NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Launches a Cruel and Dangerous Attack on the Homeless
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is at it again. No, he’s not hurling weird insults at the working class or blaming women for existing after sunset. Adams has announced a plan to forcibly remove unhoused people appearing to have mental illness from the city. For the unfamiliar, every so often in New York and pretty much every other city in the United States and much of the world, you’ll see a homeless person sleeping on the train or standing outside a corner store. This is not a unique experience and is symptomatic of capitalism, colonial states, and high-density populations. The majority of the time, these people are merely existing, living their life beside everyone else.
Tenant, 77, Sues Landlord Over Alleged Harassment To Leave $450-A-Month Unit
New York resident Francis Roberts is upset after he claims the home he has resided in for over two decades has turned into an environment of harassment by the building’s landlord. Roberts, 77, told the New York Times that his Crown Heights building in Brooklyn has become a place...
pix11.com
Alleged gang member in ‘Justice for Junior’ case rejects plea deal: attorney
Danel Fernandez, a purported gang member allegedly seen on video dragging 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz out of a bodega before the teen was fatally stabbed in 2018, rejected a plea deal on Wednesday that would have sent him to prison for 18 years. Alleged gang member in ‘Justice...
9, including 3 Staten Islanders and an NYC doctor, charged in scheme to distribute thousands of prescription pills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three Staten Island men along with a doctor and five other individuals have been indicted in an alleged drug-dealing ring that authorities say distributed thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and other controlled substances, on Manhattan and Staten Island. Dr. Noel Smith, a Tribeca-based family...
NYPD Officer Docked 30 Vacation Days For Pro-Trump Patches
A sergeant with the New York Police Department was docked vacation days as part of her suspension for sporting patches in support of Donald Trump at a protest last year. The punishment was revealed in a new disciplinary report. The post NYPD Officer Docked 30 Vacation Days For Pro-Trump Patches appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Group beats boy with cane, stick on Queens street; 4 sought
A teen boy was beaten with a cane and a stick on a Queens street by a group that fled in a car, police said Tuesday as they released images of several suspects.
fox5ny.com
NYC subway crime
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
Accused Burger King killer Winston Glynn compares himself to Jesus and Mandela
The man accused of murdering a teen-aged East Harlem Burger King cashier during a $100 robbery whined that he was the one being victimized, comparing himself to Nelson Mandela and Jesus Christ. During an exclusive jailhouse video visit from Rikers Island, Winston Glynn — who ranted about slave reparations and screamed that America will “burn” — insisted he was innocent of the heinous Jan. 9 murder that kicked off a year of violence and lawlessness across New York City. Pretty cashier Kristal Bayron-Nieves, 19, had been working her fast-food job for just three weeks. She had taken the fast-food gig to...
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.
Donald Gekonge and Darline Aldrich, the parents of a two-year-old child are currently in police custody. They left their toddler alone with no supervision at their apartment in Charleston, South Carolina while on a “business trip” to New York, Charleston police confirmed.
Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten Island
Staten Island has about 1300 homeless individualsPhoto byJon TysononUnsplash. The Forgotten Borough is being remembered by the city in the form of three new homeless shelters planned to open in early 2023. The idea of Staten Island housing these shelters began during Mayor Bill de Blasio's campaign in 2017 as part of his“Turning the Tide on Homelessness in New York City" project. While the opening of the sites has faced numerous delays, they are soon to be reality.
Nearly 2 dozen NYC, state employees arrested in crackdown against COVID-19 relief fraud
Prosecutors say employees from the MTA, the NYPD and other agencies stole millions of dollars from the federal government in the form of COVID-19 relief.
police1.com
Retiring NYPD chief: Crime will 'plummet' if judges can impose bail on repeat offenders
NEW YORK — After 34 years of service, Kenneth Corey has one more message for the city before he retires as NYPD’s Chief of Department: Crime in New York City will drop if judges can impose bail for repeat offenders. In an interview with NBC New York, Corey...
Prosecuting serial NYC shoplifter would’ve been ‘a waste of resources:’ Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office admitted Tuesday that it pursued just two of nearly two dozen separate cases against a serial shoplifter, because it would have been “a waste of resources” to hit him with all the charges. Ex-con Wilfredo Ocasio, who remains free despite his Nov. 16 arrest on 23 separate thefts, would only have to serve a maximum of two years behind bars under state law, even if he was charged with and convicted of all the raps, a spokesman for DA Alvin Bragg noted. But while Bragg’s office contended that limiting the charges spared staff what they deemed to...
NYC doctor, 8 other men charged in scheme to obtain, sell prescription opioids
A Manhattan doctor and eight other people were charged Wednesday in a scheme to illegally obtain prescription drugs to sell on the street in Staten Island, prosecutors said.
Teacher from NJ killed in fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash
A woman from New Jersey was identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash Tuesday morning on the Cross Bronx Expressway. Shelly Vilsaint, 49, of Bayonne, was the driver of a Range Rover that rear-ended a tractor-trailer carrying mail stopped in the center lane near the University Avenue overpass in The Bronx around 12:35 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was hit from behind by a second truck flipping the SUV and pushing it into the truck in front. The impact caused all three vehicles to burst into flames,
NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn receives prestigious ‘Pathways to Excellence’ recognition
The “Pathways to Excellence” designation recognizes the hospital for making its nurses feel valued and enhancing the quality of care for patients.
FBI: 4 men ID'd, convicted in 2020 gang member Brooklyn shootings
A federal jury in Brooklyn has convicted four men who the Federal Bureau of Investigation says were connected to multiple shootings in November of 2020 in the borough.
Man who repeatedly punched Bronx T-Mobile employee, stole $600 sought by NYPD
Police are searching for a suspect who punched a Bronx T-Mobile store employee multiple times during a robbery last month, authorities said.
Ex-con busted for 2015 shooting death of teen at East Harlem housing project
A felon freed two years ago on an attempted murder rap has now been arrested for a seven-year-old gang killing at a Manhattan housing project, police said Wednesday. Suspect Tyrell Lewis, 25, was taken into custody on the murder charge Tuesday after he was identified as one of two men allegedly responsible for the June 6, 2015 killing of Anthony Fries. Lewis’ parole in the prior criminal case ...
