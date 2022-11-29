Read full article on original website
kmaj.com
Listen to win a Christmas Prize Pack
The Majic Morning Show is giving away Mannheim Steamroller Prize Packs December 5-9th + tickets to Kansas Ballet’s presentation of The Nutcracker. All you have to do is wake up and join the Majic Morning Club at 6:15 a.m. Knight & Norwood will give you a new keyword each weekday then text that keyword to our Dog Day Afternoon Text Line – 877-297-1077 – and you’ll be entered to win.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Parks and Recreation’s annual Holiday Extravaganza to include almost 200 vendors
Community members will have the chance to shop from a wide array of vendors this weekend in Lawrence as part of the city’s annual Holiday Extravaganza. The City of Lawrence Parks and Recreation department is hosting the indoor show with goods for sale from both noncommercial and commercial vendors.
Goodbye Gary: Kansas City celebrates retirement of Gary Lezak
Past and present Kansas Citians celebrated the retirement of long-time KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak Thursday night.
‘Beatles’ tribute band, ‘The Fab Four,’ set to perform in Kansas, here’s when
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Local “Beatles” fans are encouraged to start reserving their tickets for the upcoming performance of “The Fab Four” early next year at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The Fab Four is an Emmy Award winning Beatles tribute band known for their attention to detail and note-for-note renditions of classic Beatles tunes. They […]
KVOE
Demolition permit approved for former Montana Mike’s restaurant
Demolition equipment is at the site of what could well become Emporia’s next hotel. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of industrial revenue bonds as Fairview Hotels LLC flattens the former Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive. The nearly 8,000 square-foot building, which was built in 1997 and served as a Cracker Barrel restaurant before becoming Montana Mike’s, has been vacant since 2017 after a royalty payment dispute.
lawrencekstimes.com
Angeles Panaderia, a new bakery in Lawrence, carries on family tradition
Six mornings a week at his new Lawrence bakery, Javier Angeles bakes the breads and pastries his father taught him to make in Mexico. Angeles Panadería, which launched earlier this month at 1910 Haskell Ave., Suite 2, has long hours — open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
kmaj.com
$20 Bill Challenge Set for This Weekend
This weekend, the Topeka Salvation Army will make a push toward its goal of $285,000. Donors can double their impact with every $20 bill they drop in Salvation Army Red Kettle, which will be matched up to $5,000 thanks to an anonymous donor. The challenge will take place on Saturday,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Topeka woman asks for community support while living with rare condition
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Imagine being in pain 24-hours a day, not being able to get the help you need because doctors can’t fix what it is. That’s what Shawna Deters goes through all the time. But she still gets up every day, fighting the pain to keep going in life. Deters is a registered nurse. She […]
inkansascity.com
Reservation for One: Kitty’s Café
There are plenty of small, locally owned restaurants in this city that have been around for so long, consistently delivering the food they do best, day in and day out, that it is easy for us to take them for granted. They are the places that have always been there, and, we assume, always will be.
lawrencekstimes.com
Residents of Lawrence camp say woman who died last week took care of houseless community
Some people at the city-run campsite in North Lawrence continue to lament the loss of Susan Ford, the 53-year-old woman who died in her tent last week. Ford had been homeless off and on for nearly 30 years, sources said, and she prided herself in showing others how to survive outside.
WIBW
Crews respond to garage fire in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a garage fire Thursday morning in central Topeka. The blaze was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday in the east alley of the 1600 block of S.W. Clay. The location was just south of Central Park. The garage was in flames and was producing a...
Big Red One Soldiers assist local residents
On November 23rd, United Way of Junction City/Geary County had the pleasure of working with 59 soldiers from A. - Company, 1st Engineer Battalion on the annual Day of Caring. Executive Director Nicole Mader announced that 11 houses were taken care of with leaves being raked and gutters cleaned. The...
kcur.org
Lawrence veteran recalls learning the way out of Vietnam 'ain't the yellow brick road'
The United States had been involved in the Vietnam War for more than a decade when John Musgrave joined the Marines. He was 17 and eager to enlist in 1966. Musgrave, who spent more than 11 months in Vietnam, said the infantrymen were mentally prepared to kill the enemy. "Everybody's...
‘It’s not an accident’: KCK father grieves loss of 4-year-old son
Family have identified Roman Andrews as the 4-year-old who died after getting ahold of a gun and accidentally shot himself earlier this week.
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens Third Location In Topeka
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on December 2nd. November 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // Topeka, KS - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 3510 South East 29th Street, Topeka, Kansas. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 2, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
KVOE
Emporia Police seeking missing adult
Emporia Police officers are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says 27-year-old Emily Levron was reported missing around 2 pm Wednesday, although she hasn’t been seen since around 1 pm Sunday in the 1400 block of East Logan. Levron is...
kcur.org
From Ghana to Aggieville: Ekow Boye-Doe's unlikely journey to Kansas State football
When Kofi Boye-Doe and his family emigrated from Ghana to the United States in 2003, there were two connections he would’ve never imagined making in his new country: American football and the Kansas State Wildcats. But 19 years later, his youngest son, born in a country where soccer is...
WIBW
Power outage reported in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 1,000 Topekans have been left without power as Evergy reported an outage in the east part of the city. According to Evergy’s Outage Map, four outages were reported in Topeka on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. As of 12:50 p.m., 1,182 customers were reported...
WIBW
19-year-old hospitalized after car hits tree, flips into Manhattan front yard
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old in Manhattan was sent to the hospital after his vehicle hit a tree and flipped into a home’s front yard. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of Kimball Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
