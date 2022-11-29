Read full article on original website
China Wants US Not to Interfere in Ties With India - Pentagon
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - China has warned the United States to not interfere in its relationship with India following deadly border skirmishes between the Asian giants in 2020, the Pentagon said in a report. Ties between India and China have nosedived since the worst border clashes between them in 45...
Japan Eyes up to $318 Billion for 5-Year Defence Spending Plan -Sources
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan is set to earmark 40 trillion to 43 trillion yen ($295 billion-$318 billion) for defence spending over five years starting in the next fiscal year, which begins in April, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. That would be a jump from the...
U.S. Authorities Asking FTX Investors for Information on Firm and Bankman-Fried - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - U.S. authorities are asking crypto investors and trading firms who worked closely with FTX to hand over information on the company and its key figures including Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York recently...
China's Xi Urges Ukraine Talks in Meeting With EU's Michel
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said. Xi was quoted as saying that “solving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in the...
263,000 Jobs Added in November, Dashing Expectations, While October Revised Sharply Higher
In a sign that the labor market is refusing to buckle under the weight of higher interest rates and a cooling economy, a better-than-expected 263,000 jobs were added in November, the Labor Department reported on Friday. [. READ:. Job Openings Decline But Still Above 10 Million ]. The number was...
U.S. Judge Dismisses Indictment Against Huawei CFO That Strained U.S.-China Relations
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed an indictment against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, formally ending a criminal sanctions case that strained U.S.-China relations. Meng, whose father Ren Zhengfei founded Huawei and is the telecommunications company's chief executive, entered an agreement...
Niger President Calls for Job-Based Immigration Quotas in Europe
MILAN (Reuters) - Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum said in an interview with an Italian newspaper on Friday that African and European states should agree quotas for African immigrants tailored to employment needs. An agreement based on the number of Africans that each European country needs for its labour market could...
EU Proposal Would Send Proceeds of Frozen Russian Funds to Ukraine
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission proposed a plan on Wednesday to compensate Ukraine for damage from Russia's invasion with proceeds from investing Russian funds frozen under sanctions. Officials in the EU, United States and other Western countries have debated whether Ukraine can benefit from frozen Russian assets, including around $300...
Florida Pulls $2 Billion From BlackRock in Largest Anti-ESG Divestment
(Reuters) -Florida's chief financial officer said on Thursday his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc, the biggest such divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The move will hardly dent BlackRock's $8 trillion in...
ECB Says Bitcoin Is Artificially Propped Up, Shouldn't Be Legitimised
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bitcoin is being artificially propped up and should not be legitimised by regulators or financial companies as it is more akin to gambling, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been variously presented as an alternative form of money and a shield from...
UN Seeks $1.72 Billion Next Year to Aid Venezuelan Migrants, Refugees
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The United Nations will seek $1.72 billion for 2023 to aid Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean, member agencies said on Thursday. Some 7 million people have fled economic and political crisis in Venezuela in recent years, and most are now scattered...
Cuba Says Its Allies Have Pledged Help to End Its Economic Crisis
HAVANA (Reuters) - China, Russia, Algeria and Turkey have pledged to restructure Cuba's debt, provide new trade and investment financing, and help ease an energy crisis, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told state-run media following a rare trip abroad last week. Any help would be a blessing for crisis-racked Cuba. The...
