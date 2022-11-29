Read full article on original website
Harry and Margie Hurley Create Kesselman Legacy Scholarship
Galloway, N.J. — As a prominent local radio host for more than 30 years, Harry Hurley knows the impact that Stockton University and President Harvey Kesselman have had on Atlantic City and South Jersey. With Kesselman retiring as president in June 2023, Hurley wanted to create something “that would...
New On-Campus Internship Program Empowers Students
Galloway, N.J. – The first cohort of emerging leaders on campus known as Cultural Engagement Osprey (CEO) Interns will develop and implement the inaugural Inclusive Leadership Conference for the spring term. The Purpose of the CEO Internship. The internship program, which was founded and supervised by Camden native and...
