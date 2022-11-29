28 of the best memes and reactions as England beat Wales 3-0 at World Cup

England have eased to qualification for the last 16 of the World Cup by beating Wales 3-0 in a confident win in their final group stage game in Qatar.

Two goals from Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and another from Phil Foden saw Gareth Southgate's side overcome a dull first half and blowed away Wales in the second half. The Three Lions will now face Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday.

Following criticism of his stoic tactics against the United States, Southgate has made four changes to his starting XI with Kieran Trippier, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka all making way for Kyle Walker, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden respectively.

Wales will rue their missed chances in the tournament having failed to beat the USA and Iran in their first two games but will be proud to have returned to the World Cup after 64 years.

Here's how fans reacted to the result staring with Southgate explaining why there is such a close rivalry between the two teams.









After 15 minutes it wasn't the most thrilling affair to say the least but it was better than the USA game.

Kyle Walker at least turned up to do a Triple H impression.





An appearance from Wales and Liverpool legend, Ian Rush caused a minor stir.





A Harry Maguire shot went out for a throw-in after briefly thinking he was Messi.









Half time arrived with very little to talk about.

Bizarrely there was a half-time show by Chesney 'The One and Only' Hawkes.













Shortly after the restart Marcus Rashford scored a sublime free kick.

And then Foden bagged another...





Rashford scored a third and it was a landmark as it was England's third at the World Cup and people couldn't be happier for him.





Unlucky Wales, you did your country proud. At least there was something that both teams could enjoy.

And commiserations to Michael Sheen whose inspiring speeches couldn't raise his team.









