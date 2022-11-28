ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Put the brakes on distracted driving this holiday season

With the holiday season in full swing and more people hitting the road, it’s important to discuss the dangers and impact of distracted driving. Joining us to discuss how we can put the breaks to distracted driving and some results from an informative new educational guide are Joan Woodward, president, Travelers Institute, and Ryan McMahon, senior vice president, Cambridge Mobile Telematics.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Good Party ATX shares Holiday festivities happening this weekend

It's the holiday season and our friend, Sarah Wolf, with Good Party ATX has a list of event that are family friendly, festive, and fun. She also brought a furry friend, Grimes, available for adoption from Pug Rescue Austin. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching woman with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials are searching for a woman with an armed gun near the 10900 block of Research Blvd. After 3:30, they got a call about a potential domestic abuse disturbance. The witness said this woman was trying to keep the gun away. In response, the police department...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

A hub of community and connection at Capital One Café Domain NORTHSIDE

More than just a bank. At Capital One Café, they believe financial well-being is better through everyday well-being. They invite you to come on in and make yourself at home. Leah Johnson joined Trevor Scott to share how this hub at Domain NORTHSIDE could be great for organizations, students, professionals, and more.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin, Austin Police Association unable to reach compromise on labor agreement

Labor negotiations between the Austin Police Association and the City are at a standstill. The main disagreement rests on whether oversight of the Austin Police Department should be included in the contract process. For nearly nine months, they’ve gone back and forth to make progress on various parts of the contract. After both sides shared their reasonings for and against the inclusion of oversight, the City canceled their next chance at negotiations.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Statewide RSV numbers are trending down, but flu cases are spiking, physicians say

AUSTIN, Texas — As we move into the winter months, Austin Public Health continues to monitor alarming upper respiratory virus trends, especially among children. Statewide RSV numbers are trending down, but flu cases are spiking according to physicians CBS Austin spoke with. Doctors add with COVID-19 still in the mix, they’re encouraging the public to take steps to protect themselves.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

ACL Music Festival 2023 ticket presale begins

Tickets for the Austin City Limits Music Festival went on presale Thursday. Three-day general admission tickets for weekend one start at $300 and tickets for weekend two start at $285. Those who prefer to pay over time can take advantage of the offered layaway plans, which start at $25 down.
CBS Austin

New Austin ISD trustees pick up search for new superintendent

AUSTIN, Texas — December 1 marks the first board meeting for the newly elected trustees of the Austin Independent School District. The new members will be immediately inheriting a just-approved multi-billion-dollar bond project and the search for a new school superintendent. Longtime president of Education Austin, Ken Zarifis, has...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Bastrop PD responds to bomb threat at Walmart, no threat found

The Bastrop Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Walmart Thursday evening and determined there was no threat to the public. The manager of the store called 911 just after 5:30 p.m. and said that an employee received a threatening phone call about an explosive device. The Bastrop ISD...
BASTROP, TX
CBS Austin

UIW's G.J. Kinne named new Texas State head football coach

SAN MARCOS, Texas - University of the Incarnate Word head coach G.J. Kinne was named Friday as the new head coach for the Texas State Bobcats. Kinne, who signed a five-year contract with Texas State, will remain the head coach of UIW through its run in the FCS Playoffs. The Cardinals host Furman at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Austin City Council adopts wage theft ordinance at Thursday meeting

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council members weigh in on wage theft happening in the city. Today, they voted to adopt an ordinance amending the city’s business regulation and permit requirements, establishing wage theft standards in the city. The move also allows for action against a city contractor if they violate contracts.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Mayor candidates court early voters, Gen Z voters as runoff election gets underway

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the December runoff election is underway. In the city of Austin, voters are making some big decisions—choosing a mayor and three city council seats, but runoff elections historically have lower voter turnoff. I took a look at the runoff elections in 2020 -- less than 10 percent of Travis County voters turned out.
AUSTIN, TX

