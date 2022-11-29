ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till mid-December

A Hallmark Channel movie titled Naima in Nashville is filming in the Birmingham area this month according to Film Birmingham, an initiative of Create Birmingham. The production was seen on November 30th at Renaissance Records in the 5 Points South neighborhood. Bham Now caught up with Jessica Moody, director of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hueytown PD announces the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hueytown Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday morning the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory. Officer McAdory started with Hueytown PD in 2011 after retiring from the Birmingham Police Department. McAdory served the citizens of Hueytown and Birmingham for many years and was...
HUEYTOWN, AL
Bham Now

12 festive weekend events in The Magic City—Dec. 2-4

Birmingham, can you believe it’s the first day of December? ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate, sweaters and festive events. Read on to find out about the exciting happenings in The Magic City, December 2-4. Cheer on the Bulldogs. When: Saturday, December 3 | 2PM. Where: Seibert Stadium.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Star Uptown developer seeks more demolition money from Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To bring the future Star Uptown to life, eleven of the former Carraway Hospital buildings must come down. Since this summer, seven of those are gone. Now the developer, Corporate Realty, is asking for more demolition cash from Birmingham to finish the job. If not, that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Multiple people shot at Birmingham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation after they say multiple people have been shot at the Chevron at 1525 Finley Boulevard. There is currently no word on how many people have been injured. This is a developing story. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Unbelievable! The Ghastly Grinch strikes again this year in Irondale just in time for the holiday season. This time, the Dollar General fell victim to another senseless act of selfishness from the one who stole Christmas. Children of all ages are asked to report any sighting...
IRONDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham Deputy Fire Chief retires after 35 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is a new chapter in a family legacy of first responders as, after 35 years of service, Pelham Fire Department Deputy Chief Danny Reid retired on Thursday. Reid is part of the Reid triplets who, along with the fourth Reid child, are all current fire...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after another ATM was stolen in Birmingham. It happened at the PNC Bank in the West Gate Shopping Center between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m. The ATM appeared to have been pulled from it’s foundation and out of the door. According to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston’s Creedmoor® Sports Continues to Expand

Anniston, AL – Creedmoor® Sports, a manufacturer and supplier of premium precision shooting equipment, announces the hiring of Jonathan Davison to expand marketing capabilities. Davidson brings to Creedmoor Sports broad marketing experience in the shooting sports industry including executing product launches and managing large-scale content generation projects. His role at Creedmoor Sports will be focused on […]
ANNISTON, AL
Bham Now

These soon-to-be newlyweds found their dream home in Irondale—here’s how

Young couples starting their lives together are often faced with a choice: do they continue renting an apartment or commit to buying a home? However, there is a third option. Just ask soon-to-be-wed couple Amy Jameson and Blake Raziano, who are leasing a standalone home at The Heights—a new nontraditional rental community in Irondale.
IRONDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

5 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Five people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 22 – 28, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy