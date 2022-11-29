Read full article on original website
Two injured in Lafayette County crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – Two drivers are injured following an accident in Lafayette County Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident at Missouri Route FF and Greenton Road occurred as a Ford F-150 driven by Penny Schumaker of Wellington turned onto FF and failed to yield to a Chevrolet 1500 driven by Kaylee Davis of Lexington.
One driver dead, two injured in Cooper County accident
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - An Illinois driver is dead, and his two occupants are injured, following an accident on I-70 in Cooper County yesterday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the PT Cruiser driven by 24-year-old Kyle Horak ran off the left side of the roadway and returned before he overcorrected. The vehicle again ran off the left side and collided with median cable barriers and overturned.
Sedalia police issue Endangered Silver Advisory for missing woman
SEDALIA – The Sedalia Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for a 69-year-old woman with dementia. The police department says Mary Porter Odonnell was last seen getting into a vehicle around 1 p.m. Wednesday on 905 East 6th St., and has not been heard from since. Police...
Macon woman arrested for drug allegations
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A routine traffic stop Wednesday near California, Mo. leads to the arrest of a Macon resident. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates 35-year-old Tanya Rodie was pulled over and investigated regarding an equipment violation. Rodie allegedly falsified her identity as Crystal Weeks to a deputy to avoid revealing three active warrants. When the falsified name was not found in the system, Rodie admitted her identity and was detained.
Kay Barbara (North) Jones
Kay Barbara (North) Jones, age 85, a resident of Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri. Kay was born the daughter of Donald and Lottie (Wightman) North on November 28, 1937, in Caldwell County, Missouri. She was...
William Victor Martins
William Victor Martins, age 57, a resident of Chillicothe passed away on November 30, 2022, at Eastview Manor, Trenton, MO. He was born the son of Weldon and Ellen Martin on July 7, 1965, in Fremont, California. He was united in marriage to Cathy (Harrington) Gaylord, June 22, 1985, in Reno, Nevada. He moved to Missouri in 1996, where he worked at the brick plant in Utica, Missouri as a Maintenance Worker until it closed. Then he worked at Gear for Sport in Chillicothe, Missouri until its closing. He Lived in Bedford, Missouri most of his life until he moved to Chillicothe, Missouri where he resides today.
Lisa Brooks
A Carrollton resident, Lisa Brooks, 52, died Monday, November 28, 2022. Graveside Services will be held Monday, December 5, 2022 at 2:30 p.m., at Oak Hill Cemetery in Carrollton. Arrangements are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton.
Loretta "Kaye" Parker
Loretta "Kaye" Parker, 76, of Lexington died Thursday, Dec. 1. Visitation with funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Kaye Parker Memorial Fund. They can be left at or mailed to the funeral home.
Helen Martin
A Carrollton resident, Helen Martin, 93, died Friday, October 28, 2022. Graveside Services will be Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton.
Ray County Commission meets in regular session
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Friday, December 2. New business on the agenda indicates at 10:00 a.m. County IT internet bids are due in the Clerk’s Office. At 10:15 a.m. bids are opened to be discussed and possibly voted on. The meeting...
Kenneth Wayne Green
81, died Tuesday, Nov. 29. Visitation with memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. with services to follow at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Hardin First Baptist Church. Interment will be at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the church or SOAR Special Needs. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond.
Rail strike and the impact on agriculture
CARROLLTON, Mo. (KMZU) - As the December 9 deadline for rail companies and rail unions representing workers to come to an agreement inch closer, many worry a national strike may have a huge economic impact on the economy. Throughout the KMZU listening area, the threat of freight rail grinding to...
