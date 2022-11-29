ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
28 of the best memes and reactions as England beat Wales 3-0 at World Cup

By Greg Evans
 3 days ago

England have eased to qualification for the last 16 of the World Cup by beating Wales 3-0 in a confident win in their final group stage game in Qatar.

Two goals from Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and another from Phil Foden saw Gareth Southgate's side overcome a dull first half and blowed away Wales in the second half. The Three Lions will now face Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday.

Following criticism of his stoic tactics against the United States, Southgate has made four changes to his starting XI with Kieran Trippier, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka all making way for Kyle Walker, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden respectively.

Wales will rue their missed chances in the tournament having failed to beat the USA and Iran in their first two games but will be proud to have returned to the World Cup after 64 years.

Here's how fans reacted to the result staring with Southgate explaining why there is such a close rivalry between the two teams.



After 15 minutes it wasn't the most thrilling affair to say the least but it was better than the USA game.

Kyle Walker at least turned up to do a Triple H impression.


An appearance from Wales and Liverpool legend, Ian Rush caused a minor stir.


A Harry Maguire shot went out for a throw-in after briefly thinking he was Messi.



Half time arrived with very little to talk about.

Bizarrely there was a half-time show by Chesney 'The One and Only' Hawkes.




Shortly after the restart Marcus Rashford scored a sublime free kick.

And then Foden bagged another...


Rashford scored a third and it was a landmark as it was England's third at the World Cup and people couldn't be happier for him.


Unlucky Wales, you did your country proud. At least there was something that both teams could enjoy.

And commiserations to Michael Sheen whose inspiring speeches couldn't raise his team.



Alan Shearer had a brutal reaction to Germany being eliminated from the World Cup

For millions of football fans around the world, Japan became their second team on Thursday night as they took on Spain. Japan came back from a goal down to secure a 2-1 shock win, and as Group E took a series of exhilarating turns in the process, they effectively knocked Germany out of the competition. Germany are, of course, one of the major forces in the global game, and perhaps England’s greatest footballing rivals on the world stage. Fans across the country have been enjoying seeing them knocked out in the group stage for the second World Cup in a...
23 best memes and reactions to Germany's World Cup exit after dramatic Japan win

Germany have been eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage for the second tournament in a row following a dramatic night in Qatar. Despite beating Costa Rica 4-2 Hansi Flick's side were knocked out because Japan managed to stage another incredible upset by beating Spain having previously beaten Germany in the opening group game. Spanish striker Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for Luis Enrique's side but Japan came out in the second half and looked like a different team and have a goal from Ritsu Doan and a controversial winner from Ao Tanaka wound up winning 2-1. It...
World Cup fans in Australia go wild over goal - even though it's 4am

It may be four o'clock in the morning in Australia but devoted football fans aren't going to let a little time change keep them from watching the World Cup. Wednesday's match between Australia and Denmark had fans on the edge of their seat as the two fought hard to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.Footage from Australia showed massive groups of fans huddled together in the darkness of night, waiting to see the outcome. Up until the second half of the match, it looked as though the teams would remain null and null until Mathew Leckie scored...
Bizarre photo shows World Cup footballs being charged before matches

Generally, footballs get pumped with air. Now, they require charging. Yep, you heard that right. A viral post left people scratching their heads after one user shared an image showing a handful of footballs plugged in at the socket. Created by Adidas, the official ball, called 'Al Rihla' (an Arabic term translating to 'journey'), has a built-in sensor that measures speed, direction and allows for ball-tracking and offside calls by the VAR.The small battery is said to last for six hours when active, or 18 days when not. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
The moving meaning behind Marcus Rashford's celebration against Wales

Marcus Rashford proved the star of England’s comprehensive win over Wales on Wednesday night, as he bagged two goals on the way to a 3-0 victory.Gareth Southgate’s side impressed with a strong second half showing, and Rashford has now revealed the moving meaning behind one particular moment in the game. The 25-year-old dropped to his knees and raised his hands skyward after firing home a freekick to break the deadlock on the 50th minute mark.Speaking to reporters after the game, he said that the celebrations was his way of remembering a friend, Garfield Hayward, who had recently died.Sign up for...
Piers Morgan mocks Alexi Lalas for 'annoying' rendition of US national anthem

Both England and the USA are through to the World Cup knockout stages - but Piers Morgan and ex-USMNT captain Alexi Lalas can't agree on which of their nations will do better in the tournament but maybe they'll agree on the latter's singing skills.As a result of qualifying past the group stages, England (Group B winners) now faces Senegal (Group A runners-up) on December 4 while the USA (Group B runners-up) will play the Netherlands (Group A winners) on December 3.When Morgan appeared on FOX Soccer, he was asked which team between the US and England will go further in...
Everybody has become a goal line technology expert following Japan's win over Spain

The World Cup enjoyed its most dramatic moment yet on Thursday, after Japan provided another shock by coming back from 1-0 to beat Spain.It proved a controversial moment in the tournament, after some viewers claimed that the ball had crossed the line and gone out for a goal kick in the buildup to Ao Tanaka's winner.The goal effectively meant that Germany were kicked out of the tournament, as they drew on points with Spain following their win over Costa Rica. Had the goal not been given and the game stayed at 1-1, Spain would have progressed alongside Germany and Japan...
This cat is a dead ringer for Phil Foden

Forget everything else, there’s only one story worth following during this World Cup, and it has nothing to do with action on the pitch, or human rights violations in Qatar.No, the biggest story of the tournament is this: There’s a cat that really looks like Phil Foden.A very angry-looking feline has gone viral after being posted by director Glenn Kitson on social media. Kitson regularly posts celebrity lookalikes, and this has to be his best yet.He captioned the picture by writing: “Phil Foden is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and...
Emmanuel Macron approves of the Irish football fan who said 'Je suis une baguette'

What do you get when you cross the Irish accent with the French language? A marriage made in heaven. That’s what happened when one Irish football fan enjoying himself in Qatar interrupted a French news report recently. He took his moment, interrupted a French fan and said into the camera “Je suis une baguette”.Ah, the French language. The most beautiful in the world. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe French fan who was being interviewed watched him leave the frame, before saying to the interviewer in French: "The Irish guy there, he’s out of it, he’s hammered."The moment...
The viral Jack Grealish 'bubba' song explained

British football fans are some of the best in the world when it comes to making up chants, of that there is no doubt. But for every gem (‘Southgate, you’re the one’ from 2018 is still so great), there’s one that leaves a little to be desired.The chances are if you’re an England fan, you might have heard a little chant about Jack Grealish doing the rounds on social media. Here it is, sung by a handful of lads in a pub.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
