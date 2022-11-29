Before Mayor Victor Gordo leads the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, this Friday, there needs to be a tree. This year’s tree — a 21-foot Noble Fir from an Oregon tree farm— was delivered late on Tuesday afternoon to Pasadena City Hall too late to be decorated that day, so after the tree was unloaded and put into place in the City Hall Rotunda by a team from Pasadena Parks and Recreation, a team from Pasadena Public Works spent much of Wednesday adding more than 200 decorations to the impressive Noble Fir, in time for the Friday event.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO