The Match 2022: golfers, time, channel and everything we know about the golf event

By Michael Balderston
 5 days ago

In what has become an annual event on the golfing calendar, TNT's The Match is back for round number two in 2022, as four of the best golfers in the world tee off in this exhibition for fans' enjoyment and to raise money for charity (specifically Hurricane Ian relief efforts).

The Match dates back to 2018 when Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, two of golf's biggest rivals, had a head-to-head matchup. Then, during the pandemic, more of these exhibitions took place, including Woods and Mickelson again facing off with another pair of iconic rivals, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, joining them. Other editions of The Match have featured other famous athletes, including Seth Curry, Charles Barkley, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and more.

This fall 2022 edition of The Match, however, is getting back to basics with four major-winning golfers. And as a fun twist, this event is taking place under the lights in primetime.

The Match is just one of many high-profile sporting events taking place in December, alongside the continuing World Cup games , the classic college football rivalry of Army vs Navy and of course, the final weeks of the NFL season.

Here is everything that you need to know about The Match.

The Match 2022 time

This iteration of The Match takes place Saturday, December 10, starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. UK coverage of The Match is scheduled for midnight UK time.

Since 2020, there has been an edition of The Match each fall, typically right after the Thanksgiving holiday. This year's edition, however, is the first time that the event is taking place at night, under the lights.

The Match 2022 channel

The Match airs on TNT, with simulcasts available on TBS, truTV and HLN. So you have your pick of channels to watch the golf event on. If you're interested in additional supporting content, the Bleacher Report app has expansive coverage plans leading up to and during The Match.

UK golf fans looking to watch The Match can tune in Eurosport 2 at midnight UK time to watch live coverage of the event.

The Match 2022 golfers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2770qe_0jROTjen00

Justin Thomas (Image credit: David Cannon/Getty Images)

After the most recent edition of The Match in June featured four NFL quarterbacks and no golfers, this iteration of The Match is all pro golfers, who just so happen to be four of the most recognizable names in the game: Tiger Woods , Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Woods is of course the 15-time major winner and widely considered one of the greatest golfers to ever play. Despite injuries impacting his ability to play as frequently in recent years, he remains the most recognizable and, arguably, the most popular golfer in the world. Speaking of injuries, Woods did pull out of the Hero World Challenge , taking place from December 1-4, with a foot injury. He did say that he still plans to play in The Match. This is Tiger's third appearance in The Match; he has won one and lost one.

Playing with Woods is Rory McIlroy. A four-time major champion in his own right, McIlroy is coming off a spectacular 2022 season that saw him win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup in the PGA and reclaim the world No. 1 ranking. This is McIlroy's first time participating in The Match; he is actually the first non-American to participate in the event as well.

Going up against the team of Woods and McIlroy are well-known friends Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. Spieth burst onto the scene in 2015 when he won The Masters, the US Open and finished second at the PGA Championship and third at the Open Championship. Since then, the three-time major winner has been one of the more popular golfers on tour.

Thomas is the most recent major winner of the group, winning the 2022 PGA Championship, his second major of his career (the previous also being a PGA Championship). Thomas has always flown a bit more under the radar than his three peers in The Match, but he is one of the more consistent players on tour.

Neither Spieth or Thomas have previously competed on The Match.

One fun feature of The Match is that each of the golfers also have their custom cart, which Golf Digest shared a look of on Twitter:

All four golfers are pretty friendly, but in an interview ahead of The Match, they admitted they're still competitive and want to win.

Justin Thomas said, "I feel like on the first tee Jordan and I just need to get it out in the open that, OK, you guys have more majors than us, you have more FedEx Cups than us, you both have an airplane and we don't, let's just get that out in the open that way we don't get it used against us in our match."

Spieth added, "I was saying to Justin that we might have to take the nice guy route, which isn't normal for us in these type of matches."

To which Woods replied, "Either way, it won't work."

Charles Barkley commentary

One consistent presence at The Match has been NBA and broadcasting legend Charles Barkley providing commentary. Barkley is an avid golf fan and infamously bad golfer. In fact, one version of The Match paired him and Phil Mickelson against Peyton Manning and Seth Curry; Manning and Curry were actually favored over pro golfer Mickelson because of Barkley's reputation, but Sir Charles and Lefty won.

Barkley isn't competing in this year's version of The Match, but he is once again providing commentary.

How to watch The Match 2022

TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN are all cable channels, so US viewers with traditional cable packages need to be sure that they plan includes one or all of those channels (most do). If you've made the move to live TV streaming services, this is when it gets more particular. Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV are among the services that carry TNT and the other channels.

Eurosport is the channel UK viewers need to watch The Match, which allows for a handful of options. Eurosport is part of packages provided by BT Sport, Sky TV 's Sky Sports and Virgin Media, as well as through streaming services Prime Video and Discovery Plus .

Where is The Match 2022?

This edition of The Match is being played at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla. The Pelican Golf Club has hosted the LPGA's Pelican Women’s Championship tournament since 2020.

The Match 2022 format

The format for this edition of The Match is going to be a 12-hole team best-ball matchplay between Woods/McIlroy and Spieth/Thomas.

If you're unfamiliar with best-ball format, basically each player hits their own ball on every hole, but the best score for each team is the one that is used. So, if Woods gets a par and McIlroy gets a birdie, then their team takes the birdie as their score. Lowest score by either team wins the hole.

The Match charity

In addition to being a fun exhibition for golf fans, The Match has also been a way to raise money for charities and emergency relief funds. For this version of The Match, money is being raised for Hurricane Ian relief following the storm making landfall in Florida in late September 2022.

The Match winners

Here are the winners of the previous editions of The Match:

  • Match 1: Tiger vs Phil  — Phil Mickelson
  • Match 2: Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning vs Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady — Woods/Manning
  • Match 3: Phil Mickleson/Charles Barkley vs Steph Curry/Peyton Manning — Mickelson/Barkley
  • Match 4: Bryson DeChambeau/Aaron Rodgers vs Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady — DeChambeau/Rodgers
  • Match 5: Bryson DeChanbeau vs Brooks Koepka — Bryson DeChambeau
  • Match 6: Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers vs Josh Allen/Patrick Mathomes — Brady/Rodgers

