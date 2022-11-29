ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kmaj.com

Listen to win a Christmas Prize Pack

The Majic Morning Show is giving away Mannheim Steamroller Prize Packs December 5-9th + tickets to Kansas Ballet’s presentation of The Nutcracker. All you have to do is wake up and join the Majic Morning Club at 6:15 a.m. Knight & Norwood will give you a new keyword each weekday then text that keyword to our Dog Day Afternoon Text Line – 877-297-1077 – and you’ll be entered to win.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Demolition permit approved for former Montana Mike’s restaurant

Demolition equipment is at the site of what could well become Emporia’s next hotel. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of industrial revenue bonds as Fairview Hotels LLC flattens the former Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive. The nearly 8,000 square-foot building, which was built in 1997 and served as a Cracker Barrel restaurant before becoming Montana Mike’s, has been vacant since 2017 after a royalty payment dispute.
EMPORIA, KS
kmaj.com

$20 Bill Challenge Set for This Weekend

This weekend, the Topeka Salvation Army will make a push toward its goal of $285,000. Donors can double their impact with every $20 bill they drop in Salvation Army Red Kettle, which will be matched up to $5,000 thanks to an anonymous donor. The challenge will take place on Saturday,...
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
inkansascity.com

Reservation for One: Kitty’s Café

There are plenty of small, locally owned restaurants in this city that have been around for so long, consistently delivering the food they do best, day in and day out, that it is easy for us to take them for granted. They are the places that have always been there, and, we assume, always will be.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Crews respond to garage fire in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a garage fire Thursday morning in central Topeka. The blaze was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday in the east alley of the 1600 block of S.W. Clay. The location was just south of Central Park. The garage was in flames and was producing a...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Big Red One Soldiers assist local residents

On November 23rd, United Way of Junction City/Geary County had the pleasure of working with 59 soldiers from A. - Company, 1st Engineer Battalion on the annual Day of Caring. Executive Director Nicole Mader announced that 11 houses were taken care of with leaves being raked and gutters cleaned. The...
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Opens Third Location In Topeka

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on December 2nd. November 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // Topeka, KS - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 3510 South East 29th Street, Topeka, Kansas. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 2, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Police seeking missing adult

Emporia Police officers are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says 27-year-old Emily Levron was reported missing around 2 pm Wednesday, although she hasn’t been seen since around 1 pm Sunday in the 1400 block of East Logan. Levron is...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Power outage reported in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 1,000 Topekans have been left without power as Evergy reported an outage in the east part of the city. According to Evergy’s Outage Map, four outages were reported in Topeka on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. As of 12:50 p.m., 1,182 customers were reported...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

19-year-old hospitalized after car hits tree, flips into Manhattan front yard

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old in Manhattan was sent to the hospital after his vehicle hit a tree and flipped into a home’s front yard. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of Kimball Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS

