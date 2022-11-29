ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KTRE

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December 2022

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency SNAP benefits have been extended for December and should be deposited in recipients’ accounts by the end of the month. Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of December.
