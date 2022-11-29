NOTICE: Science Advisory Panel on Constituents of Emerging Concern (CECs) in Aquatic Ecosystems – Draft Report and Public Meeting

Read full article on original website
Related
mavensnotebook.com
FUNDING OPPORTUNITY: CDFW Announces the Availability of $200 million in New Grant Funding Under Drought, Climate and Nature-Based Solutions Initiatives
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has announced the availability of over $200 million in new funding for multi-benefit ecosystem restoration and protection projects under Drought, Climate and Nature-Based Solutions Initiatives. This new funding for restoration and protection of critical habitat and watersheds statewide also supports key initiatives including conserving 30 percent of California’s lands and coastal waters by 2030 under California’s 30×30 initiative, Nature-Based Solutions, and increasing the pace and scale of restoration through Cutting the Green Tape.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 12/2: State kicks off water year with anticipated 5% allocation; Another storm this weekend; If you build it, do they come? Measuring results of the Water Forum’s habitat projects on the Lower American River; What’s next for Cal Am’s desalination plant?; and more …
USGS WEBINAR: Using the Stream Salmonid Simulator (S3) to assess the effect of flow management on mortality of juvenile Chinook Salmon caused by the myxosporean parasite Ceratonova shasta from 11am to 12pm. Flow regulation and the effects of impoundment on water temperatures of the Lower Klamath River, California, have created favorable conditions for the myxosporean parasite Ceratonova Shasta, thereby causing recurring disease outbreaks in juvenile anadromous salmonids. To reduce mortality in juvenile salmon that pass through the “infectious zone”, an 80-km reach downstream of the lower-most impassable dam, resource managers hypothesized that bed scour from annual 3-day flushing flow events would reduce polychaete worm populations, the parasite’s intermediate host. To test this hypothesis, we incorporated a disease sub-model into the Stream Salmonid Simulator (S3), a spatially-explicit population model that simulates daily growth, movement, and mortality of juvenile Chinook Salmon in the Klamath River. … Join webinar by clicking here.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 12/1: Pair of storms to drop significant rain, heavy snow; Western snow season 2022-23 preview in 10 maps; Smart meter monitoring can help conserve water, but with caveats; and more …
Pair of storms to drop significant rain, heavy snow on California. “Two storms will drop southward along the Pacific coast into this weekend and bring heavy rain and mountain snow to a large part of California, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The first storm already brought the first measurable snowfall of the season to Seattle on Tuesday with just under an inch falling into the afternoon hours. The storm, which was still ongoing in Washington and northern Oregon Cascades as of Wednesday morning, will end up dumping up to a few feet of snow over the high country in the region with difficult to dangerous travel conditions expected over the passes for a time as temperatures remain the teens and 20s F. … ” Read more from AccuWeather here: Pair of storms to drop significant rain, heavy snow on California.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 11/30: Nearly 20% of CA water agencies could see shortages if drought persists; Why are water thieves so hard to catch?, Rain, snow set for Thursday; Kings County passes law to prevent groundwater movement out of the county; and more …
Nearly 20% of California water agencies could see shortages if drought persists, state report shows. “Most of California’s urban water agencies believe they have enough supplies to last through another seven months of drought, but nearly 20% of them — including many in Southern California — say they could be facing significant shortages, according to a new state report. The California Department of Water Resource’s first annual water supply and demand assessment surveyed the state’s urban water agencies to see how they are managing tight supplies through conservation efforts and improved drought planning. The report, which includes yearly data through July 1, focuses on water agencies that serve at least 3,000 connections, representing about 90% of the population. Of 414 reporting agencies, 82% said they do not anticipate any shortages so long as current conservation efforts continue, including voluntary reductions in water use and local Level 2 water shortage measures. ... ” Read more from the LA Times here: Nearly 20% of California water agencies could see shortages if drought persists, state report shows.
Comments / 0