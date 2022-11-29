Public library boasts newly-renovated features

The West Lafayette Public Library reopened Saturday after starting renovations in November 2021. Nina Taylor | Staff Photographer

The West Lafayette Public Library underwent a $11 million renovation focused on its children’s department, additional meeting room spaces and basic infrastructure. The project began in January of 2021 and was completed in the spring.

“We added approximately 10,500 square feet including the new children’s room, study areas, and the upstairs that holds our foreign language collection and our local West Lafayette history collection,”Assistant Director Scott Tracey said. The renovations to catch up with advances in technology and the increase in population since the building was completed in 2004 have been met with positive responses, he said.

A new and improved RFID system has been implemented. The system relays the book’s ID number back to the library’s system which matches it to the title and author. It then checks the book out and issues a receipt. The new children and teen spaces will take over the old concrete sitting pit facing Northwestern Avenue. New outdoor work areas offer a great place to study while you enjoy a nice day. A new creativity lab equipped with computers is available for anyone to use along with many new books added to the library’s collection.

Boynton said he walked through the West Lafayette Public Library one time his freshman year, but he didn’t start frequently studying there until now. On days where it’s not too hot and he can find a seat, he sits in the outside area facing Northwestern Avenue.

“Even if it’s way too hot out, I can go anywhere inside and find a nice quiet place to get my work done, it never seems to be too crowded unlike a lot of the other spaces around campus,” Boynton said.

Beyond the library’s physical features, it also offers a variety of programs for all ages. Children can come by for story time, drop in & doodle, and musical fun. Young adults may participate in after school gaming and arts and crafts. Adults have a variety of options including Books into Film Club and lectures followed by Q&A.

“I come here almost every day to do my homework and the new renovations inside make it just as nice if not nicer than any school building,” said Maverick Tebbe, a junior in Pharmacy. “It is set up so well that even if there are a lot of people here you would never notice because it’s so quiet and calm.”