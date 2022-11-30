ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder suspect told police he wanted to take soul of estranged wife's current boyfriend

MIAMI -- A man who has been arrested for killing a man and shooting his estranged wife in the stomach at her North Bay Village apartment allegedly confessed to the crime, telling investigators that he did so in order to take the soul of his ex's new boyfriend.

Jose Aranibar-Camacho, 41, is facing several charges in connection with the Monday morning attack at apt. No. 7 at the North Bay Village apartment in the 7900 block of East Drive.

He made an appearance in bond court before Cicruit Judge Mindy Glazer who ordered that he be held without bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3pIP_0jRPWOH000
Police released this mug shot of Jose Aranibar-Camacho. He is accused of killing his former girlfriend's current boyfriend and shooting his ex several times in the stomach on Nov. 28, 2022. Miami-Dade police

Investigators said in the police report that arriving officers found Aranibar-Camacho still at the scene holding a handgun. He was taken into custody.

The male victim, believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene while the woman was taken to JMH Ryder Trauma Center. She was originally listed in critical condition but her condition has improved, officials said.

The suspect's 2-year-old daughter was inside the house at the time of the shooting but was not hurt, according to police.

There was a dependency hearing for the child on Tuesday at the Children's courthouse where Circuit Judge Michelle Barakat said the child would remain in the temporary custody of her maternal grandmother and the mother would be allowed to visit her once she was released from the hospital.

Permanent custody would be determined at a future hearing and the Department of Children and Families would provide assistance to the maternal grandmother.

Judge Barakat said Aranibar-Camacho would not be allowed to have visits with his daughter.

In bond court, Judge Mindy Glazer ordered that Aranibar-Camacho have no contact whatsoever with his 2-year-old daughter.

Several residents reported hearing gunfire around 7:45 a.m. when the shooting occurred.

Sara Bolanos said she heard several shots and commotion coming from the unit.

"I heard 16 shots being fired," she said. "And then I heard a woman screaming, 'Help me, help me!"

According to the police report, Araniba-Camacho was angry that the woman was involved in a romantic relationship with the man and that the two were now living together.

"I think he entered the house and saw the lover and he was crazy," Bolanos said. "This was so so sad."

Investigators said the suspect went to the home and waited for over two hours in his vehicle before entering the home and opening fire.

Aranibar-Camacho purchased a tourniquet and gauze to treat himself in case he was hurt while confronting his former girlfriend and her new boyfriend, according to the police report.

The suspect wrote a note to his relatives, in which he apologized and provided additional details about his plan.

Police have not released the specific contents from that letter.

