LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Representative Jay Dean has filed a bill to reduce the tax burden when buying a used car. According to a press release, before 2006, private party used cars were not subject to sales tax in Texas. In 2006, the state began requiring used car buyers to pay tax on 80% of the car’s “Standard Presumptive Value.” HB 747 would reduce that burden to 50%.

