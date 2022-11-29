Read full article on original website
Related
kafe.com
Whatcom County Auditor certifies election, childcare initiative squeaks by
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A childcare initiative in Whatcom County has been approved by a very slim margin. Whatcom County Auditor Diana Bradrick certified the results of the 2022 election on Tuesday, November 29th, which included a proposed property tax increase to fund childcare services. That initiative needed a simple...
kafe.com
KAFE Holiday Match Game
KAFE 104.1 is making sure you’re OFF the naughty list…and ON the nice!. Starting this Saturday, visit ANY of Santa’s favorite places to shop and scan the QR code to get your name on Santa’s ‘nice list.’ Each weekday, we’ll draw at least one name and call you to let you choose from two of the stockings hanging in the KAFE Studio. If the gifts inside match…you win that prize!
kafe.com
Late surge of “cured” ballots put local childcare initiative over the top
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – It was a come-from-behind victory for a childcare initiative on the November ballot in Whatcom County. Proposition 5 will raise property tax rates to help pay for early childhood education, childcare and other support for children in homeless or low income families. It passed by just...
kafe.com
Overnight shelters open in Bellingham, Ferndale
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – With a winter weather advisory in effect, emergency overnight shelters remain open in two Whatcom County locations. People in need of shelter in Bellingham will be able to stay in the Civic Field locker rooms from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. The shelter will remain open...
kafe.com
Concrete issues boil water advisory after E. coli detected
CONCRETE, Wash. – The town of Concrete is working to clear its water system after E. coli and coliform bacteria were found. The Department of Health confirmed the presence of the bacteria on November 23rd and the town immediately began notifying residents. They are advised to only drink water...
kafe.com
Semi crash on I-5 snarls traffic south of Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A semi crashed on I-5 south of Bellingham this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, halting traffic in both directions. WSDOT says the truck was heading southbound at around 5 a.m. when it rolled over near the North Lake Samish exit. The accident shut down both southbound lanes...
kafe.com
Winter Weather Advisory, High Wind Warning still in place
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – We have escaped the worst-case scenario for winter weather in Whatcom County. But the National Weather Service still has a winter weather advisory and a high wind warning in effect for western Whatcom County. The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 30th. The...
kafe.com
Student with fake gun sparks police response in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wash. – A student with a fake gun prompted a huge law enforcement response to Burlington-Edison High School on Tuesday, November 29th. Burlington Police say school staff alerted them that a student on campus was possibly armed with a gun. The Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon Police Departments...
kafe.com
Ferndale Woman Connected To Overdose Death Arrested On Drug Charges
FERNDALE, Wash.- A Ferndale woman accused in connection with a 2020 overdose death has been arrested again- for allegedly selling drugs. Jail records show 56-year-old Sheila Johnson was taken into custody Wednesday on a cocaine possession and distribution charge. Police also arrested 45-year-old Amy Hamner in relation to the same...
kafe.com
Mount Vernon woman wanted for alleged kidnapping
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – A Mount Vernon woman is wanted for allegedly kidnapping a foster child she was caring for. Mount Vernon Police say 35-year-old Amanda M. Dinges has disconnected her phone and vacated her residence. She’s thought to have left the area with the five-year-old boy who had...
kafe.com
Sehome High School football coach resigns
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Sehome High School’s head football coach has resigned. Sehome Principal Sonia Cole said in a letter to parents and students involved in the football program that Kevin Beason stepped down on Monday. Beason had held the head coaching position for six years, and his last...
kafe.com
Court upgrades charges against Everson man accused of murdering his father
EVERSON, Wash. – An Everson man accused of killing his father is now facing a more serious murder charge. Whatcom County Sheriff’s investigators requested that 20-year-old Ethan Knight be charged with 1st degree murder, according to court documents. Knight is accused of shooting and killing his father, Michael...
Comments / 0