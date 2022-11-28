ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Post

NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims

A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Mary Sue

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Launches a Cruel and Dangerous Attack on the Homeless

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is at it again. No, he’s not hurling weird insults at the working class or blaming women for existing after sunset. Adams has announced a plan to forcibly remove unhoused people appearing to have mental illness from the city. For the unfamiliar, every so often in New York and pretty much every other city in the United States and much of the world, you’ll see a homeless person sleeping on the train or standing outside a corner store. This is not a unique experience and is symptomatic of capitalism, colonial states, and high-density populations. The majority of the time, these people are merely existing, living their life beside everyone else.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

9, including 3 Staten Islanders and an NYC doctor, charged in scheme to distribute thousands of prescription pills

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three Staten Island men along with a doctor and five other individuals have been indicted in an alleged drug-dealing ring that authorities say distributed thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and other controlled substances, on Manhattan and Staten Island. Dr. Noel Smith, a Tribeca-based family...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
HipHopWired

NYPD Officer Docked 30 Vacation Days For Pro-Trump Patches

A sergeant with the New York Police Department was docked vacation days as part of her suspension for sporting patches in support of Donald Trump at a protest last year. The punishment was revealed in a new disciplinary report. The post NYPD Officer Docked 30 Vacation Days For Pro-Trump Patches appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC subway crime

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Accused Burger King killer Winston Glynn compares himself to Jesus and Mandela

The man accused of murdering a teen-aged East Harlem Burger King cashier during a $100 robbery whined that he was the one being victimized, comparing himself to Nelson Mandela and Jesus Christ. During an exclusive jailhouse video visit from Rikers Island, Winston Glynn — who ranted about slave reparations and screamed that America will “burn” — insisted he was innocent of the heinous Jan. 9 murder that kicked off a year of violence and lawlessness across New York City. Pretty cashier Kristal Bayron-Nieves, 19, had been working her fast-food job for just three weeks. She had taken the fast-food gig to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Anne Spollen

Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten Island

Staten Island has about 1300 homeless individualsPhoto byJon TysononUnsplash. The Forgotten Borough is being remembered by the city in the form of three new homeless shelters planned to open in early 2023. The idea of Staten Island housing these shelters began during Mayor Bill de Blasio's campaign in 2017 as part of his“Turning the Tide on Homelessness in New York City" project. While the opening of the sites has faced numerous delays, they are soon to be reality.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

Prosecuting serial NYC shoplifter would’ve been ‘a waste of resources:’ Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office admitted Tuesday that it pursued just two of nearly two dozen separate cases against a serial shoplifter, because it would have been “a waste of resources” to hit him with all the charges. Ex-con Wilfredo Ocasio, who remains free despite his Nov. 16 arrest on 23 separate thefts, would only have to serve a maximum of two years behind bars under state law, even if he was charged with and convicted of all the raps, a spokesman for DA Alvin Bragg noted. But while Bragg’s office contended that limiting the charges spared staff what they deemed to...
MANHATTAN, NY
94.5 PST

Teacher from NJ killed in fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash

A woman from New Jersey was identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash Tuesday morning on the Cross Bronx Expressway. Shelly Vilsaint, 49, of Bayonne, was the driver of a Range Rover that rear-ended a tractor-trailer carrying mail stopped in the center lane near the University Avenue overpass in The Bronx around 12:35 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was hit from behind by a second truck flipping the SUV and pushing it into the truck in front. The impact caused all three vehicles to burst into flames,
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Ex-con busted for 2015 shooting death of teen at East Harlem housing project

A felon freed two years ago on an attempted murder rap has now been arrested for a seven-year-old gang killing at a Manhattan housing project, police said Wednesday. Suspect Tyrell Lewis, 25, was taken into custody on the murder charge Tuesday after he was identified as one of two men allegedly responsible for the June 6, 2015 killing of Anthony Fries. Lewis’ parole in the prior criminal case ...
MANHATTAN, NY

