Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash on Main Street in Oakley
The Oakley Police Department reported a hit-and-run pedestrian crash with injuries on the night of Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 7:10 p.m. at Norcross Lane and Main Street, according to Oakley PD. Details on the Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash in Oakley. In a preliminary report by Oakley...
Motorcycle Collision Fatality Reported on Crockett Boulevard
On November 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcyclist was killed near Cummings Skyway in Contra Costa County. The incident occurred on Crockett Boulevard at approximately 10:20 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Crash That Killed a Motorcyclist Near Cummings Skyway. CHP traffic officers, in a...
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Oroville last week identified
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man who was killed in the deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Oroville last week. The Coroner's Office identified 63-year-old Kenneth Parker, of Oroville, as the person who was hit and killed at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Sacramento Vehicle Crashes Into Diner Injures Four People
Pickup Crashes Into Howe Avenue Diner, Causing Injuries. A vehicle crashed into Mel’s Diner in Sacramento on November 27, causing four injuries, with two people being transported to a hospital. The accident occurred on Howe Avenue when a driver with his wife lost control of their Dodge Ram. The driver said he realized there was a problem with the vehicle once he started the engine. When he did so, he said the pickup jumped, and he couldn’t stop it.
Antelope Pedestrian Accident Causes Serious Injuries
Walerga Road Intersection Pedestrian Accident Involves Motor Vehicle. A pedestrian accident with a motor vehicle in Antelope resulted in serious injuries to the walker on November 29. The pedestrian was hospitalized as a result. The accident happened at the Walerga Road intersection with Antelope Road at around 6:00 a.m. Investigation...
Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
Wrong-Way Crash Near Placerville Causes Injuries
Accident on El Dorado Freeway Caused by Wrong-Way Driver. A wrong-way crash occurred east of Placerville on the El Dorado Freeway on November 28 that resulted in minor injuries. The accident happened along U.S. 50 near Schnell School Road around 9:20 p.m., according to a report by Caltrans. Two people were transported to a hospital with injuries described as minor as well as another patient who was treated and released at the scene by medics with the El Dorado Fire Protection District.
Suspected DUI Driver Causes Fatality Near Rio Vista
Fatal Accident on Highway 160 Involves Possible DUI Driver. A head-on crash close to Rio Vista on November 27 cost the life of a young man, and the other motorist was arrested as a suspected DUI driver. The collision occurred along southbound Highway 160 when the driver of a Subaru, age 20, and a West Sacramento resident crossed the double lines and caused a collision with a Honda driven by an 18-year-old. The Honda being driven by the younger man, exited the roadway after the head-on collision and passed down the levee on the highway’s east side.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Antelope (Antelope, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Antelope on Tuesday morning. The accident happened at the Walerga and Antelope Road intersection at around 6 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, a Pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Wrong-way driver arrested on SR-99
(KTXL) — One person was arrested after driving the wrong way down State Route 99 Friday, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the North Sacramento CHP division received several calls in the early morning hours on Friday about a driver headed south on northbound SR-99 near Elverta Road. CHP said other drivers on […]
Sacramento Traffic Collision Involves Tanker Truck
Traffic Accident With Tanker Truck on I-5 Causes Minor Injuries. A traffic collision involving a tanker truck and SUV resulted in minor injuries in Sacramento on November 28. The collision occurred on northbound Interstate 5 just north of the 43rd Avenue on-ramp in the South Land Park area around 11:21 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the number three lane was blocked by the collision and debris was scattered in the slow lane. Minor injuries were reported in the crash, which is under investigation by the CHP to determine the cause and to assign fault.
Injuries Reported in Yuba City Big Rig Accident
A big rig accident involving a sedan occurred in Yuba City on November 27, resulting in minor injuries. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as occurring around 12:38 p.m. along southbound S.R. 99 and Oswald Road. The crash partially blocked the southbound lane and involved a tractor-trailer and Toyota Corolla.
New Taylor Road traffic signal operating
The newly-installed traffic signal on Taylor Road and the Golfland Sunsplash parking lot entrance in Roseville was activated Nov. 17, according to a city of Roseville press release. The signal is a flashing yellow arrow alerting drivers to yield to oncoming traffic and decrease waiting times for drivers trying to...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 22. Dakota Taylor Fitchett, 19, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 12500 block of...
Carmichael Minor Injured in Bicycle Crash
Accident at Marconi Avenue Intersection Injures Minor. A major injury bicycle crash involving a minor occurred in Carmichael on November 28 after the rider was struck by a motor vehicle. The collision happened at the intersection of Marconi and Root avenues around 9:32 a.m. The report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the vehicle involved in the crash was a Mercedes sedan.
Elk Grove Pedestrian Fatality Involves Fleeing Driver
Accident on West Stockton Boulevard Causes Death of Pedestrian. A pedestrian fatality occurred in Elk Grove recently in a hit-and-run collision. The accident happened on West Stockton Boulevard around 5:15 a.m., according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The roadway between Whitelock Parkway and Kyler Road was shut down along West Stockton Boulevard as an investigation was conducted into the fatal crash.
Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
Rancho Cordova man dies days after machete attack, Sacramento sheriff says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A 60-year-old Rancho Cordova man who was hit in the head with a machete earlier this week has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The victim, a longtime resident in the area, was riding his electric bicycle Monday evening when a man...
Rancho Cordova man slashed with machete dies shortly after suspected attacker appeared in court
RANCHO CORDOVA — The man who was brutally attacked by a machete-wielding suspect Monday has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect in the attack, 42-year-old James Hall, appeared in court Friday on attempted murder charges. At the hearing, Hall was assigned a public defender. His next hearing, a formal arraignment, was scheduled for December 15. CBS13 is reaching out to the Sacramento County D.A.'s office to see if Hall's charges will be upgraded to murder.The victim's family identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall of Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Hall confessed to attacking Fairall as Fairall was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. Hall, who is experiencing homelessness, left the scene of the attack but was later arrested Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento. They say he confessed to the crime shortly after his arrest. Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Fairall was declared brain-dead shortly after he was attacked, according to the sheriff's office. On Friday, he was taken off of life support.
11-year-old hit by car in front of Carmichael school
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision involving an 11-year-old near Winston Churchill Middle School. Metro confirmed that the 11-year-old is suffering from minor to moderate injuries, but has yet to say if it will be transporting the child to an area hospital. The incident […]
