklyn school bus stop
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police continued to search Thursday for the hit-and-run driver who plowed into four children and their mother at a school bus stop in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon. Eyewitnesses to the tragedy urged the driver to turn him- or herself in following a crash that they described as horrific and shocking. Karl […]
Body dumped outside Bronx factory ID'd as 'Greenbook' actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., man arrested
Police identified a body found dumped outside a corrugated metal factory in the Bronx on Monday as actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., best known for his role in “Green Book.”
Construction worker fell to his death from scaffold on Manhattan construction site
According to a preliminary investigation of the Department of Buildings, the 36 year old construction worker whose identity was not revealed, was installing netting on a scaffold at the 15th floor of the building when he fell to his death onto the sidewalk shed. So far, the investigation of the DOB found that the worker did not receive site safety orientation before he started his work.
Teacher from NJ killed in fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash
A woman from New Jersey was identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash Tuesday morning on the Cross Bronx Expressway. Shelly Vilsaint, 49, of Bayonne, was the driver of a Range Rover that rear-ended a tractor-trailer carrying mail stopped in the center lane near the University Avenue overpass in The Bronx around 12:35 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was hit from behind by a second truck flipping the SUV and pushing it into the truck in front. The impact caused all three vehicles to burst into flames,
Funeral set for 2 who died in Bronx fire on Thanksgiving
NEW YORK -- A funeral has been set for the father and daughter who died in a Thanksgiving Day fire in the Bronx.Twenty-year-old Odalys Aramboles and her 60-year-old father, Perfecto, lost their lives inside their apartment in Morris Heights.Their funeral has been scheduled for Dec. 9.READ MORE: 2 dead, 2 critically hurt after fire on Thanksgiving morning at Bronx apartment buildingTwo other family members were treated at Jacobi Medical Center for their injuries.Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
NYPD: Shooting death of Bronx teenager may be gang-related
NEW YORK -- Police now believe the shooting death of a Bronx teenager may have been gang-related.The shooting happened Wednesday in the Fordham Heights section.READ MORE: 14-year-old Prince Shabazz shot and killed in the Bronx, police searching for 2 suspects caught on videoSurveillance video shows two suspects before they ambushed two brothers.Fourteen-year-old Prince Shabazz was killed, but police believe his older brother, who survived, was affiliated with a gang.Police say the attack happened in a violent rival gang's territory and the two were targeted.
Man shot in both legs outside Bronx grocery store, suspect sought
A man was shot in both of his legs last month in front of a Bronx grocery store, police said Thursday as they released a photo of the gunman sought.
MTA plan calls for removing some Brooklyn bus stops, changing routes to speed up rides
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Bus routes across Brooklyn are being redesigned, shaking up the rider experience for borough residents and workers. The MTA has already implemented changes in the Bronx and in Staten Island. A redesign is in the works for Queens. Changes in each borough are meant to make routes faster and better for riders. […]
