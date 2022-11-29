William Victor Martins, age 57, a resident of Chillicothe passed away on November 30, 2022, at Eastview Manor, Trenton, MO. He was born the son of Weldon and Ellen Martin on July 7, 1965, in Fremont, California. He was united in marriage to Cathy (Harrington) Gaylord, June 22, 1985, in Reno, Nevada. He moved to Missouri in 1996, where he worked at the brick plant in Utica, Missouri as a Maintenance Worker until it closed. Then he worked at Gear for Sport in Chillicothe, Missouri until its closing. He Lived in Bedford, Missouri most of his life until he moved to Chillicothe, Missouri where he resides today.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO