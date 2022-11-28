Congratulations to Mrs. Callister for being the recipient of the Crystal Apple Award this school year. The following are some of comments from those who nominated her:. "Camille is a very loving teacher. She goes above and beyond for her students. Camille teaches only Inclusion classes, so most of the students she has, struggle with academics. She is ever so kind and patient, going over and over instructions several times. Many of her students don't speak English very well, yet she is able to communicate with them, working one on one. She is understanding of her students' individual differences because she strives to get to know all she can about them, including personal challenges they face. You can see by the way she treats her students that she loves and cares about them. The students can feel this and in return they adore her and try harder to complete their assignments. I have seen her be able to encourage the most stubborn and apathetic students to actually begin to participate. Her system of offering positive rewards rather than negative consequences has turned many students into more conscientious contributors. Congratulations Camille on being an outstanding teacher."

1 DAY AGO