Court upgrades charges against Everson man accused of murdering his father
EVERSON, Wash. – An Everson man accused of killing his father is now facing a more serious murder charge. Whatcom County Sheriff’s investigators requested that 20-year-old Ethan Knight be charged with 1st degree murder, according to court documents. Knight is accused of shooting and killing his father, Michael...
Overnight shelters open in Bellingham, Ferndale
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – With a winter weather advisory in effect, emergency overnight shelters remain open in two Whatcom County locations. People in need of shelter in Bellingham will be able to stay in the Civic Field locker rooms from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. The shelter will remain open...
County council to host public hearing on westbound Drayton Harbor Road closure
Whatcom County Council will hold a public hearing at its 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 6 regular meeting for a temporary westbound road closure on Drayton Harbor Road that could last until summer 2024. The closure would require a five-mile detour for westbound drivers. During the severe storms and king tides...
Concrete issues boil water advisory after E. coli detected
CONCRETE, Wash. – The town of Concrete is working to clear its water system after E. coli and coliform bacteria were found. The Department of Health confirmed the presence of the bacteria on November 23rd and the town immediately began notifying residents. They are advised to only drink water...
Storm’s worst spares Whatcom. What’s heading this way next?
Snow falling in Lynden and Sumas, rain reported in Bellingham.
Whatcom County Auditor certifies election, childcare initiative squeaks by
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A childcare initiative in Whatcom County has been approved by a very slim margin. Whatcom County Auditor Diana Bradrick certified the results of the 2022 election on Tuesday, November 29th, which included a proposed property tax increase to fund childcare services. That initiative needed a simple...
Here’s when Whatcom County’s best chance of lowland snow will come
The arctic chill will linger, with temperatures at least 10 degrees below normal.
After a Series of Lawsuits, the Willows Inn Has Closed Permanently
The Willows Inn — Lummi Island’s fine dining destination that, in recent years, faced numerous allegations of racism and sexual harassment plus lawsuits alleging wage theft — has closed permanently, the Seattle Times reports. Willows Inn chef and co-owner Blaine Wetzel did not provide comment to the newspaper but during a presentation at the Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronomic Festival last month, his wife, chef Daniela Soto-Innes, revealed that she and her husband would open a restaurant in Nayarit in 2023, per the Puerto Vallarta Daily News.
Late surge of “cured” ballots put local childcare initiative over the top
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – It was a come-from-behind victory for a childcare initiative on the November ballot in Whatcom County. Proposition 5 will raise property tax rates to help pay for early childhood education, childcare and other support for children in homeless or low income families. It passed by just...
Winter Weather Advisory, High Wind Warning still in place
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – We have escaped the worst-case scenario for winter weather in Whatcom County. But the National Weather Service still has a winter weather advisory and a high wind warning in effect for western Whatcom County. The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 30th. The...
Sehome High School football coach resigns
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Sehome High School’s head football coach has resigned. Sehome Principal Sonia Cole said in a letter to parents and students involved in the football program that Kevin Beason stepped down on Monday. Beason had held the head coaching position for six years, and his last...
November 2022 election results are finalized
Whatcom County Auditor’s Office finalized November 2022 election results on November 28. While the last ballots to be counted didn’t change much for the candidates, they did change the turnout for one county proposition. Proposition 5, the Whatcom County children’s initiative levy lid lift, passed by 20 votes...
