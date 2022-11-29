Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
lanereport.com
Kentucky Arts Council awards more than $1.1 million in grants to nonprofits
FRANKFORT, Ky. — One hundred nonprofit arts organizations across Kentucky will benefit from more than $1.1 million in funding from the Kentucky Arts Council’s Kentucky Arts Partnership (KAP) grant in the 2023 fiscal year. The KAP grant provides nonprofit arts organizations with unrestricted operating support to ensure that...
linknky.com
Covington Latin School students to volunteer across NKY during Day of Service program
In lieu of regular classroom instruction, students will be in the community providing service and assistance to those in need throughout Northern Kentucky. Over 250 students will be participating at 15 different locations totaling over 750 hours of volunteer time providing community service efforts on Dec. 7 during what Covington Latin says will become a semesterly Day of Service.
moversmakers.org
Reid, Sheakley, Klekamp, Smith named Great Living Cincinnatians
The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber named Donald Klekamp, Janet Reid, Larry Sheakley and C. Smith as the 2023 class of Great Living Cincinnatians. The inductees join a group of 167 awardees, all of whom have made lasting and significant contributions to the Cincinnati region in their respective fields. “The 2023...
UC pays $130k to settle suit with former Cincinnati health commissioner
The University of Cincinnati spent $130,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit with a former health commissioner who claimed he didn’t get an interview for a professor job because of his race.
WLWT 5
Spectrum looking to hire 100 people for northern Kentucky call center
FLORENCE, Ky. — Spectrum announced plans to add 100 new outbound sales jobs at its Florence, Kentucky call center through year-end 2022 and into 2023 on Wednesday. These new roles are generally outbound telesales representatives who will be offered a competitive starting hourly wage, along with commission and incentives.
WKRC
Corporex to transform 650-acre development in NKY into mixed-use project
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Greater Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is widening the scope of its sprawling Boone County development as the area sees growth skyrocketing. Corporex’s CirclePort development, which has primarily served as a business-park development since its inception, is pivoting to be a major...
linknky.com
Board approves Walton-Verona Intermediate School
After experiencing significant growth in the community, the Walton-Verona School Board approved the Intermediate School. The Local Planning Commission (LPC), which was created by the Walton-Verona Board of Education, met multiple times from October 2020 to January 2021. There was then a public hearing in February 2021 to draft The...
Best of the City Winners 2022: Food and Beverage
Korean BBQ, the potato chip of your dreams, a delicious piece of cake, a New York–style slice, and a spectacular mocktail. The post Best of the City Winners 2022: Food and Beverage appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
californiaexaminer.net
Grandparents Accuse The Children’s Home Of Northern Kentucky For The Death Of Grandson
In a federal complaint, the family of a 9-year-old boy who ran away from Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky in June and was later discovered drowned in the Ohio River claims that the organization’s negligence was to blame for his demise. On November 23, the Highland, Kentucky, couple...
WLWT 5
Christ Hospital Network performs first heart transplant
CINCINNATI — The Christ Hospital Network is celebrating a historic milestone: the hospital's first heart transplant surgery. Dr. Rob Dowling, the Surgical Director of The Christ Hospital Heart Transplant Program, led the surgery. “The Christ Hospital Heart Transplant Program team is proud to announce that we have completed the...
WKRC
New restaurant sets opening in former La Petite Pierre space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owners of a shuttered West Chester Township restaurant are opening a new concept inside of the former La Petite Pierre space in Madeira. Calvin and Christina Tam, owners of West Chester's old Sushi Monk, are opening Monk at 7800 Camargo Road on Dec. 2.
WRBI Radio
West Harrison mill to receive nationwide attention next week
West Harrison, IN — Siemer Milling Company in West Harrison will be featured on an upcoming episode of How America Works with Mike Rowe. The hour-long television episode, slated to air on Monday, December 5 at 8 pm on the Fox Business Network, will focus solely on Siemer Milling Company, its employees, wheat suppliers, and the role they play in the milling industry.
Finalists for Cincinnati's next police chief make their case at community forum
As part of the selection process, the city is hosting two community forums to provide an opportunity for the public to interact with the finalists directly.
cincinnatirefined.com
The new Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt is pure German magic
In German culture, the annual Christkindlmarkt is a focal point of joy, holiday magic, and everything that makes a local community special. That's the idea behind the inaugural Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt, located adjacent to Moerlein Lager House on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn at Smale Park. It's happening every weekend, Thursday to Sunday, from now until Dec. 31, when they'll end the season with a New Years Eve celebration.
WKRC
Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
WLWT 5
UC head coach search continues: Several names linked to Bearcats job
CINCINNATI — The search is still on to find Luke Fickell's replacement. The former Bearcats football coach's departure caught everyone off guard when he left the University of Cincinnati for the head coaching job at the University of Wisconsin. Fickell, the winningest head coach in Bearcat history, went 57-18...
cincinnatirefined.com
A peek inside the new Martin's Gate neighborhood in Newport
Martin's Gate is a new urban neighborhood in Newport, KY, just minutes from downtown Cincinnati with breathtaking views of the city, a rooftop terrace and perfect spaces for entertainingoh, and surprise, it’s also the site of Homearama 2023!. That’s right, The Home Builders Association of Cincinnati and BIA of...
linknky.com
Calling all real estate strategists: Covington opening RFP process for 23-acre former IRS site
The city of Covington Economic Development Department has opened the submission process seeking “forward-thinking, high caliber real estate marketing strategists” to submit proposals for the former Internal Revenue Service site, beginning today. Once Covington’s largest employer, the 23-acre former IRS building was demolished upon the facility closing in...
WTVQ
First female-only juvenile detention center to open in Campbell County
NEWPORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The state’s first female-only juvenile detention center is opening in Campbell County, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. Starting this month, girls between the ages of 11 to 18 ordered by courts to juvenile detention centers will be housed at the DJJ Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Newport.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky reaches out to Cincinnati decommit and 4-star recruit Braedyn Moore
After Luke Fickell left Cincinnati, it was only a matter of time before some recruits re-opened their recruitment and that has already happened for four-star Braedyn Moore. According to 247 Sports’ Mick Walker, Moore has decommitted from the Bearcats in the wake of Fickell’s departure to the Wisconsin Badgers.
Comments / 0