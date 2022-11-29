Read full article on original website
Plimsoll Productions Appoints for the U.S.
Plimsoll Productions has tapped Nat Geo alum Alan Eyres as head of Plimsoll USA. Eyres will be responsible for expanding the company’s U.S. footprint and serve as a chief point of contact for all of Plimsoll’s factual U.S.-based business. Eyres spent the last decade as senior VP of unscripted production and development for National Geographic Global Channels.
New President of Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales
David Decker has been promoted to president of content sales for Warner Bros. Discovery, effective January 2. Decker takes on oversight of the division responsible for licensing and distributing all WBD-produced film, television, animation and digital content to all third-party platforms across North America, as well as direct-to-consumer digital and physical retail sales.
BBC Studios Invests in Small Axe Producer Turbine
BBC Studios has taken a minority investment in the British scripted indie production company Turbine Studios, which is behind hits such as Small Axe, Munich: The Edge of War and Steve McQueen’s Uprising. Turbine Studios was established in 2020 by Andrew Eaton, Tracey Scoffield, Justin Thomson and David Tanner....
NBCU Inks Volume Deal with TV3 Group
NBCUniversal Global Distribution has licensed a slew of programs from its content slate to TV3 Group to air in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The pact encompasses first-run and library films and scripted TV series, animated series, Telemundo Súper Series, TV movies and direct-to-video movies, as well as unscripted series from NBCUniversal.
Jellyfish Pictures Restructures Leadership Team
Jellyfish Pictures has restructured its leadership team and made new key appointments to support its growth plans to broaden its product offering and expand into new markets. Among the new hires is David Patton, formerly global president of brand experience and advertising at Technicolor Creative Studios, who will serve as CEO. He will work closely with founder Phil Dobree to spearhead long-term growth.
UKTV’s Cherie Hall on Programming Strategy for Dave
Amid the UKTV bouquet, Dave has stood out with its veritable feast of UKTV Original comedy hits from some of the biggest stars in the U.K. The programming slate is diversifying, though, as Cherie Hall, Dave’s channel director, tells World Screen. WS: How has Dave been performing over the...
Pulse Films Taps Judy Counihan for Scripted Role
Pulse Films, part of VICE Media Group, has appointed Academy Award winner Judy Counihan as its new scripted creative director. Counihan, who has worked in the industry for 25 years, was most recently creative director at Archery Pictures and was the executive producer on two seasons of Fate: The Winx Saga. Prior to that, she was CEO of Solution 3 Productions, part of All3Media.
ATF Spotlight: GMA Network
GMA Network is showcasing two new titles at ATF this year: Maria Clara and Ibarra and Luv Is: Caught in His Arms. Maria Clara and Ibarra marks the latest milestone prime-time drama of GMA Network. It tells the story of a young woman who finds herself in the world of Noli Me Tángere, a novel by José Rizal, a Philippine national hero.
ATF Spotlight: Fremantle
On offer from Fremantle, the game show Password pairs celebrities and members of the public to attempt to convey mystery words to each other. “In Asia, we have seen a renaissance of our evergreen game shows like Family Feud and The Price is Right,” says Ganesh Rajaram, general manager and executive VP of sales in Asia. “Password will be another great addition to this.”
BBC Studios Unveils BBC Earth Experience
BBC Studios, Moon Eye Productions and Live Nation have partnered for BBC Earth Experience, an immersive attraction that takes viewers to all seven continents. Featuring narration from David Attenborough, the attraction will showcase footage and music from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s series Seven Worlds, One Planet. Projected on multiple multi-angle screens, the footage will take visitors on a 360-degree journey.
Digital Editions for ATF Now Available
The December digital editions of World Screen, TV Asia and TV Listings include embedded videos, links to our market-leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com, and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading. Video interviews with Banijay’s Marco Bassetti and The English’s Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. Plus, WorldScreenings Showcases...
BBC Studios Launches Digital-First Comedy Channel
BBC Studios has launched Funny Parts, a new digital comedy channel, with three brand-new shows. Funny Parts is focused on new short-form comedy and entertainment content, which it presents alongside moments from BBC Studios’ comedy catalog, including This Country, Famalam and The Young Offenders. The new shows that launched with the channel are Hack Attack, Little Rants and Sound Off. Episodes will drop daily.
Best in Miniature Returning to CBC
Best in Miniature, produced by marblemedia, is set to return for a second season on CBC and CBC Gem on February 19, 2023. Season two welcomes ten new artists from across Canada and the world to compete by building their dream home in miniature form. Actress, writer and comedian Aba Amuquandoh (CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes) returns as host, while miniature expert Emma Waddell and interior designer Michael Lambie again serve as judges.
Danny LaBrecque on Offering Authentic Connection
Like many of us, Danny LaBrecque found comfort and connection in his childhood via the TV screen through the likes of Fred Rogers and Bob Keeshan. Growing up with a mother dealing with cancer, “there was something about connecting with that one person through the screen that was so sincerely authentic and almost magically very much in the moment,” he tells TV Kids Weekly.
Pluto TV Makes Canadian Debut
Pluto TV has launched in Canada in partnership with Corus Entertainment, with more than 110 unique channels and over 20,000 hours of free programming available. Among the available channels are a slew of single-series channels that stream episodes of shows such as The Love Boat, The Ed Sullivan Show, The Andy Griffith Show, The Carol Burnett Show, NCIS, 48 Hours, Forensic Files, Unsolved Mysteries, Beverly Hills 90210, Baywatch, Dynasty, Shameless UK, South Park, Frasier, Cheers, Family Ties, King of Queens and more.
UKTV’s Drama Commissions First Original
UKTV’s free-to-air channel Drama has commissioned its first original, the six-part series Outrageous, from Firebird Pictures. Written by Sarah Williams (Small Island, Flesh and Blood, The Long Song), the series will tell the true story of the six Mitford sisters, who refused to play by the rules in the 1930s and whose scandalous lives made headlines around the world.
The Unofficial Science of Home Alone Set for Sky Max
Naked has secured its first commission with Sky, for the feature-length The Unofficial Science of Home Alone. The 90-minute program will see comedians James Acaster, Guz Khan and Alex Brooker examine the viability of the deadly traps set for the inept burglars in the classic 1990 comedy Home Alone. It is set to air on December 19 on Sky Max and NOW.
ATF Spotlight: ITV Studios
Loaded in Paradise, a brand-new format from ITV Studios, sees party-loving pairs island hop around Greece in a race to take control of a gold card loaded with money. “In Loaded in Paradise, we see a show that is more than just a race or a game of tag, as it encapsulates aspects of ‘captive reality,’ along with travel and maybe a few elements of dating formats,” says Ayesha Surty, senior VP of licensing for Asia and India.
CBS Studios Expands International Co-Pro Slate
CBS Studios has expanded its international co-production slate with projects in Australia, Spain and France. The new titles include Gold Diggers, produced by CBS Studios with The Alliance for Australia’s ABC, which will center on two sisters who flock to the 1850s gold rush in Australia to find newly rich husbands. Jack Yabsley serves as writer.
Canela & Exile Team for Club Mundo Kids Season Two
Canela Media and Exile Content Studio are to co-produce a second season of the children’s series Club Mundo Kids. The ten-episode second season will teach children about the world they live in, spanning from mindfulness to making friends and social skills. The series will also feature STEM-focused episodes about space travel and NASA’s Artemis project.
