4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
10 MOST DANGEROUS NEIGHBORHOODS IN PORTLAND, OREGON
You can do your best to stay safe in any environment. Sometimes you just can't control your surroundings. Sadly for many places, it's the neighborhoods that you've grown up in that take a turn for the shady. Many reasons are the cause of the downhill slide. Addiction, poverty, stress, and people just feeling like they're at their wit's end can all be causes. When the people who live there have their lives changed, their surroundings can change. What can you do? Moving is always an option, but not ideal for many people. So that brings us back to the initial question. What can you do?
everout.com
Your Guide to December 2022 Events in Portland
December is here, and with it comes twinkling lights, jingling sleigh bells, and all manner of seasonal delights. Even if the holiday season isn't your cup of eggnog, there's also the usual array of concerts, major author appearances, festivals, food & drink events, and tons more. As we do every month, we've compiled the biggest events you need to know about in every genre, from Jonathan Van Ness to December To Remember and from George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker to Peacock Lane. You can also check out our December events calendar to view events by date.
The Oregonian
Chance of snow hits Portland area Thursday
Portland could start Thursday morning with snow showers, and a mix of snow and rain through the lunch hour. “Showers” is the key word here. “They’re hit or miss,” said Clinton Rockey of the National Weather Service in Portland. That means where and when exactly the...
The Portland Mercury
Merritt Paulson Will Sell Portland Thorns, Keep Timbers
Merritt Paulson announced Thursday morning that he is selling the Portland Thorns, bringing to an end his stewardship of one of the country’s most successful women’s sports franchises in the aftermath of an abuse scandal that rocked the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Paulson’s impending sale of...
kptv.com
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
Smash-and-grab strikes REI in Portland’s Pearl District as retailers’ worries worsen
A car crashed through the glass front doors of REI in Portland’s Pearl District on Black Friday, the store’s third break-in in a single week and the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs at local stores this month. The episode is another example of challenges retailers say they...
Portland business admits to selling psilocybin mushrooms
Multiple people are accusing a Portland business of selling psilocybin mushrooms illegally.
opb.org
Portland records its 93rd homicide in 2022, a new all-time high
Portland breezed past last year’s record 92 homicides and planted a new flag on Nov. 23 when the city recorded its 93rd homicide of the year. The victim, 45-year-old Raja McCallister, was shot and killed last Wednesday in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood, police said in a statement. The 93 deaths...
Fact-checking the claim that Portland Metro homeless tax was "over-collected"
PORTLAND, Oregon — This week, the Portland City Council approved $27 million in spending in order to help build six designated campsites as part of the mayor's plan to tackle homelessness. Some $8 million of that funding comes from pillaging the city's contributions to the Joint Office of Homeless...
Oregon Humane Society reduces adoption fees for large dogs
From Friday, Dec. 2, to Sunday, Dec. 4, OHS will reduce adoption fees for dogs at or above 50 pounds by 50%. This offer is available at both the Portland and Salem campuses.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Takeoff Was an Innocent Bystander, Portland Resignation Tea, and Seal Facial Recognition
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! Multnomah County and...
KATU.com
Motorcyclist dies in Southeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a driver of a car in Southeast Portland on Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Duke Street. The motorcyclist died at the scene. Police said...
Portland police banned from using riot tool after lawsuit
Portland, Oregon, police have fewer tools to contain protests and riots after the city settled a lawsuit with activists over how officers handled the 2020 riots.
News Briefs: Reindeer coming to Gresham Station
Photos with Santa by appointment at shopping center; Pair of rifles stolen on Black FridaySanta, reindeer to visit Gresham Station Santa is coming to town, and before his big night of delivering presents, he is visiting a local shopping center with his reindeer for photos. Gresham Station Shopping Center is hosting complimentary photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Monday Dec. 5, Monday Dec. 12, Saturday, Dec. 17, Sunday, Dec. 18, by reservation; and a free Reindeer Meet & Greet from 2-6 p.m. that weekend in a fenced area at 1064 Norman Avenue. Visitors to the holiday events will...
