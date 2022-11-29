ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

eastcoasttraveller.com

Visiting Dinosaur Land in White Post VA

The gift shop at Dinosaur Land has a wide variety of dinosaur-themed souvenirs. You can find anything from toys to dinosaur t-shirts to dinosaur model kits. The gift shop is located in the mouth of the Tyrannosaurus Rex. You can also enter the hand of King Kong. There are 19...
WHITE POST, VA
fox5dc.com

What to do for fun this holiday season in Prince William County, MD

BETHESDA - The holiday season is in full swing and FOX 5 has your guide to the best attractions and events taking place in Prince William County to celebrate!. Woodbridge’s second annual Reindeer Romp is supporting local charity "For the Love of Others." Throw on your reindeer antlers and bring a new toy to donate to families this holiday season.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

The Final Goodnight: Robin Reed signs off after 40 years

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Robin Reed signs off for the last time Friday evening. It will cap off a tremendous career spanning more than 40 years and begin his retirement. For the last few weeks, you’ve been hearing about the impact Robin has had on our hometowns. And now, a close look at the impact you have had on him.
HARRISONBURG, VA
horseandrider.com

EHM at Virginia Boarding Facility

A vaccinated, 26-year-old mare at a boarding facility in Madison County, Virginia, tested positive for EHM and was euthanized. She began showing symptoms on November 23, including fever and ataxia. EHM was confirmed on November 30. Twenty other horses have been exposed to the disease. EDCC Health Watch is an...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

People living on Melrose Road share safety concerns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People living on Melrose Road in Rockingham County are sharing safety concerns about the road after a deadly crash there over the weekend. A man from Broadway was killed in a crash on the road on Saturday but unfortunately, some people living along the road say crashes are nothing new.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

County Government Offers Trash Drop-off After Hauler Suddenly Closes

Loudoun County will be offering a temporary trash drop-off service on the next two Saturdays to residents who were customers of Haulin’ Trash. The Leesburg-based waste-hauling company informed customers on Wednesday that it would cease operation. The company has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Meanwhile, some former customers—primarily in...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Robb Report

Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia

The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Human remains found in Fairfax identified as missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith

Last month, Front Royal Police Department detectives received information that the Fairfax County Police Department was working an investigation regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. The remains, which were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, underwent extensive DNA testing and forensic analysis. Based on the DNA testing, statistical analyses, and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
loudounnow.com

Craig Family’s Leesburg Hobby Shop to Close

For two decades, Leesburg Hobbies and Collectables has been a destination for train enthusiasts, model builders, young rocketeers, and Boys and Girl Scouts. The store will close next month, ending a retail adventure shared by three generations of the Craig family. The business started around the Craig family’s kitchen table....
LEESBURG, VA
visitstaunton.com

12 Days of Christmas in Staunton

We don’t have any partridges or pear trees on this list, but if you’re looking for something fun for your true love, your family, or yourself, this season, you’re in luck. Here are some of our favorite ways to enjoy the twelve days of Christmas in Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
Garden & Gun

You Say Potato, I Say Route 11 Potato Chips

We typically don’t think too much about a potato chip’s provenance. Understandable, considering we’re too busy stuffing the next handful into our faces. My relationship with Route 11 Potato Chips, though, is a deeper one. Not only do I know their backstory, sometimes I choose to witness my next delicious bite being made before my eyes.
MIDDLETOWN, VA

