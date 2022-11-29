Read full article on original website
Related
Dunbar watches second-half lead slip away, falls to Mainland in Class 3S football state semifinal
Any loss that ends a season is tough to endure but for the Dunbar High School football team, Friday's 30-23 loss to visiting Daytona Beach Mainland in the Class 3S semifinals was especially excruciating. The Tigers (10-2) held a nine-point lead early in the second half and looked poised to continue their quest to...
Warriors dump Bulls to extend home winning streak
Jordan Poole exploded for a game-high 30 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors won their ninth straight
Comments / 0