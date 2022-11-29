ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022

U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
NASDAQ

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $8.04, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ

These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend

A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
NASDAQ

Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Axon Enterprise (AXON) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Axon Enterprise is one of 219 individual stocks...
NASDAQ

III vs. ACN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Consulting Services sector have probably already heard of Information Services Group (III) and Accenture (ACN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is...
NASDAQ

Altria (MO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed the most recent trading day at $47.63, moving +1.32% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the owner of...
NASDAQ

ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
NASDAQ

AM Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.19 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ

Danaher (DHR) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed the most recent trading day at $274.23, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the industrial and medical device...
NASDAQ

4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now

Webster Financial Corporation WBS is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
NASDAQ

Visa (V) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Visa (V) closed the most recent trading day at $217.66, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the global payments processor had...
NASDAQ

W.R. Berkley (WRB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

W.R. Berkley (WRB) closed at $75.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the insurance...
NASDAQ

Ethan Allen (ETD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ethan Allen (ETD) closed at $27.37, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the home...
NASDAQ

MasterCard (MA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MasterCard (MA) closed at $360.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the processor of...
NASDAQ

Mitek Systems (MITK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Mitek Systems (MITK) closed the most recent trading day at $10.45, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the mobile imaging software company had...
NASDAQ

PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value

PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy