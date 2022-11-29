SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 30 points and matched a career high with 15 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans rolled to a 117-99 victory Friday night over the San Antonio Spurs, who were without coach Gregg Popovich. Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans, which has won three straight and eight of 10 to remain atop the Southwest Division ahead of Memphis. San Antonio has lost 10 straight, matching its second-longest losing streak. San Antonio last 13 straight games in the 1988-89 season. Popovich was at the AT&T Center but missed the game due to a minor medical procedure, according to the Spurs. He will also miss Sunday’s home game against Phoenix.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 11 MINUTES AGO