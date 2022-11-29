Alleged Walmart shooter turns self in, gets 1M bail

Lowery.

LUMBERTON — Thanksgiving week began and ended violently, with a fatal stabbing on Monday in a Food Lion parking lot, and a nonfatal shooting inside a Walmart on Black Friday.

Shooting suspect Jarod Denzel Lowery choose to give himself up to the custody of the Lumberton Police Department after the police spent several days searching for him.

According to a police statement Monday, Lowery was served with warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting erupted around 11:26 a.m., afterwhich Black Friday shoppers at the Fayetteville Road Walmart Super Center were evacuated from the store. According to police, the suspect in the shooting could be seen in surveillance video fleeing simultaneously.

A shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury, and was later released.

Lowery has a significant criminal history.

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch, Lowery had a court date set for Nov. 29, his cases including a charge in Superior Court of felonious probable violation outside of the county, and three charges in District Court, which were discharging a firearm withing an enclosure to incite fear, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon, all felony charges.

According to criminal records obtained by the Robesonian, pending cases against Lowery with a court date of Dec. 16 include charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a weapon into occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury.

Past charges against Lowery include charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and attempt to possess a firearm by a felon in 2021, in which Lowery pleaded guilty to the latter lesser felony, after which the case was disposed by the judge.

In 2020, Lowery was found guilty in court of conspiracy to break and enter, listed in court records among other charges including breaking and entering, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and a charge of felonious breaking and entering, the last of which was dismissed by the district attorney.

In 2019, Lowery was charged with making, selling, distributing, or purchasing a controlled substance withing 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia. The case was dismissed without leave by the district attorney. Also that year, Lowery was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, altering or removing a gun serial number, and manufacturing cocaine. The case was also dismissed without leave by the attorney. That same year Lowery was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, which was dismissed without leave by the district attorney.

Lowery is in custody at the Robeson County Jail. His bail was set at $1 million.