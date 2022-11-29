Read full article on original website
Armed Catalytic Converter Thieves Threaten Car Owner, May Be Connected to Police Pursuit
A Pasadena man in his thirties who confronted three men trying to steal his vehicle’s catalytic converter about 4:00 a.m. Wednesday escaped injury after one of the men pulled a knife and threatened him. Police said the thieves then stole the car and likely were in a car of the same description which led officers on a high-speed pursuit minutes later.
Two Alarm Blaze Ravages Pasadena House
A fire damaged a house in Pasadena today, but no one was hurt. Firefighters were sent to the 1200 block of Romney Drive at 11:08 a.m., said Lisa Derderian of the city of Pasadena. The fire went to a second alarm, and firefighters worked to control the flames and prevent...
16th Anniversary of Human Rights Day is Marked in Pasadena
The United Nations Association (UNA) Pasadena Chapter, the fourth oldest United Nations Association in the country, together with community members and City Mayors have been celebrating Human Rights Day in Pasadena for 16 years. Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10, the day the United Nations adopted...
Incoming County Sheriff Luna Announces Leadership Appointments
Incoming Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Wednesday a 28-year department veteran will serve as his interim undersheriff, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the history of the sheriff’s department. April Tardy currently serves as chief of the department’s Central Patrol Division. Luna also...
Police Oversight Commissioners Learn More About the Impact of Trauma On Individual and Communities
The Community Police Oversight Commission on Thursday received training about trauma and making trauma-informed approaches in engaging members of the community from Pasadena author and educator K-Rahn Vallantine. Trauma-informed care is an approach used to engage people with histories of trauma. It recognizes the presence of trauma symptoms and acknowledges...
Cole Says Accountability Will be Part of New Job
Former Pasadena Mayor Rick Cole said as part of his new job he and others will reshape Los Angeles government. Cole was named City Controller-elect Kenneth Mejia’s chief deputy controller. Cole served 12 years on the Pasadena City Council and served as mayor before the charter was rewritten allowing...
Community Police Oversight Commission Meets Thursday, Will Hear From Independent Auditor and Training Consultant
Pasadena’s Community Police Oversight Commission will be meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1, to receive a regular report and status update from the City’s Internal Police Auditor and to approve and discuss the Commission’s Work Plan Updates. As a training item on the agenda, training consultant and curriculum...
Budding Young Pasadena Unified Artists Rewarded for the Creativity
Some budding young artists at Pasadena Unified are getting rewarded for their work decorating rose vases for the Parade of Roses, an annual event sponsored by the Tournament of Roses. Elementary and middle school artists created pieces representing the 2023 Rose Parade theme, “Turning the Corner.” The Tournament of Roses committee, led by President Amy Wainscott, selected the top three artists from each division:
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
Average LA County Gas Price Drops for 22nd Consecutive Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Friday for the 22nd consecutive day, decreasing 3.8 cents to $4.934, its lowest amount since March 2. The average price has decreased 55 times in the 58 days since rising to a record $6.494 on...
Papers Due on Thursday for District 3 Seat
The clock is ticking in District 3. With just hours left to turn in paperwork, Incumbent Justin Jones is the only person that has successfully filed the necessary signatures to apply for the seat in District 3. Luz Marina Miranda and Brandon Lamar have also pulled papers to collect the...
Pasadena’s Holiday Tree To Get Its Moment in the Lights
Before Mayor Victor Gordo leads the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, this Friday, there needs to be a tree. This year’s tree — a 21-foot Noble Fir from an Oregon tree farm— was delivered late on Tuesday afternoon to Pasadena City Hall too late to be decorated that day, so after the tree was unloaded and put into place in the City Hall Rotunda by a team from Pasadena Parks and Recreation, a team from Pasadena Public Works spent much of Wednesday adding more than 200 decorations to the impressive Noble Fir, in time for the Friday event.
La Cañada High School Holiday Choral Concert
Come join La Cañada High School for its Holiday Choral Concert at First United Methodist Church in Pasadena on Friday December 2nd at 7:30 p.m. In keeping with the First United Methodist Church’s attendance policy, LCHS will not be selling tickets at the door. La Canada High School...
Shopping Locally is a Home Run for Consumers and Small Business Owners
Local holiday markets are the perfect places to source truly unique and original gifts for loved ones. And what’s better than shopping while supporting local businesses in the process?. This holiday season, the city, through its “Authentically Yours, Pasadena” campaign will highlight local businesses that make Pasadena the charming...
Holiday SIP & SHOP at Mariposa Junction in Altadena Kicks Off Holidays In Style on Saturday
Offering special deals and promotions at local businesses, live music, and special events for the kids including a Kids Zone Station for art and crafts, Holiday Sip and Shop at Mariposa Junction in Altadena promises to be a fun-filled experience for the whole family on Saturday, Dec. 3. “We’ll have...
Pasadena Educational Foundation to Present $200,000 in Grants to PUSD Teachers at Parade Celebration
Pasadena Unified (PUSD) teachers and principals are receiving $200,000 in grants thanks to the Pasadena Educational Foundation (PEF), College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation, and Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association at this year’s PEF Teacher Grants Celebration & Parade on Wednesday, November 30, program begins at 3:30pm followed by the parade at PUSD Ed Center (351 S. Hudson Ave. Pasadena). The grants, awarded yearly, will benefit thousands of students in the public schools of Altadena, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre.
Altadena Town Council Education Committee Community Town Hall on Future of Altadena and Eliot Arts Magnet Schools
The Altadena Town Council Education Committee invites the community to a Community Town Hall to discuss the future of Altadena and Eliot Arts Magnets on Wednesday, November 30, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Eliot Arts Magnet Library. Featuring Principal Dr. Benita Scheckel in a community conversation on the proposed...
Seniors, Enjoy A Joyful (and Jam-Packed) December With These Free Events at the Pasadena Senior Center
The Pasadena Senior Center has a jam-packed December planned for local seniors with over 15 free events. Members and nonmembers can sign up for and attend these happenings and activities if they are 50 or older. Thursday, Dec. 1:. Name that Tune, Name that Scam: Music Trivia and Fraud Prevention.
Author Simon Van Booy Presents ‘The Presence of Absence’
Simon Van Booy, award-winning and best-selling author “Night Came with Many Stars,” “The Secret Lives of People in Love” that was short-listed for the Vilcek Prize, and other books, will discuss his new book, “The Presence of Absence,” during a Crowdcast session hosted by Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena on Thursday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m.
You’re Either a Fan, Or You’re Not: The Salty Suites Perform
The Salty Suites, which began in early June 2009 when Chelsea Williams, Chuck Hailes, and Scott Gates played together for the first time one magical night at Castoro Cellars in San Luis Obispo, will be back at the Coffee Gallery Backstage in Altadena on Thursday, Dec. 1, starting at 8 p.m.
