KTRE
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency SNAP benefits have been extended for December and should be deposited in recipients’ accounts by the end of the month. Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of December.
KTRE
East Texans take measures to winterize homes, vehicles before freezing weather comes
‘Operation Crypto Runner’ lands 21 indictments from federal grand jury in Tyler. 21 individuals have been charged for their roles in transnational money laundering networks, including those that laundered millions of dollars stolen from United States fraud victims through romance scams, business email compromises, technical support schemes, and other fraud schemes.
KTRE
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Meteor blazes across Ohio sky
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s ... actually a meteor!. A suspected meteor blazed across the northeast Ohio sky at about 7:34 p.m. Thursday. There are numerous reports from witnesses across several Eastern states who saw it fly above the...
KTRE
AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr....
KTRE
‘My son is my hero’: Video shows teen lifting truck off father trapped underneath
OAKDALE, Calif. (KCRA) - A California family says they are grateful an accident at their home didn’t turn deadly on Monday night. Matthew Wilkinson said he was doing some work on his truck that evening when it fell on him while he was underneath the vehicle. “I saw it...
KTRE
Woman gives birth the same day she wins the lottery
CONCORD, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina lucked out twice in one day -- winning the lottery the same day her third child was born. Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won $100,000 in the Powerball on Nov. 9, just hours after welcoming a baby girl into the world.
