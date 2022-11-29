Read full article on original website
Massive fire in West New York displaces dozens of families
Scores of people were left without homes Thursday night when a raging fire broke out inside a building in West New York.
Hoboken and Jersey City hold Toy Drives for Holidays
In the spirit of giving, the Hoboken Police Department is having their second annual toy drive event in light of the upcoming holiday season. “This is definitely a great time to gift give to the kids in these holidays and we are glad our department can reach to these neighborhoods,” said Arbend Drishti, a police sergeant for the City of Hoboken.
Massive fire burns at Salvation Army thrift store in Union City
Chopper video captured the massive flames burning at a Salvation Army thrift store and donation center in New Jersey on Thursday night.
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting kicks off season
NEW YORK -- The lights were lit Wednesday night on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for the unofficial start to the holiday season.With the flip of a switch, all 50,000 LED lights illuminated this year's tree."In that moment, it gave me chills," one child said."I thought it was really exciting because it kind of brought the Christmas spirit," another child said."I will be back next year. It was definitely beautiful," a spectator said.Hours earlier, thousands of people filed into Rockefeller Center to catch a glimpse."That's the biggest star I've ever seen," 8-year-old Lee Hale said.Cindy Khuu, visiting from North Carolina, was...
3 Jersey City students named winners of PATH’s 33rd annual holiday poster contest (PHOTOS)
Creative students and their families gathered in person for the first time in three years Thursday morning for the unveiling of the winners of PATH’s 33rd annual holiday poster contest. Three Jersey City public school students took home prizes for their creative designs at the ceremony at the Journal...
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
theobserver.com
Situation at Oakwood and Kearny Avenue — what we know
Here is what we know about police activity at 78 Oakwood Ave., Kearny. We’ve spoken to Chief George King and Capt. Timothy Wagner. This is an aggregation of their information. This morning police received reports of a suicidal woman at the Oakwood Avenue address. She was reported to have...
Japanese eatery with revolving sushi bar opens new N.J. location
Kura Sushi, a Japanese restaurant popular for its revolving sushi bar, opened its second New Jersey location. The Japanese-based chain opened in Jersey City’s Newport Tower at 525 Washington Blvd. on Nov. 27. Kura Sushi features an extensive revolving sushi bar and an assortment of Japanese dishes, such as...
Bergen Restaurant Owner, 'Green Book' Actor ID'd As Victim Whose Body Was Found Dumped In Bronx
Bergen County actor and restaurant owner Frank Vallelonga Jr. was identified as the alleged overdose victim whose body was found dumped on a Bronx sidewalk earlier this week, authorities said. Vallelonga, 60, a longtime Paramus resident more recently of Franklin Lakes, lived in a long shadow cast by his late...
baristanet.com
After 50 Years, It’s Last Call as DLV Lounge Goes Dark
Montclair, NJ – In May, DLV Lounge celebrated 50 years. On Thursday night, instead of music and the sound of glasses clinking, DLV was dark and on Facebook came the announcement that it had closed its doors, closing a chapter that started back in 1972. The liquor license, per this resolution, has been transferred to Sayola Restaurant at 38 Valley Road, but memories of DLV will surely endure.
'PORTNOY EFFECT': Pizza Sales Triple At Grant Street Cafe After Barstool CEO's Visit
Business is booming at a North Jersey restaurant, thanks to a recent visit from Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy. A manager from Grant Street Cafe in Dumont tells Daily Voice pizza sales have tripled this week, with patrons coming from as far as Pennsylvania and Connecticut, after the popular joint earned a high review — an 8.2 — from the self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur.
Is it going to snow in NYC this winter?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it’s hard to gauge just how much snow New York City will get this season, experts predict a typical Big Apple winter. On average, the city gets about 25 inches but could see 22 to 27 inches from 2022 to 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The temperatures, […]
Wayne, NJ couple cheated out of nearly $20K in ‘grandparent scam’
WAYNE — Police are again warning residents about the crime-by-phone known as the "grandparent scam," saying an elderly couple from the township was recently victimized by two New York men. In a release Wednesday, the Wayne Police Department said the residents' adult child called the authorities on Nov. 21,...
This brownstone sold for the highest price in Jersey City, NJ history
I’m old enough to remember a time when you couldn’t give away a property in Jersey City. There was so much overcrowding and urban blight that the hardscrabble town became a difficult sell. Like so many other towns in New Jersey, especially those with close proximity to New...
Now hiring: NYC seeks $170,000 a year rat killer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Some people couldn’t get elected dog catcher, but New York City government wants to know who could be its rat killer, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. City officials posted an application for the position, officially known as the director of rodent mitigation, that comes...
tribecatrib.com
Woman Arrested in Tribeca Following Car Chase Through Holland Tunnel
A driver who allegedly took off after being stopped in Jersey City is taken into custody on West Street in Tribeca following pursuit by Port Authority police. Photo: Carl Glassman/Tribeca Trib. CARL GLASSMAN. A car chase by Port Authority police through the Holland Tunnel ended on West Street at Harrison...
roi-nj.com
Newark Beth Israel unveils Giantomasi Family Community Room
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s new community room will be named the “Giantomasi Family Community Room,” in honor of the family’s ongoing commitment to the organization. Frank Giantomasi, a well-known and highly respected real estate lawyer who has worked in Newark for decades, serves as the...
jerseydigs.com
Shake Shack’s Jersey City Restaurant Hosting Grand Opening Today
One of the most prominent burger chains in the country will officially launch their first Jersey City location on November 30 as Shake Shack is scheduled to reveal their outpost inside the Newport Centre Mall. Back in March, Jersey Digs was the first outlet to report on the imminent arrival...
Fire Blasts Through West New York Apartment (DEVELOPING)
Firefighters responded to a West New York home where multiple alarms were called on a fire Thursday, Dec. 1. Footage posted by HudPost shows responders extinguishing the blaze at the top floor of the 55th Street building around 5 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to...
Hoboken issues Holiday Passport Program
With the holiday season underway, the city of Hoboken will start offering free parking for about four hours. The catch is, drivers need to show a purchase of at least $20 at Hoboken shopping or dining establishments. “Hoboken stands ready to support our business community by making it easier to...
