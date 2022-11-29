ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Supreme Court hears Texas' challenge to Biden immigration and deportation policies

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter
Albany Herald
 4 days ago
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Albany Herald

Biden administration plans to let mpox emergency declaration end in January

The US Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that it does not plan to renew the public health emergency declaration for mpox. "Over the next 60 days we will focus on supporting jurisdictions and the Department to ensure the expiration of the PHE will not hinder response efforts," the agency said in a statement. "The expiration of the PHE will signal we are leaving the emergency phase of the outbreak and are transitioning to the ongoing and urgent work of vaccinating those at-risk and providing treatments and other support to those affected so that we can continue the progress to a durable end of mpox transmission."
Albany Herald

How an arcane 96-year-old law stopped the rail strike

Most labor disputes never end up being debated in Congress. But thanks to a nearly century-old law that regulates labor relations only when it comes to railroads and airlines, what otherwise would be strictly an economic issue became a political one. The Railway Labor Act was passed in 1926 as...

