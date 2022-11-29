ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Musk says Twitter might have interfered in Brazil elections

Twitter might have interfered in another national election, Elon Musk said. The social media platform’s personnel may have tried to swing the political tide in Brazil toward left wing stalwart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who ousted the country’s far right leader, Jair Bolsonaro. “I’ve seen a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy