Social Studies change at Pennridge will help students follow their own path
The policy for graduation requirements has been discussed at monthly committee and board meetings for almost a year. In my seven years serving on this board, we have spent more time discussing this policy than any other topic. Garnering the most attention is the proposed change giving students the ability to choose which course they need for their individual pathways instead of being required to take a fourth credit of Social Studies. Twenty-four credits are required so whether three or four are Social Studies, students have to take a course, not study hall. ...
Faculty Spotlight by Student Council
Favorite thing about Apple Valley: Working with teachers and kids in all grade levels. Favorite hobby: riding motorcycles and spending time with her three little boys and playing fantasy football. Favorite food: Sushi. Favorite places: Mountains and beaches. Favorite book: Swindle. Favorite drink: Dr.pepper zero. Favorite word: charismatic. Favorite singer:...
Learning U.S. History is Fun!
Fifth grade wrapped up their Revolutionary War simulation just before Thanksgiving Break. They made puppets of influential Loyalists and Patriots in preparation for a speed learning activity where they had conversations with each other. Following this activity was the Revolutionary war...Battleship style.
Rock Students of the Week
A great looking group of students were chosen by their teachers to be a "Rock" student. Congratulations!
School Choir Christmas Program
Monday, December 5th is the School Choir Christmas Program!. What to wear? Christmas attire (or anything red, green and/or white). We look forward to hearing the kids sing. We know they have worked really hard to learn these songs!. #BelieveInYou #SierraBonita #Sierrabonitabears #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools...
Ms. McCullough's 4th Graders
Ms. McCullough's class has been learning about Utah geography and the counties in Utah. Each student picked a county and did a report and poster on it. They presented it to the class and did an amazing job! The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium came to visit and taught us about living organisms and brought a few friends! The students loved getting to pet some of the animals. They also had a Thanksgiving Read-a-thon the last day of school before the break and students filled the board with things they were thankful for.
Congratulations November Students of the Month - INTEGRITY
The following students were chosen as Students of the Month for November because they exemplified the character trait of INTEGRITY. Congratulations to the following students:. Scoubes Corbin Ainsworth (2nd Grade) Archer Liebmann (2nd Grade) Larsen Makleigh Cropper Hunter Laing. Rogers Sam Croshaw Norah Hanosek. Treanor Andrew Taeger Graham Harward. Benteti...
Watercoloring
Mrs. Olson's 4th graders learned different watercolor techniques with their UVU student teachers. They did a great job!
Spirit Winners
This week's spirit winners go to Mrs. Pearson's class! They were so shocked to find out that they won and got to keep Parker in their class for the next week. Congratulations to those cute 1st graders!
Mrs. J's Panther Den Lesson
For Mrs. J’s grade level lesson in the Panther Den today, students learned the importance of Labeling their emotions. Labeling our emotions serves 2 purposes: 1) when we “name it to tame it” we move from our reactionary Downstairs Brain into our thinking and problem solving Upstairs Brain and 2) when we can get really descriptive about how we are feeling, then we can more accurately communicate our feelings in a way so that others can help. Students played a game where they learned how to be very accurate in describing an apple. Students received an apple eraser to help them remember the importance of LABELING. Also, Mrs. Js dad bought some treats for all of our Park students in honor of Mrs. Js grandma who worked at Park as a teacher’s helper. Mrs. J's mom went to Park and her daughter is a student here at Park as well. That’s 4 generations that have been here at Park. Pretty cool!!
Start Time Information 12/2/2022
Attention Spanish Fork High Stakeholders!! Nebo School District plans to start school on-time today, 12/2/2022. Be safe!!
Stakeholder Survey For Parents
In order to better serve our students and employees, please provide feedback through our Nebo School District Stakeholder Climate Survey. The survey will be open from Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 18. Use either the provided link attached here or the QR code provided. The survey should take between 7-10 minutes. We are required by the state to collect stakeholder feedback and feel this information helps us improve. Thank you in advance for your participation.
Nebo School District Stakeholder Climate Survey
Kindergarten Wall of Fame
Our little learners in kindergarten are working hard to learn all their capital and lower case letters, sounds, and numbers 1-20 by Christmas. We celebrate them when they pass off each goal by adding their names to our classroom "wall of fame" and officially induct them into our letters, sounds, or numbers club. It can be a lot of work, but they are highly motivated and excited when they accomplish this goal! We are so proud of them and we are excited to keep adding more little learners to our club. We love our kinders!
