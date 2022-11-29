ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinnelon, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownstoner.com

5 Historic Houses Shimmering With Holiday Decor to Visit This Season

If a relaxing holiday escape is in the cards, you can step back in time and get some seasonal inspiration at one of New York’s many historic sites. We’ve rounded up five houses outside of Brooklyn that have festively decked their period rooms and are offering special tours and programs.
TARRYTOWN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Flemington, NJ goes all out for Christmas

I picked the right time to be living in Flemington. This small, historic Hunterdon County town is going big for the holidays. Really big. Fun events are planned throughout December. Thursday Night Holiday Light Concerts for example. On certain Thursdays there will be live entertainment from 5 to 9:30 p.m....
FLEMINGTON, NJ
CBS New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting kicks off season

NEW YORK -- The lights were lit Wednesday night on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for the unofficial start to the holiday season.With the flip of a switch, all 50,000 LED lights illuminated this year's tree."In that moment, it gave me chills," one child said."I thought it was really exciting because it kind of brought the Christmas spirit," another child said."I will be back next year. It was definitely beautiful," a spectator said.Hours earlier, thousands of people filed into Rockefeller Center to catch a glimpse."That's the biggest star I've ever seen," 8-year-old Lee Hale said.Cindy Khuu, visiting from North Carolina, was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pikecountycourier.com

Milford. Pie for all

The Agents of Keller Williams Milford celebrated their Annual Pie Day on Nov. 22 at their Milford office. The group gave out more than 275 pies to their past clients, friends and family and enjoyed some fall themed drinks and snacks. This is an annual tradition and has been going strong ever since the Keller Williams office opened in Milford in 2012. “We look forward to this event every year,” said Shaun Burger of Keller Williams. “This year we are thrilled to be back in person and are really looking forward to the holidays as the last two years we had a drive-through pie day because of Covid.”
MILFORD, PA
westmilfordmessenger.com

West Milford Pets of the Week: Dec. 2

Isabella and LindaLou remining you to keep your loved ones close this holiday season. Fun fact about Riley the rescue pup: her biggest fears are garbage bags and blueberries. Jaxx wants exxtra toys for Christmas this year. Alice and Trixie hanging out at Upper Greenwood Lake. Rambo is on the...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
New York Post

American Dream decks the mall with holiday events

Just across the Hudson River in East Rutherford, New Jersey, American Dream is an all-in-one leisure, shopping and entertainment destination with a little bit of something for everyone. For shoppers, there’s retail at all ends ranging from H&M to Hermes. There’s every imaginable culinary treat, from kid-friendly snacks to fancy...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
warwickadvertiser.com

Warwick Advertiser’s Pups of the Week: Dec 2

Meet Henry the rescue pup. “I was sick when he came to live with us,” said his owner, Gail. “I think Henry rescued me!”. Frida takes her education seriously. Right now, she’s majoring in squirrel behavior and yard landscaping, with a minor in digging. Rico is...
WARWICK, NY
94.5 PST

Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ

If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
theglenecho.com

New Rock and Roll Burger Place Coming to Town

The Grand Opening of Rock N’ The Grill is set for Dec. 1, 2022. The buzz has already made its way around;people are talking about the new place coming to town, Rock N’ The Grill. A new restaurant is moving into the former popular Dunkin Donuts location at 242 Rock Road and Glen Rockers are going to love it. After years of having to travel out of town to Ridgewood or Fair Lawn just to grab a fast burger, we now have to look no further than our own streets.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Renna Media

Second Annual Millburn-Short Hills Winter Market

The second annual Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce Winter Boutique will be held on December 3rd and 4th from 12 – 5 p.m. each day. Shop for unique gifts from a wide range of vendors, artisans, crafters and purveyors of delicious food items. Please check out our website for links of the participating different vendors.
MILLBURN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Luxurious, Spacious and Professionally Redesigned 6 Bedroom Tudor Home Listed in Franklin Lakes

This listing is brought to you by Angela McCaffrey and Caitlin DiRuggiero of The CityWest Property Group at Compass. Want a listing featured? Contact us, [email protected]. This gut-renovated Tudor-style residence is just 20 miles outside of NYC and offers a rare opportunity to secure a one-of-a-kind home with extensive upgrades throughout that offer a luxurious living experience.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy