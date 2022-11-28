For Mrs. J’s grade level lesson in the Panther Den today, students learned the importance of Labeling their emotions. Labeling our emotions serves 2 purposes: 1) when we “name it to tame it” we move from our reactionary Downstairs Brain into our thinking and problem solving Upstairs Brain and 2) when we can get really descriptive about how we are feeling, then we can more accurately communicate our feelings in a way so that others can help. Students played a game where they learned how to be very accurate in describing an apple. Students received an apple eraser to help them remember the importance of LABELING. Also, Mrs. Js dad bought some treats for all of our Park students in honor of Mrs. Js grandma who worked at Park as a teacher’s helper. Mrs. J's mom went to Park and her daughter is a student here at Park as well. That’s 4 generations that have been here at Park. Pretty cool!!

2 DAYS AGO