Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
What to do for fun this holiday season in the Spotsylvania County, VA area
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The holiday season is finally here, and FOX 5 is compiling a list of holiday guides to help you navigate all the fun activities happening across the area. The Spotsylvania County, Virginia area is hosting a wide variety of holiday activities meant for people of all ages!
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting Dinosaur Land in White Post VA
The gift shop at Dinosaur Land has a wide variety of dinosaur-themed souvenirs. You can find anything from toys to dinosaur t-shirts to dinosaur model kits. The gift shop is located in the mouth of the Tyrannosaurus Rex. You can also enter the hand of King Kong. There are 19...
fox5dc.com
What to do for fun this holiday season in Prince William County, MD
BETHESDA - The holiday season is in full swing and FOX 5 has your guide to the best attractions and events taking place in Prince William County to celebrate!. Woodbridge’s second annual Reindeer Romp is supporting local charity "For the Love of Others." Throw on your reindeer antlers and bring a new toy to donate to families this holiday season.
WDBJ7.com
The Final Goodnight: Robin Reed signs off after 40 years
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Robin Reed signs off for the last time Friday evening. It will cap off a tremendous career spanning more than 40 years and begin his retirement. For the last few weeks, you’ve been hearing about the impact Robin has had on our hometowns. And now, a close look at the impact you have had on him.
horseandrider.com
EHM at Virginia Boarding Facility
A vaccinated, 26-year-old mare at a boarding facility in Madison County, Virginia, tested positive for EHM and was euthanized. She began showing symptoms on November 23, including fever and ataxia. EHM was confirmed on November 30. Twenty other horses have been exposed to the disease. EDCC Health Watch is an...
VDOT warns I-95 North travelers in Fredericksburg area to use alternate routes Dec. 5 -7
VDOT issued a warning advising I-95 North drivers in the Fredericksburg area to choose alternate routes from Dec. 5 – Dec. 7 as there will be “heavy traffic and major delays.”
WHSV
People living on Melrose Road share safety concerns
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People living on Melrose Road in Rockingham County are sharing safety concerns about the road after a deadly crash there over the weekend. A man from Broadway was killed in a crash on the road on Saturday but unfortunately, some people living along the road say crashes are nothing new.
Spotsylvania restaurant served alcohol after license suspension, Virginia ABC says
After almost two years of issues over health permits and liquor licenses, this week the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) issued a search warrant against a Spotsylvania restaurant for continuing to serve alcohol after their licenses were suspended last year.
loudounnow.com
County Government Offers Trash Drop-off After Hauler Suddenly Closes
Loudoun County will be offering a temporary trash drop-off service on the next two Saturdays to residents who were customers of Haulin’ Trash. The Leesburg-based waste-hauling company informed customers on Wednesday that it would cease operation. The company has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Meanwhile, some former customers—primarily in...
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
Virginia restaurant that defied COVID orders subject to search and seizure by ABC
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg restaurant that has repeatedly made headlines for defying Virginia's COVID mandates during the height of the pandemic and battling to maintain its licenses was subject to a search and seizure by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Friday morning. A search warrant was...
royalexaminer.com
Human remains found in Fairfax identified as missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith
Last month, Front Royal Police Department detectives received information that the Fairfax County Police Department was working an investigation regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. The remains, which were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, underwent extensive DNA testing and forensic analysis. Based on the DNA testing, statistical analyses, and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith.
WTOP
Kline Farm project clears Prince William Planning Commission; property could house Greater Manassas Baseball League
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Kline Farm project has once again cleared a major regulatory hurdle, but there’s still work to do before it’s a done deal. In a...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Right lane closure on southbound I-81 ramp on Saturday
VDOT close the right lane on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 at I-81 southbound exit 221 in Augusta County on Saturday. The closure will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will be performing cleanup operations to remove material left at the...
loudounnow.com
Craig Family’s Leesburg Hobby Shop to Close
For two decades, Leesburg Hobbies and Collectables has been a destination for train enthusiasts, model builders, young rocketeers, and Boys and Girl Scouts. The store will close next month, ending a retail adventure shared by three generations of the Craig family. The business started around the Craig family’s kitchen table....
visitstaunton.com
12 Days of Christmas in Staunton
We don’t have any partridges or pear trees on this list, but if you’re looking for something fun for your true love, your family, or yourself, this season, you’re in luck. Here are some of our favorite ways to enjoy the twelve days of Christmas in Staunton.
I-95 in Fredericksburg: delays and full traffic stops + Hood Drive closure
Drivers, if you’ll be on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area tonight, Nov. 30, prepare for delays. Starting at 10 p.m., I-95 will be reduced to one lane in both directions near Exit 133, Route 17, and Exit 136, Centreport Parkway, in Stafford County.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Mega Work Zone: I-95 reduced to one lane on both sides in Stafford County
Some major traffic changes have begun on Interstate 95 in Stafford County causing overnight travelers to experience delays with full lane closures and traffic stops for construction of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.
Garden & Gun
You Say Potato, I Say Route 11 Potato Chips
We typically don’t think too much about a potato chip’s provenance. Understandable, considering we’re too busy stuffing the next handful into our faces. My relationship with Route 11 Potato Chips, though, is a deeper one. Not only do I know their backstory, sometimes I choose to witness my next delicious bite being made before my eyes.
Comments / 0