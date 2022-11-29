ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonsdale, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kchkradio.net

Donna Marie (Krantz) Biers

Donna Marie (Krantz) Biers, 1941-2022, slipped away quietly on Monday evening, November 28 after a. full weekend of birthday and Thanksgiving visitors. Donna enjoyed 55 years of marriage to James Alfred. Biers who left her just two years ago, nearly to the day. Together, they had four children, Mark, Mindy,
ROCHESTER, MN
kchkradio.net

Barbara J. Lunow

Barbara J. Lunow age 73 of Watertown passed away on Sunday November 27, 2022 at the Emerald Crest in Victoria. Funeral Service held on Monday December 5, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (505 Westminster Ave. S.W.) in Watertown. Visitation Sunday December 4, 2022 2-5 P.M. and 1 hour prior to the service on Monday ALL AT THE CHURCH. Interment Watertown Public Cemetery.
WATERTOWN, MN
kchkradio.net

Cross Country Coozie Contest Winner for November: David Horejsi

Congratulations to David Horejsi, the November winner of the KCHK/Evolution Shirts in Henderson Cross Country Coozie Contest! David wins all the KCHK gear and a $25 gift certificate to St. Patrick’s Tavern and Restaurant. We are now accepting submissions for December, get yours in today!

Comments / 0

Community Policy