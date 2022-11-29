Read full article on original website
Related
A modern Tudor home, extension featuring a faux mountain and a 'garage-sized' build are among 'pioneering' properties vying to be Grand Designs: House of the Year
Grand Designs: House of the Year returns tonight, with a series of breath-taking new houses which blown the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA)' judges away. In the third programme of the series, airing tonight on Channel 4, Kevin and his co-presenters, architect Damion Burrows, Natasha Huq and design expert Michelle Ogundehin, visited five properties battling it out for a place on the shortlist, all of which push the boundaries in conventional design.
This New 111-Foot Superyacht Has a Plush, Spacious Interior That Belies Its Workaday Design
There’s no two ways of saying it. The FD series from Horizon—the latest iteration is the FD110 Tri-Deck, which we toured at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale boat show—has never had the type of lines that make most people swoon. The FDs are boxy, pluggy, and tall, an English mastiff in a world that historically favors greyhounds. And its designer, Cor D. Rover, is the first to agree.
For $3.05 Million You Can Buy the Luxury Apartment Marilyn Monroe Shared With Arthur Miller
The price of the historic address has gone down from $3.75 million.
Inside Cher’s Eclectic Real Estate Portfolio
Cher’s decades-long career has been defined by her ability to repeatedly shed her skin and reinvent herself, a characteristic that is also evident in the singer’s expansive and eclectic real estate portfolio. No two properties are exactly the same, and this is intentionally so. “I don’t know where people go to get that rule, ‘Thou shalt be one thing and one thing only for thy entire life,’” she told Architectural Digest in 1989.
This Subterranean Mykonos Mansion Just Hit the Market at $7.6 Million
Nestled within the Mykonian landscape, this stone-clad villa celebrates modern design sensibilities and its island surroundings. Positioned underground, a contemporary manse known as Yvonne is intentionally concealed by Greece’s mountainous terrain. Sited on nearly an acre of land in the famed Agios Ioannis and looking out to the shimmering Aegean Sea, the 5,800-square-foot subterranean residence seamlessly blends into its coastal setting. With seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two swimming pools, it really feels like you’re living in your own otherworldly oasis. And honestly, that’s hard to compete with. “Yvonne was not meant to conform. It was meant to pay homage to the effortless amalgamation of modern architecture and...
yankodesign.com
This shape-changing Mercedes-Maybach has a canvas for digital artists to explore
There are eye-popping concept cars, and then there are some that are totally bonkers. This Mercedes-Maybach concept is exactly what I mean. The grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads is straight out of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” handbook with its extra-elongated shape, and that’s where it’s Cyberpunkish appeal lies.
Elvis Presley’s Modernist Palm Springs Honeymoon Pad Sells for $5.65 Million
The unique midcentury-modern Palm Springs home where Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla honeymooned has sold for its full $5.65 million listing price after just six weeks on the market, the Wall Street Journal reports. The certified historic landmark, which was designed by Modernist architect William Krisel in 1960, sports a dramatically sloped roof atop circular rooms. Inside, the curved walls are lined with rustic exposed rock and lots of glass overlooking the landscaped yard and pentagon-shaped pool. Its modern design and integrated electronic controls for temperature, outdoor lighting, and sprinklers earned the dwelling the nickname the “House of Tomorrow.”
dcnewsnow.com
Best Christmas tabletop decor
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated. Which Christmas tabletop decor is best?. There is nothing quite...
The new Genesis X convertible inspires luxury disruptors to make their own path
Genesis revealed its latest EV Coupe Model The Genesis X Convertible off the coast of a Malibu beachfront mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The elegant, sexy two-door white coupe takes the lead in luxury vehicles boasting great design aesthetic, innovative technology, and elevated hospitality – inspired by Korean Son-Nim culture.
Think Twice Before Painting Your Living Room These Trendy Colors
One of the best ways to switch up the design of your living room is a fresh coat of paint, but you might regret choosing these trendy colors.
realhomes.com
I've found 6 of the cutest small Christmas trees for apartments — from just $10.50
Bigger doesn't always mean better, especially when it comes to Christmas. These cute but small Christmas trees I've found online totally prove that. Whether you want a mini tree for your desk or are spending Christmas Day away from home like me and want something low maintenance. There might not be any point in getting a full-size tree this year. and you can save that cash for an extra egg nog latte. We've already listed our favorite places to buy your Christmas decor this year, but we're yet to discuss the elephant (or in this case the baby elephant) in the room.
popularwoodworking.com
Rout Arches of Any Size
This millwork technique can be used to make curved parts with accuracy and ease. Much of my recent work has been making period-appropriate arch-top sash windows for an historic building. They are 6 1⁄2‘ tall, with a 5’-diameter arch. In other words, they’re a bit larger than what you’d likely need for a furniture piece with an arched door or opening.
carolineondesign.com
Caroline on Design Simply Christmas Home Tour
Welcome to the Caroline on Design Simply Christmas Home Tour! I can’t believe this is my third year sharing my home all decked out for the holidays. Each year I add a few new pieces of decor (and there are some beauties this year!), but I always stick to a neutral palette with pops of color.
Storied Velvet Makers Redaelli 1893, Bouton Renaud Join Forces
MILAN – There are only a few high-end velvet manufacturers left in the world, and now two of the storied firms that supply the fabric to marquee fashion brands are joining forces in a capsule collection blending their expertise. More from WWDDenim Is Sustainable, Colored and Lightweight, Say Denim Première Vision ExhibitorsBusiness Is Booming but Prospects May Be Less Rosy, Say Textile MakersLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith Leiber The Italian Redaelli 1893 has linked with Lyon, France-based Bouton Renaud on a limited-edition lineup of velvets showcasing the versatility and artistry of the fabric. The results are three-dimensional...
Consumer Reports.org
Gifts for the Host With the Most
The holidays are about making spirits bright, so what better occasion to spoil the host with the most in your life? Consumer Reports rounded up a few of our favorite items from recent at-home evaluations and asked a handful of entertaining enthusiasts for their recommendations as well. Consider this a foolproof way to earn yourself an invite back.
Before and After: A ’70s-Style Wood Paneled Fireplace Gets a Classic-with-a-Twist $600 Redo
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
BHG
Pantone’s Color of the Year 2023 Is an Electric Shade of Magenta
One of the most definitive predictions of the 2023 Color of the Year is here: The Pantone Color of the Year 2023 is Viva Magenta. Color authority Pantone announced its pick December 1, and while plenty of paint companies, color experts, and other aesthetic pros make selections for shades that will define the year to come, many in the design world view Pantone’s pick as one of the key predictors of color trends for the new year.
The Power of an Anonymous Anti-It Bag
A few weeks ago, I was at a vintage sale when I saw an elegant older woman walk in—a typical off-duty and well-manicured New York lady. She wore a long Moncler puffer coat, sensible light-wash jeans, and simple Stan Smith sneakers. Her bag was fantastic, though unrecognizable. It wasn’t covered in a monogram nor a teensy logo (as far as I could see). It was black, square, and discreet. But this anonymous medium-size piece was of obviously stellar quality: Kevlar-thick leather, a sturdy shape, and over-the-shoulder practical. Upon a second glance—or rather, a squinted stare–I realized it was a Tod’s bag with a vintage veneer. It was almost nondescript, yet, it was the most impactful purse I’ve seen in quite some time.
Comments / 0