Clifton, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Hoboken and Jersey City hold Toy Drives for Holidays

In the spirit of giving, the Hoboken Police Department is having their second annual toy drive event in light of the upcoming holiday season. “This is definitely a great time to gift give to the kids in these holidays and we are glad our department can reach to these neighborhoods,” said Arbend Drishti, a police sergeant for the City of Hoboken.
HOBOKEN, NJ
CBS New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting kicks off season

NEW YORK -- The lights were lit Wednesday night on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for the unofficial start to the holiday season.With the flip of a switch, all 50,000 LED lights illuminated this year's tree."In that moment, it gave me chills," one child said."I thought it was really exciting because it kind of brought the Christmas spirit," another child said."I will be back next year. It was definitely beautiful," a spectator said.Hours earlier, thousands of people filed into Rockefeller Center to catch a glimpse."That's the biggest star I've ever seen," 8-year-old Lee Hale said.Cindy Khuu, visiting from North Carolina, was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
theobserver.com

Situation at Oakwood and Kearny Avenue — what we know

Here is what we know about police activity at 78 Oakwood Ave., Kearny. We’ve spoken to Chief George King and Capt. Timothy Wagner. This is an aggregation of their information. This morning police received reports of a suicidal woman at the Oakwood Avenue address. She was reported to have...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Japanese eatery with revolving sushi bar opens new N.J. location

Kura Sushi, a Japanese restaurant popular for its revolving sushi bar, opened its second New Jersey location. The Japanese-based chain opened in Jersey City’s Newport Tower at 525 Washington Blvd. on Nov. 27. Kura Sushi features an extensive revolving sushi bar and an assortment of Japanese dishes, such as...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
baristanet.com

After 50 Years, It’s Last Call as DLV Lounge Goes Dark

Montclair, NJ – In May, DLV Lounge celebrated 50 years. On Thursday night, instead of music and the sound of glasses clinking, DLV was dark and on Facebook came the announcement that it had closed its doors, closing a chapter that started back in 1972. The liquor license, per this resolution, has been transferred to Sayola Restaurant at 38 Valley Road, but memories of DLV will surely endure.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

'PORTNOY EFFECT': Pizza Sales Triple At Grant Street Cafe After Barstool CEO's Visit

Business is booming at a North Jersey restaurant, thanks to a recent visit from Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy. A manager from Grant Street Cafe in Dumont tells Daily Voice pizza sales have tripled this week, with patrons coming from as far as Pennsylvania and Connecticut, after the popular joint earned a high review — an 8.2 — from the self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur.
DUMONT, NJ
PIX11

Is it going to snow in NYC this winter?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it’s hard to gauge just how much snow New York City will get this season, experts predict a typical Big Apple winter. On average, the city gets about 25 inches but could see 22 to 27 inches from 2022 to 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The temperatures, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tribecatrib.com

Woman Arrested in Tribeca Following Car Chase Through Holland Tunnel

A driver who allegedly took off after being stopped in Jersey City is taken into custody on West Street in Tribeca following pursuit by Port Authority police. Photo: Carl Glassman/Tribeca Trib. CARL GLASSMAN. A car chase by Port Authority police through the Holland Tunnel ended on West Street at Harrison...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newark Beth Israel unveils Giantomasi Family Community Room

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s new community room will be named the “Giantomasi Family Community Room,” in honor of the family’s ongoing commitment to the organization. Frank Giantomasi, a well-known and highly respected real estate lawyer who has worked in Newark for decades, serves as the...
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Shake Shack’s Jersey City Restaurant Hosting Grand Opening Today

One of the most prominent burger chains in the country will officially launch their first Jersey City location on November 30 as Shake Shack is scheduled to reveal their outpost inside the Newport Centre Mall. Back in March, Jersey Digs was the first outlet to report on the imminent arrival...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken issues Holiday Passport Program

With the holiday season underway, the city of Hoboken will start offering free parking for about four hours. The catch is, drivers need to show a purchase of at least $20 at Hoboken shopping or dining establishments. “Hoboken stands ready to support our business community by making it easier to...
HOBOKEN, NJ

