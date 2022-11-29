KAFE 104.1 is making sure you’re OFF the naughty list…and ON the nice!. Starting this Saturday, visit ANY of Santa’s favorite places to shop and scan the QR code to get your name on Santa’s ‘nice list.’ Each weekday, we’ll draw at least one name and call you to let you choose from two of the stockings hanging in the KAFE Studio. If the gifts inside match…you win that prize!

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO