ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Alleged Walmart shooter turns self in, gets 1M bail

By Copeland Jacobs Staff writer
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zL0Yt_0jRNQ5WS00
Lowery.

LUMBERTON — Thanksgiving week began and ended violently, with a fatal stabbing on Monday in a Food Lion parking lot, and a nonfatal shooting inside a Walmart on Black Friday.

Shooting suspect Jarod Denzel Lowery choose to give himself up to the custody of the Lumberton Police Department after the police spent several days searching for him.

According to a police statement Monday, Lowery was served with warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting erupted around 11:26 a.m., afterwhich Black Friday shoppers at the Fayetteville Road Walmart Super Center were evacuated from the store. According to police, the suspect in the shooting could be seen in surveillance video fleeing simultaneously.

A shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury, and was later released.

Lowery has a significant criminal history.

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch, Lowery had a court date set for Nov. 29, his cases including a charge in Superior Court of felonious probable violation outside of the county, and three charges in District Court, which were discharging a firearm withing an enclosure to incite fear, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon, all felony charges.

According to criminal records obtained by the Robesonian, pending cases against Lowery with a court date of Dec. 16 include charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a weapon into occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury.

Past charges against Lowery include charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and attempt to possess a firearm by a felon in 2021, in which Lowery pleaded guilty to the latter lesser felony, after which the case was disposed by the judge.

In 2020, Lowery was found guilty in court of conspiracy to break and enter, listed in court records among other charges including breaking and entering, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and a charge of felonious breaking and entering, the last of which was dismissed by the district attorney.

In 2019, Lowery was charged with making, selling, distributing, or purchasing a controlled substance withing 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia. The case was dismissed without leave by the district attorney. Also that year, Lowery was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, altering or removing a gun serial number, and manufacturing cocaine. The case was also dismissed without leave by the attorney. That same year Lowery was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, which was dismissed without leave by the district attorney.

Lowery is in custody at the Robeson County Jail. His bail was set at $1 million.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Cocaine, weed, weapon: Raeford felon racks up charges in traffic stop

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop concerning a man’s revoked registration and insurance quickly turned into a drug bust Thursday in Southern Pines. The Southern Pines Police Department said George Anthony Williams, 49, of Raeford, was stopped in a residential area within the 700 block of West New Hampshire Avenue.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
wpde.com

Man held on $1 million bond after fleeing police, throwing drugs out window: Report

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Scotland County man is being held on a $1 million bond after fleeing deputies and throwing drugs out of the window. Tommie Brinda McLaurin, 40, was charged with federal probation violation, felony flee to elude in motor vehicle, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Drug charges for Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, ecstasy, 5 guns, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in custody after deputies say they busted him with nearly 25 grams of cocaine, five doses of ecstasy and five guns. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Andre Ervin Blount Jr. was arrested Thursday on five drug charges and is being held at the county’s detention center on a $100,000 secured bond with a court date Friday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

3 teens charged in murder of Robeson County man

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into the death of a 28-year-old Red Springs man this week has led to the arrests of three teens. Nakia Gage Locklear, 18, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old all of Maxton are each charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

RCSO: Alleged motorcycle thief leads deputies on pursuit through East Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A young man is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly leading deputies on a chase with a stolen motorcycle. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Community Impact Team were in East Rockingham Tuesday, Nov. 29 when they noticed a motorcycle that matched the description of one that was reported stolen.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
cbs17

Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Man arrested, accused of threatening people with a gun

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man accused of threatening people with a gun. “Tuesday, November 29, 2022, around 2:30 a.m. WPD units responded to a report of a weapons incident at 21 N. Front St. Officers quickly located and detained the suspect who was reported to have been threatening people with a gun,” said the WPD in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from sheriff’s office for policy violation, docs show

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Swatting hoax targets another school in the Cape Fear

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A high school in Bladen County is the latest victim of a swatting hoax. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a call there was an active shooter at East Bladen High School on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived within minutes.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy