Donna Marie (Krantz) Biers, 1941-2022, slipped away quietly on Monday evening, November 28 after a. full weekend of birthday and Thanksgiving visitors. Donna enjoyed 55 years of marriage to James Alfred. Biers who left her just two years ago, nearly to the day. Together, they had four children, Mark, Mindy,

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO