Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Rep. Dean files bill to reduce used car tax burden
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Representative Jay Dean has filed a bill to reduce the tax burden when buying a used car. According to a press release, before 2006, private party used cars were not subject to sales tax in Texas. In 2006, the state began requiring used car buyers to pay tax on 80% of the car’s “Standard Presumptive Value.” HB 747 would reduce that burden to 50%.
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for Moore Station
MOORE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Moore Station Water Supply Corporation customers due to low pressure caused by a well pump and motor down. The notice takes effect on Dec. 1. All customers are asked to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g.,...
Comments / 0