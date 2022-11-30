ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Delphi murders: Details revealed in newly unsealed documents

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U988H_0jROkWxR00

A judge presiding over the Delphi, Indiana, double murder case issued an order on Tuesday unsealing the probable cause affidavit related to suspect Richard Allen's arrest.

Judge Frances Gull found that "public interest is not served by prohibiting access" to the evidence in the murders of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14. The judge added that witness safety is ensured by redacting their names.

The newly released probable cause affidavit said one of the girls mentioned "gun" as a man approached, according to video recovered from one of the victim's phones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQ3Dw_0jROkWxR00
Lindsey Jacobson/ABC News, FILE - PHOTO: Photos of Abby Williams, left, and Libby German, right, at police headquarters in Delphi, Indiana.
MORE: Delphi murders: Suspect charged in killing of teen girls

A man is seen and heard telling the girls, "Guys, down the hill," and Abby and Libby go down the hill, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A .40-caliber unspent round was found less than 2 feet away from one of the bodies, and that unspent round went through a gun that Allen owns, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Clothes belonging to the girls were found in Deer Creek, south of where their bodies were discovered, the document revealed.

Police still have not released how Abby and Libby died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iaLCi_0jROkWxR00
Alex Perez/ABC News - PHOTO: Flowers sit by a bridge near Delphi, Ind. where Liberty German and Abigail Williams were seen before they were reported missing by their families on Feb. 13, 2017.
MORE: Delphi murder suspect was 'right here among us,' victim's family says

Allen, a 50-year-old Delphi man, was arrested last month and charged with two counts of murder for the Feb. 2017 killings. Abby and Libby, best friends in the eighth grade, were on a hiking trail in rural Delphi when they were killed. Allen has entered a not guilty plea.

When interviewed by police in 2017, Allen said he was on the trail that afternoon, according to the affidavit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3allQf_0jROkWxR00
Indiana State Police - PHOTO: Richard Allen, 50, was charged with the murders of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, in Delphi, Ind., in February 2017.

On Oct. 13, 2022, Allen told police he saw juvenile girls on the trails east of Freedom Bridge and said he went onto the Monon High Bridge.

Allen confirmed to the police he owns guns, the document said.

A search warrant was executed at Allen's home on Oct. 13, 2022, the document said. Officers found knives and guns, including a "Sig Sauer, Model P226, .40-caliber pistol," the document said.

Indiana State Police's lab analysis of Allen's gun "determined the unspent round located within two feet" of one of the girl's bodies "had been cycled through Richard M. Allen's Sig Sauer Model P226," the probable cause affidavit said.

MORE: Delphi murders: Judge to decide whether documents should be unsealed

Allen voluntarily spoke to police on Oct. 26, 2022, and said he never allowed anyone to borrow that gun, the document said.

"When asked about the unspent bullet, he did not have an explanation of why the bullet was found between" the girls’ bodies, the probable cause affidavit said.

"He again admitted that he was on the trail but denied knowing Victim 1 or Victim 2 and denied any involvement in their murders," according to the probable cause affidavit.

Video from one of the girl's phones shows a man wearing dark jacket and jeans. Allen told investigators on Oct. 13, 2022, that he wore jeans and a blue or black Carhartt jacket that day, according to the probable cause affidavit. Allen's wife confirmed to police that he owns a blue Carhartt jacket, the document said.

Investigators believe Allen is the man seen on the cellphone video. Investigators also claim he forced Abby and Libby down the hill to the spot where they were killed, according to the document.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQ0li_0jROkWxR00
Indiana State Police via AP, FILE - PHOTO: This Feb. 13, 2017, file photo released by the Indiana State Police shows a man walking along the trail system in Delphi, Ind., authorities say is the suspect in the killings of two teenage girls.

Investigators believe Allen was seen walking back to his car with "clothes that were muddy and bloody," according to the probable cause affidavit.

Prosecutors wanted to keep the probable cause affidavit sealed.

The document was released in response to a motion filed by news organizations, including ABC News.

Allen is set to return to court on Feb. 17 for a bond hearing and pretrial hearing.

The defense submitted a change of venue motion on Tuesday requesting that the trial take place at least 150 miles from Carroll County (where Delphi is located).

Police still ask anyone with information about the case to submit a tip at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Comments / 11

Michael Reimer
4d ago

Mr. Ballen did an episode on this. Glad they found this guy, such a crazy and spooky story to think they captured their unsuspecting murderer on camera like that.

Reply
4
crystal blue eyes
3d ago

Remember, when we defund the police, it includes those who can solve cold case files. Thank you to those individuals who never gave up. (yes, 2017 was before the defund the police movement, just saying moving forward)

Reply(2)
5
Alfie Brock
3d ago

I wonder what motive he had to kill two young girls? Did he just wake up that morning and say "I think I'll someone today?" It's so strange. Why did it take so long when he admitted to being there that day at that time?

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Questions remain after release of Delphi murder docs

DELPHI, Ind. — For the first time, investigators have released evidence to implicate Richard Allen in the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams during a kidnapping near the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi on February 13, 2017. In charging information and a Probable Cause Affidavit ordered released by Special Judge Fran Gull, Carroll […]
DELPHI, IN
WIBC.com

Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video

DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
DELPHI, IN
The Associated Press

Records: Bullet found near 2 teens' bodies came from suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 “had been cycled through” a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered released Tuesday. Court records were sealed last month at the request of the local prosecutor, after Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, Indiana, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with two counts of murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13. The redacted probable cause affidavit released Tuesday states investigators seized Allen’s .40-caliber pistol during an Oct. 13 search of his home. Testing determined an unspent bullet found within 2 feet of one of the girls’ bodies “had been cycled through” Allen’s pistol. Investigators determined Allen had purchased that gun in 2001. Allen said in an Oct. 26 interview with police that he had never allowed anyone to borrow the gun, according to the affidavit.
DELPHI, IN
95.3 MNC

Bones found in Fox Hallow Farms, connected to Indiana serial killer

Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total of DNA profiles could...
WESTFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns herself in

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy on the man, KPD said, showed he died from fentanyl toxicity.
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

One person dies in Lafayette crash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette. At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police were called to a report of an elderly woman who was driving in the middle of the road into oncoming traffic. She eventually side swiped a northbound vehicle...
LAFAYETTE, IN
ABC News

ABC News

928K+
Followers
196K+
Post
535M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy