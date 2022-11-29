ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kafe.com

Court upgrades charges against Everson man accused of murdering his father

EVERSON, Wash. – An Everson man accused of killing his father is now facing a more serious murder charge. Whatcom County Sheriff’s investigators requested that 20-year-old Ethan Knight be charged with 1st degree murder, according to court documents. Knight is accused of shooting and killing his father, Michael...
EVERSON, WA
kafe.com

Overnight shelters open in Bellingham, Ferndale

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – With a winter weather advisory in effect, emergency overnight shelters remain open in two Whatcom County locations. People in need of shelter in Bellingham will be able to stay in the Civic Field locker rooms from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. The shelter will remain open...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kafe.com

KAFE Holiday Match Game

KAFE 104.1 is making sure you’re OFF the naughty list…and ON the nice!. Starting this Saturday, visit ANY of Santa’s favorite places to shop and scan the QR code to get your name on Santa’s ‘nice list.’ Each weekday, we’ll draw at least one name and call you to let you choose from two of the stockings hanging in the KAFE Studio. If the gifts inside match…you win that prize!
BELLINGHAM, WA
kafe.com

Concrete issues boil water advisory after E. coli detected

CONCRETE, Wash. – The town of Concrete is working to clear its water system after E. coli and coliform bacteria were found. The Department of Health confirmed the presence of the bacteria on November 23rd and the town immediately began notifying residents. They are advised to only drink water...
CONCRETE, WA
Eater

After a Series of Lawsuits, the Willows Inn Has Closed Permanently

The Willows Inn — Lummi Island’s fine dining destination that, in recent years, faced numerous allegations of racism and sexual harassment plus lawsuits alleging wage theft — has closed permanently, the Seattle Times reports. Willows Inn chef and co-owner Blaine Wetzel did not provide comment to the newspaper but during a presentation at the Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronomic Festival last month, his wife, chef Daniela Soto-Innes, revealed that she and her husband would open a restaurant in Nayarit in 2023, per the Puerto Vallarta Daily News.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kafe.com

Winter Weather Advisory, High Wind Warning still in place

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – We have escaped the worst-case scenario for winter weather in Whatcom County. But the National Weather Service still has a winter weather advisory and a high wind warning in effect for western Whatcom County. The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 30th. The...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Sehome High School football coach resigns

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Sehome High School’s head football coach has resigned. Sehome Principal Sonia Cole said in a letter to parents and students involved in the football program that Kevin Beason stepped down on Monday. Beason had held the head coaching position for six years, and his last...
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

November 2022 election results are finalized

Whatcom County Auditor’s Office finalized November 2022 election results on November 28. While the last ballots to be counted didn’t change much for the candidates, they did change the turnout for one county proposition. Proposition 5, the Whatcom County children’s initiative levy lid lift, passed by 20 votes...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Mandy’s Book Club

Join Mandy’s Book Club, powered by Village Books, and escape into a new book each month! MBC is a ‘virtual’ book club–so you can read the book and join the online discussion whenever it fits in YOUR schedule! Check out the Mandy’s Book Club Facebook Page to stay up to date and join the discussion each month!
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy