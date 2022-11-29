ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heppner, OR

nbcrightnow.com

Man in critical condition after Kennewick house fire

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire Department crews responded to a residential structure fire on 206 South Quincy Street around 12:40 a.m. on December 2. According to Chief Chad Michael with Kennewick Fire, Kennewick Police arrived on scene first and were moving a male occupant of the home away from the structure when firefighters arrived.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: I-84 open in both directions in eastern OR

OREGON — UPDATE: 11:53 p.m. I-84 is now reopen for traffic in both directions. According to ODOT the road is now open from Pendleton to La Grande, however, drivers should expect winter conditions and should use caution when driving. Check TripCheck.com for updates before traveling. UPDATE: 10:51 p.m. Eastbound...
LA GRANDE, OR
Post Register

ODOT closes I-84 due to severe weather, multiple crashes

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: I-84 westbound lanes are now open in eastern Oregon. ------------- UPDATE: I-84 eastbound lanes are now open in eastern Oregon. Westbound lanes are now open between La Grande and Pendleton. ------------- UPDATE: In addition to the closures in the original article below, the westbound...
PENDLETON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Law Enforcement Agencies Conducting Toy Drive This Weekend

The fourth annual Holiday Toy Drive, an effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies and Walmart Transportation, takes place this weekend, Dec. 3-4 at the Walmart stores in Pendleton and Hermiston. The toy drive began when Umatilla County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Ellwood’s young daughter was diagnosed with cancer, and she wanted...
HERMISTON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

PPD chalks up Pinkham’s 45 arrest

PENDLETON – Ethan A. Pinkham, 38, of Umatilla was arrested for the 45th time by area law enforcement Wednesday. Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram said the arrests occurred in various jurisdictions throughout the area. It all began with an attempted traffic stop at 9:27 a.m., when Detective Chase Addleman,...
PENDLETON, OR
610KONA

100mph+ Tri-Cities Police Chase Shows Why WA Law Needs Changing

I was driving yesterday on WA-240 in Kennewick and witnessed a high-speed police chase easily over 100 mph. I think it illustrates why we urgently need to change Washington's no-pursuit police law. Let me explain. How the High-Speed Chase on WA-240 Started. I was driving (11/29/22 around 3 pm) on...
KENNEWICK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Gallery: Hermiston Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

Downtown Hermiston was packed Thursday night for the annual Tree Lighting Celebration. This year’s event included a parade prior to the tree lighting. The Hermiston High School music department entertained the large crowd with holiday songs, and downtown businesses stayed open for folks to get started on their Christmas shopping. When the parade ended, Hermiston Mayor Dave Drotzmann announced the arrival of Santa Claus who greeted the crowd before flipping the switch to light up the Christmas tree.
HERMISTON, OR
610KONA

Bikes for Tikes Rolls Out 1400 New Bicycles in Kennewick

Hundreds gathered today to build bicycles at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. It is all a part of the Bikes for Tikes program that was started by UA Local 598 - Plumbers and Steamfitters over a decade ago. The effort is now a Non-Profit 501C-3 Organization. It all...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Half of ‘Older’ Gang Duo Captured, Other Still on Loose

Back around November 17th, we reported on a non-typical pair of gang-related suspects sought by Kennewick Police. They did not fit the usual age bracket for this kind of activity. One suspect captured, the other still sought. Kennewick Police are reporting half of the duo, 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, known as...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Woman arrested for theft and forgery

PENDLETON – Pendleton police expect more arrests will follow after a woman was taken into custody for first-degree theft, first degree forgery, and other charges on Tuesday. Jennifer Marie Reser, 33, was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Tuesday. Police Chief Chuck Byram...
PENDLETON, OR
610KONA

Police Looking for this Kennewick Burglar, Car Prowler

Kennewick Police have issued information about a wanted suspect. The suspect pictured is Dominic Martinolich Jr, age not given, and he's got a laundry list of alleged crimes. KPD says he's being sought on numerous charges, including three counts of burglary, theft as well as car prowling. He is also wanted for possession of stolen property.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Project PATH: Umatilla County hopes to boost homelessness response

UMATILLA, Ore. — Cities of Umatilla, Hermiston, Stanfield, Echo and the County of Umatilla are partnering on Project PATH. It’s been three years in the making. They broke ground Tuesday afternoon, celebrating the start of construction. “We’re a little bundled up today. We’re worried about the weather, but frankly, I think that’s appropriate because more than anything that should serve...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
NEWStalk 870

Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?

Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
TRI-CITIES, WA
610KONA

Tri-Cities’ Future Mental Health/Addiction Center Off to Rough Start

Benton County Commissioners closed on the deal to secure the old Kennewick General Hospital location for the Tri-Cities' first mental health/addiction center around a month ago and the project is already off to a rocky start. According to County Commissioner Jerome Delvin, "we've had a lot of people breaking windows,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

