Report: Sephora Appoints UK Managing Director
Sephora has appointed Sarah Boyd as its new U.K. managing director, effective January 2, 2023, according to Modaes. Boyd succeeds Sarah Miles who has left the company. This announcement comes after Sephora named Guillaume Motte as its new president and CEO. Boyd has previously worked at Sephora Asia and Oceania...
Natura &Co Could Sell Stake in Aesop to CVC Capital, L’Occitane or Shiseido: Report
Natura &Co is reportedly working with Bank of America and Morgan Stanley to sell a minority stake in Aesop, per Bloomberg. Interested parties are said to include CVC Capital Partners, L’Occitane International SA and Shiseido. A sale is not inevitable, however, per the report. This potential sale represents a...
Report: Umberto Giannini Receives Investment from Lloyds Bank
Umberto Giannini—a U.K-based vegan hair care brand—has received a seven-figure finance package from Lloyds Bank, which will be used to help the brand enter new international markets, according to Insider. Previously: Arey Raises $4.15M Seed Round to Address Graying Hair. The funding will be used to expand in...
Sugardoh Enters Ulta Beauty
Hair removal brand Sugardoh is now available at Ulta Beauty, according to a post on the brand's Instagram page. Sugardoh can be found online at ultabeauty.com and in more than 250 store locations across the United States.
Report: Indonesian Indie Beauty Brand ESQA Raises $6M Series A Funding
Indonesian indie beauty brand ESQA has raised a $6 million Series A funding led by Unilever Ventures, according to Technode Global. East Ventures has reportedly also participated in this round. ESQA will use the funds to scale its omnichannel distribution and reach new cities, expand overseas, grow its product offering,...
Former L'Oreal Exec Joins Patrick Ta Beauty as COO
Patrick Ta Beauty has appointed Paul Parikh—who was previously the CFO of L'Oreal Operations for North and South America—as chief operating officer. Parikh brings more than 20 years of consumer goods finance and operations experience and over a decade in the beauty industry. Most recently, Parikh spent two...
