Art City Kindergarten Celebrated Thanksgiving
Kindergarten classes at Art City were able to enjoy some of the same activities that pilgrim children enjoyed. Students washed clothes on a washboard, sewed a button and played old fashioned games. They also learned about Native Americans. They popped popcorn, ground corn, made a pot with clay, read stories, and made beaded necklaces. The smile on their faces said it all. Mrs. Morgan, Miss Orton and Mrs. Heath would like to thank all those who helped.
Crystal Apple Winner: Darlene Mathews
Maple Ridge fourth grade teacher, Darlene Mathews was recognized this week as our 2022 Crystal Apple winner. Mrs. Mathews has taught both 5th and 4th grades at Maple Ridge. Her team said, "Darlene makes coming to work a pleasure. Her smile and witty humor helps get us through even the roughest days. She thinks outside of the box when she plans her lessons and teaches in fun and creative ways." Mrs. Mathews is a well-loved and talented teacher. We are lucky to have her at Maple Ridge! Congratulations Mrs. Mathews!
Update on Mr. Jackman's Lit and Film Class
Mr. Jackman’s Lit and Film class had so much fun going to see Strange World at Stadium Cinema with Springville Jr. High’s film class!
Congratulations November Students of the Month - INTEGRITY
The following students were chosen as Students of the Month for November because they exemplified the character trait of INTEGRITY. Congratulations to the following students:. Scoubes Corbin Ainsworth (2nd Grade) Archer Liebmann (2nd Grade) Larsen Makleigh Cropper Hunter Laing. Rogers Sam Croshaw Norah Hanosek. Treanor Andrew Taeger Graham Harward. Benteti...
Ms. Camille Callister honored with Crystal Apple Award
Congratulations to Mrs. Callister for being the recipient of the Crystal Apple Award this school year. The following are some of comments from those who nominated her:. "Camille is a very loving teacher. She goes above and beyond for her students. Camille teaches only Inclusion classes, so most of the students she has, struggle with academics. She is ever so kind and patient, going over and over instructions several times. Many of her students don't speak English very well, yet she is able to communicate with them, working one on one. She is understanding of her students' individual differences because she strives to get to know all she can about them, including personal challenges they face. You can see by the way she treats her students that she loves and cares about them. The students can feel this and in return they adore her and try harder to complete their assignments. I have seen her be able to encourage the most stubborn and apathetic students to actually begin to participate. Her system of offering positive rewards rather than negative consequences has turned many students into more conscientious contributors. Congratulations Camille on being an outstanding teacher."
Mrs. J's Panther Den Lesson
For Mrs. J’s grade level lesson in the Panther Den today, students learned the importance of Labeling their emotions. Labeling our emotions serves 2 purposes: 1) when we “name it to tame it” we move from our reactionary Downstairs Brain into our thinking and problem solving Upstairs Brain and 2) when we can get really descriptive about how we are feeling, then we can more accurately communicate our feelings in a way so that others can help. Students played a game where they learned how to be very accurate in describing an apple. Students received an apple eraser to help them remember the importance of LABELING. Also, Mrs. Js dad bought some treats for all of our Park students in honor of Mrs. Js grandma who worked at Park as a teacher’s helper. Mrs. J's mom went to Park and her daughter is a student here at Park as well. That’s 4 generations that have been here at Park. Pretty cool!!
Fourth Grade Students Make Ornaments for Zions Bank
Brockbank fourth grade students had the opportunity to walk to Zion's Bank and decorate the bank's Christmas Tree. The students with the help from their art teacher, Mrs. Karlee Banks made ornaments to put on the tree. Constanza Cuello, Branch Service Manager, gave each of the students a cookie and the bank donated $100 to the school. We appreciate Zion's Bank for giving us this opportunity!
BYU Students Visit 5th Grade
BYU students joined Mrs. Melander’s class to help them learn about structures that would hold up in a natural disaster. They had fun testing them out!
Rock Students of the Week
A great looking group of students were chosen by their teachers to be a "Rock" student. Congratulations!
Ms. McCullough's 4th Graders
Ms. McCullough's class has been learning about Utah geography and the counties in Utah. Each student picked a county and did a report and poster on it. They presented it to the class and did an amazing job! The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium came to visit and taught us about living organisms and brought a few friends! The students loved getting to pet some of the animals. They also had a Thanksgiving Read-a-thon the last day of school before the break and students filled the board with things they were thankful for.
Kindergarten Wall of Fame
Our little learners in kindergarten are working hard to learn all their capital and lower case letters, sounds, and numbers 1-20 by Christmas. We celebrate them when they pass off each goal by adding their names to our classroom "wall of fame" and officially induct them into our letters, sounds, or numbers club. It can be a lot of work, but they are highly motivated and excited when they accomplish this goal! We are so proud of them and we are excited to keep adding more little learners to our club. We love our kinders!
Elf on the Shelf Running the School!!
Our Elf has got some friends and the mischief is just starting. All our teachers, and students need to be on the look out for the craze coming in a hallway, or classroom near you.
SEP Conferences- Dec 15
SEP Conferences will be held on December 15 from 3:20-8 p.m, with a teacher break from 5-5:30. We invite you to come meet with our teachers that evening. You may have already signed up for a conference time with your students' teachers. If you need to schedule a time, make a change, or no longer remember your time, please get in touch with your teachers via email.
Order School Swag!
The window to order school spirit attire is open until December 15! Here is the link: https://springlakeelementary.axomo.com/
