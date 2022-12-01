ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live DJs, colorful lights and roller skates: San FranDISCO is here

By , Travis Wesley, Molly Hetherwick
San Francisco Examiner
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfQyE_0jRPYpJB00
San FranDISCO is a new 5,000 square foot roller rink open to the public on Fulton Plaza in Civic Center. Travis Wesley

Nobody expects a San Franciscan to cut up the ice rink. It doesn’t snow here, after all. However, never underestimate the power of disco.

Mayor London Breed’s office and the Church of 8 Wheels, a roller skating rink famous for its groovy tunes and laser light show, opened a roller skating rink in the Civic Center plaza earlier this year in October. It’s called “San FranDISCO”, and spares no detail: there are three disco balls, live DJs, colorful lights and good vibes.

Skating is open Wednesday through Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m. Instructors will offer 90-minute skating sessions at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and a two-hour session from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. evenings during regular business hours.

“The rink is truly a bright spot and an indication of where people are with returning to public life. People need people, and they want to do fun things with others in unique and interesting places,” said Tracy Everwine, executive director of the Civic Center Community Benefit District.

San FranDISCO is entering its third and final month as a pilot program meant to encourage people to get back in public spaces around downtown. Guests can rent skates and give the red and yellow checkered rink a whirl, or hang out and watch on the sidelines.

The City’s Economic Recovery Plan hinges on events like San FranDISCO to reinvigorate the downtown area, said Mayor London Breed.

“I’m happy our families, kids, and residents are going to be able to come down to roller skate right across from City Hall at Fulton Plaza,” said Breed. “Bringing our City back is going to require everyone in our community working together on ideas like this rink that get people excited about San Francisco.”

Roller skating has seen another uptick in interest in the past few years, as nostalgia for the disco culture of the 80’s gains popularity. The Church of 8 Wheels is happy to welcome more skaters into its flock, said founder and roll-igious figure Rev. David Miles, the “Godfather of Skate”.

“It’s a new day for outdoor skating in San Francisco and the entire Bay Area skate community is buzzing,” said Miles. “This downtown rink is new, fresh, very San Francisco and will connect even more people to our City’s skate culture and one another.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

