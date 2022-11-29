NOTICE: Science Advisory Panel on Constituents of Emerging Concern (CECs) in Aquatic Ecosystems – Draft Report and Public Meeting

Nearly 20% of California water agencies could see shortages if drought persists, state report shows. “Most of California’s urban water agencies believe they have enough supplies to last through another seven months of drought, but nearly 20% of them — including many in Southern California — say they could be facing significant shortages, according to a new state report. The California Department of Water Resource’s first annual water supply and demand assessment surveyed the state’s urban water agencies to see how they are managing tight supplies through conservation efforts and improved drought planning. The report, which includes yearly data through July 1, focuses on water agencies that serve at least 3,000 connections, representing about 90% of the population. Of 414 reporting agencies, 82% said they do not anticipate any shortages so long as current conservation efforts continue, including voluntary reductions in water use and local Level 2 water shortage measures. ... ” Read more from the LA Times here: Nearly 20% of California water agencies could see shortages if drought persists, state report shows.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO