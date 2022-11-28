Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Put the brakes on distracted driving this holiday season
With the holiday season in full swing and more people hitting the road, it’s important to discuss the dangers and impact of distracted driving. Joining us to discuss how we can put the breaks to distracted driving and some results from an informative new educational guide are Joan Woodward, president, Travelers Institute, and Ryan McMahon, senior vice president, Cambridge Mobile Telematics.
CBS Austin
Good Party ATX shares Holiday festivities happening this weekend
It's the holiday season and our friend, Sarah Wolf, with Good Party ATX has a list of event that are family friendly, festive, and fun. She also brought a furry friend, Grimes, available for adoption from Pug Rescue Austin. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on...
CBS Austin
Feel your best this holiday season with a refresh at Studio Bella
The holiday rush is in full swing for many Texans, and if you want to save some time on your beauty routine, so you can be ready to go to a festive party at a moment's notice, then you may want to check out the many services offered at Studio Bella.
CBS Austin
Austin EMS rescues one from vehicle crash, other victim pronounced dead at the scene
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responds to a vehicle crash at 5014 Martin Ave. One victim was pinned to the vehicle and then extricated. While the second victim is unconscious and has minor injuries. The Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Medics already pronounced one adult patient dead at the...
CBS Austin
Here's what's new at COTA's Peppermint Parkway -- a mile-long display of holiday lights
AUSTIN, Texas — Peppermint Parkway has flipped the switch on millions of holiday lights that line the Circuit of The Americas Tunnel Road. This is the third year for the one-mile drive-thru display of lights at COTA. “We cannot wait to welcome Central Texans back to Peppermint Parkway. This...
CBS Austin
APD searching woman with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials are searching for a woman with an armed gun near the 10900 block of Research Blvd. After 3:30, they got a call about a potential domestic abuse disturbance. The witness said this woman was trying to keep the gun away. In response, the police department...
CBS Austin
A hub of community and connection at Capital One Café Domain NORTHSIDE
More than just a bank. At Capital One Café, they believe financial well-being is better through everyday well-being. They invite you to come on in and make yourself at home. Leah Johnson joined Trevor Scott to share how this hub at Domain NORTHSIDE could be great for organizations, students, professionals, and more.
CBS Austin
City of Austin, Austin Police Association unable to reach compromise on labor agreement
Labor negotiations between the Austin Police Association and the City are at a standstill. The main disagreement rests on whether oversight of the Austin Police Department should be included in the contract process. For nearly nine months, they’ve gone back and forth to make progress on various parts of the contract. After both sides shared their reasonings for and against the inclusion of oversight, the City canceled their next chance at negotiations.
CBS Austin
Statewide RSV numbers are trending down, but flu cases are spiking, physicians say
AUSTIN, Texas — As we move into the winter months, Austin Public Health continues to monitor alarming upper respiratory virus trends, especially among children. Statewide RSV numbers are trending down, but flu cases are spiking according to physicians CBS Austin spoke with. Doctors add with COVID-19 still in the mix, they’re encouraging the public to take steps to protect themselves.
CBS Austin
ACL Music Festival 2023 ticket presale begins
Tickets for the Austin City Limits Music Festival went on presale Thursday. Three-day general admission tickets for weekend one start at $300 and tickets for weekend two start at $285. Those who prefer to pay over time can take advantage of the offered layaway plans, which start at $25 down.
CBS Austin
Moontower Just For Laughs Austin comedy fest reveals early lineup of talent
AUSTIN, Texas — Some big names in comedy are coming to Austin. The Moontower Just For Laughs Austin announced its early lineup for its April festival. A number of performances will be presented in both English and Spanish. The two-week comedy festival that takes over more than 10 venues...
CBS Austin
Police search for woman suspected of drugging, robbing man in October in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are looking for a woman suspected of drugging and robbing a man back in October in North Austin. APD says the incident happened on Wednesday, October 12 at 9 p.m. at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille located at 11801 Domain Boulevard in The Domain. Police...
CBS Austin
New Austin ISD trustees pick up search for new superintendent
AUSTIN, Texas — December 1 marks the first board meeting for the newly elected trustees of the Austin Independent School District. The new members will be immediately inheriting a just-approved multi-billion-dollar bond project and the search for a new school superintendent. Longtime president of Education Austin, Ken Zarifis, has...
CBS Austin
Man found dead after being arrested for pointing gun at bartender in NW Austin
A man was found dead days after he was arrested for pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend as she worked her shift at a northwest Austin bar. On Nov. 30, Austin police officers responded to a welfare call in the 13500 block of Lyndhurst Street. Upon arrival, they found 41-year-old Gavin Edward Rush dead.
CBS Austin
Bastrop PD responds to bomb threat at Walmart, no threat found
The Bastrop Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Walmart Thursday evening and determined there was no threat to the public. The manager of the store called 911 just after 5:30 p.m. and said that an employee received a threatening phone call about an explosive device. The Bastrop ISD...
CBS Austin
UIW's G.J. Kinne named new Texas State head football coach
SAN MARCOS, Texas - University of the Incarnate Word head coach G.J. Kinne was named Friday as the new head coach for the Texas State Bobcats. Kinne, who signed a five-year contract with Texas State, will remain the head coach of UIW through its run in the FCS Playoffs. The Cardinals host Furman at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium in San Antonio.
CBS Austin
Name released of man killed in SE Austin shooting, police still searching for suspect
Police have identified the man who was killed earlier this week in a shooting at a Southeast Austin strip mall. It happened Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the shopping center parking lot at 1819 South Pleasant Valley Road, at the East Riverside Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded...
CBS Austin
Austin City Council adopts wage theft ordinance at Thursday meeting
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council members weigh in on wage theft happening in the city. Today, they voted to adopt an ordinance amending the city’s business regulation and permit requirements, establishing wage theft standards in the city. The move also allows for action against a city contractor if they violate contracts.
CBS Austin
APD releases body cam footage from Nov. 15 fatal officer-involved shooting in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has released the body-worn cam footage. deadly November 15 officer-involved shooting in South Austin. After reviewing the footage, CBS Austin has chosen not to show parts of the footage due to the graphic and violent content. Per APD policies, body camera footage...
CBS Austin
Mayor candidates court early voters, Gen Z voters as runoff election gets underway
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the December runoff election is underway. In the city of Austin, voters are making some big decisions—choosing a mayor and three city council seats, but runoff elections historically have lower voter turnoff. I took a look at the runoff elections in 2020 -- less than 10 percent of Travis County voters turned out.
