Supreme Court hears Texas' challenge to Biden immigration and deportation policies

Impeach Aileen Cannon Calls Grow as Trump Judge 'Eviscerated' by Court
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed Cannon's decision to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness in February, but the debt relief will remain blocked for now.
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Tish James' top New York aide resigns following harassment probe
James’ office confirmed her chief of staff Ibrahim Khan resigned after an outside probe into accusations against him.
Elizabeth Holmes, Donald Trump, and childcare are all contributing to a loss of trust in women leaders
Trust in women leaders is depleting worldwide a survey found. High-profile sexism and a lack of childcare options are among the culprits.
Biden administration plans to let mpox emergency declaration end in January
The US Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that it does not plan to renew the public health emergency declaration for mpox. "Over the next 60 days we will focus on supporting jurisdictions and the Department to ensure the expiration of the PHE will not hinder response efforts," the agency said in a statement. "The expiration of the PHE will signal we are leaving the emergency phase of the outbreak and are transitioning to the ongoing and urgent work of vaccinating those at-risk and providing treatments and other support to those affected so that we can continue the progress to a durable end of mpox transmission."
As respiratory viruses strain US health care systems, Biden administration tells states how it's ready to help
Nearly 20,000 people in the United States were admitted to the hospital for flu last week, almost double the number of admissions from the week before, according to data updated Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC estimates that there have been at least 8.7...
How an arcane 96-year-old law stopped the rail strike
Most labor disputes never end up being debated in Congress. But thanks to a nearly century-old law that regulates labor relations only when it comes to railroads and airlines, what otherwise would be strictly an economic issue became a political one. The Railway Labor Act was passed in 1926 as...
