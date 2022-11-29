ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Two Alarm Blaze Ravages Pasadena House

A fire damaged a house in Pasadena today, but no one was hurt. Firefighters were sent to the 1200 block of Romney Drive at 11:08 a.m., said Lisa Derderian of the city of Pasadena. The fire went to a second alarm, and firefighters worked to control the flames and prevent...
16th Anniversary of Human Rights Day is Marked in Pasadena

The United Nations Association (UNA) Pasadena Chapter, the fourth oldest United Nations Association in the country, together with community members and City Mayors have been celebrating Human Rights Day in Pasadena for 16 years. Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10, the day the United Nations adopted...
Incoming County Sheriff Luna Announces Leadership Appointments

Incoming Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Wednesday a 28-year department veteran will serve as his interim undersheriff, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the history of the sheriff’s department. April Tardy currently serves as chief of the department’s Central Patrol Division. Luna also...
Police Oversight Commissioners Learn More About the Impact of Trauma On Individual and Communities

The Community Police Oversight Commission on Thursday received training about trauma and making trauma-informed approaches in engaging members of the community from Pasadena author and educator K-Rahn Vallantine. Trauma-informed care is an approach used to engage people with histories of trauma. It recognizes the presence of trauma symptoms and acknowledges...
Cole Says Accountability Will be Part of New Job

Former Pasadena Mayor Rick Cole said as part of his new job he and others will reshape Los Angeles government. Cole was named City Controller-elect Kenneth Mejia’s chief deputy controller. Cole served 12 years on the Pasadena City Council and served as mayor before the charter was rewritten allowing...
Budding Young Pasadena Unified Artists Rewarded for the Creativity

Some budding young artists at Pasadena Unified are getting rewarded for their work decorating rose vases for the Parade of Roses, an annual event sponsored by the Tournament of Roses. Elementary and middle school artists created pieces representing the 2023 Rose Parade theme, “Turning the Corner.” The Tournament of Roses committee, led by President Amy Wainscott, selected the top three artists from each division:
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend

It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
Average LA County Gas Price Drops for 22nd Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Friday for the 22nd consecutive day, decreasing 3.8 cents to $4.934, its lowest amount since March 2. The average price has decreased 55 times in the 58 days since rising to a record $6.494 on...
Papers Due on Thursday for District 3 Seat

The clock is ticking in District 3. With just hours left to turn in paperwork, Incumbent Justin Jones is the only person that has successfully filed the necessary signatures to apply for the seat in District 3. Luz Marina Miranda and Brandon Lamar have also pulled papers to collect the...
Pasadena’s Holiday Tree To Get Its Moment in the Lights

Before Mayor Victor Gordo leads the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, this Friday, there needs to be a tree. This year’s tree — a 21-foot Noble Fir from an Oregon tree farm— was delivered late on Tuesday afternoon to Pasadena City Hall too late to be decorated that day, so after the tree was unloaded and put into place in the City Hall Rotunda by a team from Pasadena Parks and Recreation, a team from Pasadena Public Works spent much of Wednesday adding more than 200 decorations to the impressive Noble Fir, in time for the Friday event.
La Cañada High School Holiday Choral Concert

Come join La Cañada High School for its Holiday Choral Concert at First United Methodist Church in Pasadena on Friday December 2nd at 7:30 p.m. In keeping with the First United Methodist Church’s attendance policy, LCHS will not be selling tickets at the door. La Canada High School...
Shopping Locally is a Home Run for Consumers and Small Business Owners

Local holiday markets are the perfect places to source truly unique and original gifts for loved ones. And what’s better than shopping while supporting local businesses in the process?. This holiday season, the city, through its “Authentically Yours, Pasadena” campaign will highlight local businesses that make Pasadena the charming...
Pasadena Educational Foundation to Present $200,000 in Grants to PUSD Teachers at Parade Celebration

Pasadena Unified (PUSD) teachers and principals are receiving $200,000 in grants thanks to the Pasadena Educational Foundation (PEF), College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation, and Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association at this year’s PEF Teacher Grants Celebration & Parade on Wednesday, November 30, program begins at 3:30pm followed by the parade at PUSD Ed Center (351 S. Hudson Ave. Pasadena). The grants, awarded yearly, will benefit thousands of students in the public schools of Altadena, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre.
Author Simon Van Booy Presents ‘The Presence of Absence’

Simon Van Booy, award-winning and best-selling author “Night Came with Many Stars,” “The Secret Lives of People in Love” that was short-listed for the Vilcek Prize, and other books, will discuss his new book, “The Presence of Absence,” during a Crowdcast session hosted by Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena on Thursday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m.
You’re Either a Fan, Or You’re Not: The Salty Suites Perform

The Salty Suites, which began in early June 2009 when Chelsea Williams, Chuck Hailes, and Scott Gates played together for the first time one magical night at Castoro Cellars in San Luis Obispo, will be back at the Coffee Gallery Backstage in Altadena on Thursday, Dec. 1, starting at 8 p.m.
